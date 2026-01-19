Wow! 89 Bills being heard Tuesday

There were a few more I wanted to include but I have to sleep some time.

These will be going out in 3 parts so keep an eye out

Deadline – Tuesday 1-20-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

scroll down to expanded information

Tutorial HERE

** You will start to see a number of repeats as companion bill are heard in the opposite house. They are not typo’s please make sure and vote on them.

6051 Set Schools Free PRO Written

2103 Allow broader sources of electricity PRO Written

2155 Prohibit licensing AI as nurses PRO Written

2135 Disabled Veteran tax credit PRO Written

.

More information

6051 - Set Schools Free - PRO - Written

Good bill. I’m surprised it has a hearing. This bill allows for individual school districts to allow for waivers from state regulations. It stipulates what regulations cannot be waived. The attractive part is that it incentivizes seeking waivers that will save money and benefit students by offering a percentage of the savings to the school who’s principal would be responsible for requesting the waiver and also a cash bonus to any teacher who submitted the idea. Wow!

Boeing had a similar program where if a suggestion by employees resulted in time or cost savings, the employee got a bonus relative to the cost savings. Very motivating and this bill would be too.

There is a lot of other text but this is the main text amended into a number of relevant RCW’s

Public schools may obtain, in accordance with section 2 of this act, waivers from the statutory requirements in this chapter. Waivers may also be obtained, in accordance with section 2 of this act, from any rules of the state board of education and the superintendent of public instruction adopted to implement the statutory requirements

2103 - Allow broader sources of electricity - PRO - Written

Companion to HB 6004

There is one term that is amended into various related RCW’s that allows for what I am seeing as broader sources of electricity. It applies this to local jurisdictions to independently create or source electricity. This is the term applied:

“using a renewable resource or nonemitting electric generation as defined in RCW 19.405.020”

While it still is within the whole green renewable scope, the terminology, the defining RCW that is stipulated here has some interesting potential.

(33) “Renewable resource” means: (a) Water; (b) wind; (c) solar energy; (d) geothermal energy; (e) renewable natural gas; (f) renewable hydrogen; (g) wave, ocean, or tidal power; (h) biodiesel fuel that is not derived from crops raised on land cleared from old growth or first growth forests; or (i) biomass energy.

A couple of the options that struck me:

Geothermal

This is a technology that I have actually been studying into for my own use. Its basically a heat pump, but uses underground piping to use the constant temperature of the earth rather than ambient outside air like a heat pump. It is available 24/7 unlike wind and solar.

Renewable Natural Gas

This one is not all that attractive mainly because it can cost anywhere from 2X to 5X of regular natural gas. It’s refined from methane which can come from digesting waste products. At least its an option.

Biomass

This is the one that caught my eye. In simple terms it means burning wood! What a novel concept! I guess I am ahead of the game because I have been heating with Biomass for decades. Here is my biomass device built in the 1920’s. They might be on to something here.

Article from US Energy Information Administration

Biomass explained - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

2155 - Prohibit licensing AI as nurses - PRO - Written

Companion bill to SB 5904

The title I have given this bill should describe it well. It is very simple in terms. The bill inserts the term “or any nonhuman entity” into the RCW’s which in practice would prohibit any AI entity from being conferred with the title of nurse.

2135 - Disabled Veteran tax credit - PRO - Written

This bill will continue until 2038, and exemption from taxes on the labor, materials and service for “adaptive housing”. This would include things like wheelchair ramps, widening doors for wheelchairs and a broad range of needs to accommodate disabled veterans. It also increases the maximum credit from $2,500 to $5,000. Good existing law and should be extended.

THANK YOU TO OUR VETERANS!