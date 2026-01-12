Deadline – Tuesday 1-13-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

scroll down to expanded information

Tutorial HERE

.

2173 Ban face covering for law enforcement CON Written

5855 Ban face covering for law enforcement CON Written

5873 Expand inmate leave for funerals and sickness CON Written

5895 Sick leave for inmates CON Written

5945 Exclude juvenile offenses for 3 strikes CON Written

2215 Lower CO2 tax threshold for CCA tax CON Written

6008 Subsidize home batterys CON Written

2122 Require Flue Vaccines at hospitals CON Written

2411 Paid leave for illegal aliens CON Written

2281 Tribal authority beyond reservation land CON Written

2210 Rank Choice Voting CON Written

2123 foreign nationals in our elections CON Written

.

More information

.

2173 - Ban face covering for law enforcement - C - Written

There is a whole flock of Democrats sponsoring this bill. It is probably not constitutional. It bans the use of face covering by law enforcement which is clearly in response to recent ICE operations to protect the officers from retaliation. While the state may have some authority in regard to state officers, they clearly have no authority over federal officers which the bill clearly encompasses.

The state has no authority over federal law making this bill most likely illegal. Recent US supreme court rulings regarding states attempting to enact immigration laws affirmed states do not have this authority.

5855 - Ban face covering for law enforcement - C - Written

Companion bill to HB 2173 above

5873 - Expand inmate leave funerals and sickness - C - Written

One Democrat sponsor. Expands the allowance for inmates to be granted leave to go to the bedside and / or funeral of family members from the current definition of wife, husband, child or parent to now include “children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren, parents, stepparents, grandparents, great grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and a person legally married to or in a state registered domestic partnership” These are escorted leaves and requires us, the tax payers to fund these exercises. The current law is sufficient to offer compassion. This is an overreach.

5895 - Sick leave for inmates - C - Written

The bill is sponsored by a lone Democrat and expands the current exception for medical leave which is confined to terminal illness or such that the offender does not pose a threat. This bill adds broadly subjective terminology which could be interpreted in ways not intended or in alignment with criminal confinement.

5945 - Exclude juvenile offenses for 3 strikes - C - Written

This bill would exclude offenses committed as a juvenile as contributing to the 3 strikes law in current effect which brings a life sentence to those who commit 3 extreme offenses. The bills 2 Democrat sponsors contend the difference in mental development of a minor should shield them from this sentence. This ignores the fact they have gone on to commit 2 more egregious offenses. It is also hypocritical to bring this defense when the same authors bring all manner of legislation to grant juveniles adult privileges like transgender procedures and abortion while at the same time ignoring the consequences they will suffer because of the level of mental development they are now acknowledging. These hypocritical positions should disqualify the sponsors and any supporters from any consideration.

2215 - Lower CO2 tax threshold for CCA tax - C - Written

Appears that someone has found a way to avoid the CCA tax by involving smaller quantities which have been limited to 25K metric tons of CO2 and over (that’s 50,000 gal. of gas). Need to scrap the whole thing but if anyone is getting around it, I say good for you.

6008 - Subsidize home batterys - C - Written

Similar to bills proposed last year such as SB 5727 and HB 1871 that incentivize home battery storage by tax payer subsidies. This has a number of problems, the greatest being the tax burden to advance green energy proposals which are not sustainable on their own in the open market. If these proposals are economically feasible and in demand, the market will provide without tax payer burdens.

2122 - Require Flue Vaccines at hospitals - C - Written

This bill has 29 Democrat sponsors and NO Republican. For this alone I would consider this a bad bill. The bill requires hospitals to offer flue vaccines to certain groups of people. This appears to stem from erosions of the vaccine mandates that so many have pushed back on. The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) does recommend the vaccine but in no way suggests any mandate. WA, OR and CA have just formed the West Coast Health Alliance with the purpose of pushing back on reductions in childhood immunization schedules by ACIP. While it does not mandate the actual vaccination, this bill seems to align with the struggle to maintain vaccine mandates. The more government is involved in healthcare, the more expensive and problematic it becomes. I say NO

2411 - Paid leave for illegal aliens - C - Written

This bill is a procedural outrage. There is no text available, yet it is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday, Jan. 13th. The title suggests providing paid leave time for illegal aliens or their friends to cover time lost running from ICE or going to court - I guess what ever they deem it to be. Even without a bill text, a loud NO! should be registered on the committee site.

2281 - Tribal authority beyond reservation land - C - Written

This bill brings some radical provisions giving tribes authority over undefined private and public land in Washington without boundary. First, WHERE. The definitions offer this:

(4) “Tribal traditional cultural place” is any geophysical or geographical place, area, or feature, associated with the cultural practices, traditions, beliefs, lifeways, arts, crafts, or social institutions of an Indian tribe.

This means anywhere they decide! There is nothing confining “Tribal traditional cultural places” to just reservation land.

Then the issue of WHAT. The next term describes “Undue burdens” which again, are pretty much anything they define it as. This could mean free access to your land or restrictions on your use if they deem it a “Tribal traditional cultural place”.

From the bill:

(5) “Undue burden” means any material, significant, or sustained impairment, disruption, restriction, or diminishment of a tribal traditional cultural practice, or of the integrity, continuity, condition, or accessibility of a tribal cultural place, including direct or cumulative impacts.

Pierce County already has codified some of this premise in our land use codes. All development is subject to tribal review. Better hope that permit you are applying for is not in a spot they deem sacred.

This bill is not without teeth. A new section to RCW 43.376.020 would read :

(2) An Indian tribe whose traditional cultural practices have been burdened in violation of this section may assert that violation as a claim in a judicial proceeding and obtain appropriate relief against a state agency.

The proclivity to relinquish authority to tribes is driven by a guilt complex that does not resolve any past injustices. It just creates new ones.

2123 - foreign nationals in our elections - C - Written

I am absolutely shocked by this bill. Even more so that Republican representative Chris Corry of the 15th District is sponsoring it. This bill strikes provisions to prohibit foreign influence in our elections for example striking from RCW 29B.30.020:

“(A) The electioneering communication is not financed in any part by a foreign national; and (B) Foreign nationals are not involved in making decisions regarding the electioneering communication in any way;”

Or similarly striking the reporting requirements in RCW 29B.25.130

“(g) ((A statement from the sponsor that: (i) The political advertising is not financed in any part by a foreign national; and (ii) Foreign nationals are not involved in making decisions regarding the political advertising in any way;

The bill also completely repeals RCW 29B.40.060, RCW 29B.40.050 and RCW 29B.10.250 addressing foreign nationals participating in our elections. This seems like grounds for censure!

2210 - Rank Choice Voting - C - Written

This bill appears to be an act preempting federal voting rules that may be coming. It proposes to allow local jurisdictions the option to use rank choice voting. Rank choice voting is a very corrupt way to elect our representation. Not only should this bill be rejected, but just the opposite in that local governments should be preempted from establishing them. Good article HERE https://thefga.org/research/ranked-choice-voting-a-disaster-in-disguise/ To add additional insult, the bill has an emergency clause so it takes effect immediately and is immune to referendum.