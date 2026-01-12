Deadline – Tuesday 1-13-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

As I have stated previously, I did a deep dive in one of the first budget proposals (500 pages) and offered some analysis, but it is an exercise in futility to do more of that. All of the budget proposals include massive spending increases and are loaded with DEI and climate change initiatives. Here is just one example from 6005 on transportation:

(4) $13,000,000 of the carbon emissions reduction account —state appropriation is provided solely for grants for the development of community electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

This is the increased amount. The existing budget is already obscene from last years increases. We need our roads maintained and expanded yet the priority in these budgets are for “multimodal transportation” Translation – pedestrian, bicycle and transit.

I will continue to submit my written testimony to simply say:

No more taxes. Cut woke spending.