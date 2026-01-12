There is a lot on the schedule for Tuesday. There will be 3 messages going out today to cover it. Watch for them. Thanks.

Deadline – Tuesday 1-13-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

scroll down to expanded information

Tutorial HERE

.

2168 Overdose mapping PRO Written

2203 Create offense of Reckless interference PRO Written

6056 Exempt Utility Vehicles from emission stds. PRO Written

2090 Nuclear Energy PRO Written

2200 Audit and posting of disabled svc. providers PRO Written

2088 Interstate dietician licensing PRO Written

2118 Restrictions on Home Owner Associations PRO Written

More information

2168 Overdose mapping - P - Written

All 3 Republican sponsors. This bill will create a database and sharing source for drug overdose incident reporting. Personal information would not be shared. This could be a very helpful tool is tracking and responding to the drug epidemic. Good one.

2203 - Create offense of Reckless interference - P - Written

This bill creates the offense of “reckless interference with emergency operation” when someone ignores or intentionally goes through an emergency barricade. The offense is a gross misdemeanor but increases to a class C felony if they have to be rescued and a first responder is injured rescuing them or also if a minor is present with the offender at the time.

6056 - Exempt Utility Vehicles from emission stds. - P - Written

Sole sponsor is Republican Matt Boehnke. This bill offers relief that all of us could use. It exempts “utility service vehicles” from vehicle emission standards allowing them to not only save money in the operations of their vehicles but also allow them expanded purchase options which would be beneficial.

2090 - Nuclear Energy - P - Written

3 out of 11 sponsors are Republican. Pretty simple overall. The bill requires the Dept. of Commerce to develop a nuclear power strategic framework to analyze and include incorporation of nuclear power into the Washington state electrical plan. These technologies have advance greatly over the years but have been excluded from consideration. Its high time we catch up.

2200 - Audit and posting of disabled svc. providers - P - Written

Requires auditing and posting on a newly created dashboard of both publicly and privately operated facilities providing care and services for the disabled. Two Republican and one Democrat sponsors

2088 - Interstate dietician licensing - P - Written

You are what you eat! The need for dieticians in our state is great and this bill proposes to create an interstate compact for licensed dieticians to practice across state lines. There are 3 Republican sponsors on this bill including our own Cyndy Jacobsen and Michael Keaton along with 9 Democrats. This is a lengthy bill and clearly took a lot of time and effort to craft. It can serve as a model for more efforts like it. As a cancer survivor I can tell you finding a dietician can be very problematic. I fully support this bill.

2118 - Restrictions on Home Owner Associations - P - Written

This bill sponsored by our own Cyndy Jacobsen and joined by one Democrat. It limits the restrictions Home Owner Associations (HOA’s) can place on participating properties. It states that HOA’s cannot place more onerous restrictions on a property from when it was purchased without the consent of the owner. I have heard many complain about the weight of HOA’s. This sounds like great legislation.