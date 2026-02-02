**After you get done voting, watch this new interview with Sheriff Keith Swank

The GOOD ones

2620 Restore logging in Washington

2141 Freeze building codes

4012 Supporting combat-injured veterans

The BAD ones

5826 Abortion pill required at colleges

6081 Hide birth sex designation of trans

2684 Affirmative action rights

2367 Centralia coal plant challenge

2598 Expand salmon recovery

2685 Special treatment of tribal data

2555 Medicaid for tribal healers

1974 Create a government land bank

2573 Grocery store closure restrictions

2626 Raise insurance tax + Dentist

More Information

2620 - Restore logging in Washington

This bill attempts to restore some of the process for approving logging in Washington before radical environmental interests have ground it down to almost impossible. In speaking with a US forest District Ranger who told me that ALL logging contracts are automatically litigated, even when they are 100% compliant. Environmental groups scan for new listings and automatically file suite no matter if they have grounds or not.

This bill may not solve that problem, but it does help a lot.

First, it repeals the recent rule that expanded buffers to non-fishbearing streams which was expanded from 50 ft. to 75 ft. which cost an estimated $23 million in lost timber sales and decreased land values. It also prohibits its reintroduction.

NEW SECTION. Sec. 5. (1) The forest practices board shall repeal the rule, western Washington type nonfish bearing stream water buffer rule making, which was adopted on November 12, 2025.

(2) The forest practices board may not adopt a rule substantially the same as the rule described in subsection (1) of this section, or any other rule amending chapter 222-30 WAC or otherwise modifying the standards for riparian buffers, until the process under section 2(1) of this act is complete, and unless the rule is in accordance with RCW 76.09.040(5) and section 2 (2) and (3) of this act

Additionally, standards for future rulemaking procedures to include; consideration for economic viability, dispute resolution process, must include minority reports, requirement to meet the least burdensome alternative. Great bill.

2141 - Freeze building codes

This is a simple but much needed bill. It would freeze building codes at the 2024 adoptions and limit new implementations to every 10 years.

(b) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, beginning with the effective date of the 2024 adoption of the building codes as described in this subsection, the council shall not initiate, adopt, or implement any further editions, revisions, or updates to the building codes for 10 years

It also limits updates to every 6 years but also includes exceptions for:

(i) Necessary to address an imminent and present threat to the health, safety, or welfare of the occupants or users of a structure;

(ii) required to maintain compliance with federal or state laws or regulations; or

(iii) mandated by a court order

Building codes are supposed to be centered around safety and are necessary to prevent dangerous conditions. Now they have been used as a bludgeon to implement radical policies and the constant revisions have introduced uncertainty and destabilization in the building industries.

4012 - Supporting combat-injured veterans

This is a rare occasion that I will use the official bill title as my own but this one is actually accurate. This bill does not create or alter any state law or program but rather asks the majority to send a petition to the US congress in support of the Major Richard Star Act, H.R. 2102. This House Resolution would remove the 20 year service exclusion for combat-injured veterans to receive full benefits. Remember, we are talking about Combat Injured Veterans, not someone who injured his hand working in the motor pool stateside. As far as I am concerned, anyone who took the extreme measure of defending me with their life and was injured in the process deserves a lifetime pension no questions asked.

THANK YOU VETERANS!

.

5826 - Abortion pill required at colleges

Washington is already the most pro-death state in the union and they still are not satisfied. There are virtually no restrictions on abortion. Any age (without parental knowledge), Any stage (right up to birth) Limited adverse effects reporting, lower medical standards and protections for abortionists all paid for with tax dollars to name just a few. The sponsors are not satisfied that the dangerous abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU-486, was prematurely approved by the FDA and is now literally available on line, they now want to push this on students at state colleges by mandating college health centers distribute the drug. Those without health centers have to make provisions to promote and accommodate all women who take them up on the offer. Oh, and its not “women” its “pregnant persons” I guess even at colleges they haven’t figured out what a woman is. The sad reality is that these drug carry a high risk of adverse conditions like bleeding and hemorrhage. The recipients are also deceived into thinking this is a minor interaction. It most often comes with lots of pain and worst of all, the realization that you just gave birth to a fully formed human being in the toilet often leaving lifetime emotional scars. More on adverse effects here:

Abortion Pills Side Effects: What to Expect - Thrive Women’s Clinic

.

6081 - Hide birth sex designation of trans

This bill exempts the records of someone sex designation at birth. It covers a few different data sources most notably birth certificates. I don’t think this needs a lot of explanation. Bad bill.

2684 - Affirmative action rights

This bill inserts definitions into RCW 39.19.120 that did not previously exist. These automatically qualify anyone who might fall into these definitions for preferences in state grants, contracts and funding.

(3) For purposes of state certification, it is rebuttably presumed that the following individuals are socially disadvantaged individuals:

(a) Women;

(b) Persons who are Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native American, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, or Middle Eastern/North African;

(c) LGBTQ individuals; and

(d) Any other group as determined by the office by rule to be socially disadvantaged.

First of all, the notion that people are discriminated against in state grants, contracts or other based on any of the definitions should be proven and established before any preferences are granted to anyone. Notwithstanding the broad group defined in this bill are too vague. Especially the LGBTQ group. There are no requirements for verification. No one has to prove they have been discriminated against in a way that preferred status in government contracts would help. So I could claim I am Queer and get preferential state grants. What a deal!

2367 - Centralia coal plant challenge

The bill is designed to create state impediments to keeping the Centralia coal plant running.

Just last month the DOE issued an emergency order to keep Washingtons last coal plant that was slated for shut down on December 31, 2025 citing increasing demand for electricity and accelerated retirements of other power plants, which could lead to potential power shortages. The order runs to March 16, 2026 which is right around the corner. The 670 Megawatts of electricity it produces may well be what’s needed for the remaining winter months to avoid blackouts.

This bill is the Democrats response. They are furious that the Trump administration would have the nerve to interfere in the climate theology even though they are only extending it for 3 months. With the legislature adjourning on March 12th, the law may not even be signed by the Governor before the March 16th end of the DOE order. Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display.

One final insult. It has an emergency clause so takes effect immediately and is not subject to referendum.

2598 - Expand salmon recovery

This one kind of struck a nerve. While this bill only creates another commission, I see it as another move to greatly expand the salmon recovery grifting operation and industrial complex.

The preamble establishes the intent and scope of the goals the commission is to pursue. These are troubling.

Climate change driven – This establishes a link between salmon recovery and all the other climate change driven initiatives. This is part of a network that feeds off itself.

Vast increases – This will not only result in increased spending, but also in property rights violations.

Growth Management Act - The goal is to have this ensconced in the Growth Management Act which has been a very destructive force since its inception.

With amplified climate change effects and human population growth, the legislature must protect what the state currently has and will have in the future, and thus must vastly increase the scope and scale of restoration, also including investments and inclusion of salmon recovery in the growth management act.

They also tip their hand on how broadly they want to inject their policy goals into our lives.

Therefore, it is the intent of the legislature to specifically address salmon habitat protection and restoration for properly functioning watershed conditions for salmon

Literally every square foot of Pierce County is considered a watershed. The implications of this commission dreaming up ways to include salmon recovery into the GMA resulting in more financial impact and property rights erosions on all of us.

Representation

The commission would be heavily weighted toward tribes. The commission would be made up of 29 tribal members, 11 department heads and 4 political appointments, but chosen by the House speaker and Senate president so all Democrat.

All this is not to malign or diminish the importance of Salmon. They are still listed as endangered and are a huge commercial and recreational asset but there are far better ways to achieve the goal of sustaining salmon without multi billion-dollar waste and intrusions.

A bill just heard in committee would have allowed for a voluntary fee to go toward controlling sea lions which take a huge toll on incoming salmon. Tribes were actually for it, but the nut case environmental crowd came out in force:

2685 - Special treatment of tribal data

I have really enjoyed the Skagit County ladies Click and Send coverage which I have found to be very accurate and 100% aligned with conservative values. With their permission, I am offering you their review. Couldn’t say it any better:

HB 2685’s requirement for “equal or better access” to data creates a vague standard that agencies can’t easily apply, which could lead to tribes and counties getting different information and increase privacy risks if more detailed data must be shared. It also adds extra administrative and technology work and could make statewide health tracking less consistent if different places receive different levels of detail. The broad definition of “tribal data” could cause disagreements over what counts, slowing things down. The bill also creates a new Public Records Act exemption for tribal data, which reduces transparency. And once the state promises “enhanced access” in one area, other groups may demand the same, making the system more complicated and expensive over time.

The one thing I would add is my concern over the provision of data property rights.

(c) Tribes must retain an ownership interest in their data even when the tribe’s data is located in state, federal, or other data sets.

This would create a special right which could cause all kinds of problems when asserted.

2555 - Medicaid for tribal healers

This bill aims to expand Medicaid coverage for tribes to include traditional medical practices by inserting a new definition in RCW 43.71B.010

(16) “Traditional health care practices” means the sum total of the knowledge, skill, and practices based on the theories, beliefs, and experiences indigenous to different cultures, whether explicable or not, used in the maintenance of health as well as in the prevention, diagnosis, improvement, or treatment of physical and mental illness.

As a taxpayer funded entitlement, Medicaid should only include medically accepted and definable benefits. I don’t think anyone has objections to people seeking whatever treatment they prefer, but there are already a number of restrictions on practices that are well defined. One can only imagine the confusion the terms above would provide when trying to determine if some traditional healers practices are covered, making this extremely susceptible to fraud. This will also set a precedent that all other manner of traditional practices should be taxpayer funded. Really bad idea.

1974 - Create a government land bank

Companion to HB 6214

This all Democrat sponsored bill is dedicated to the ever expanding affordable (government) housing plan and is a carryover from last year. The costs for these affordable (government) housing projects are not a one time cost. Most of them are at 30% of the tenant’s income requiring tax payers to foot the remaining 70% in perpetuity. All this wrapped in a totally racist DEI policy The preamble:

(b) A history of racial segregation and displacement has led to disparities in access to education, living wage employment, affordable housing, and transportation, particularly for black and indigenous communities. This history has also allowed certain populations to obtain and build wealth and to access critical resources at the expense of others.

(2) … to make sure that the public improvement and housing investments in our state help to foster racial equity and rectify discriminatory practices.

The bill establishes authority for counties to set up these Land Banks. The actual holding organization can include non-profits. We know how that goes.

Its not totally clear where all the funding will come from but much will come from the state in the form of grants through a newly created grant program under the Housing Finance Commission. Some may come from the counties as there is a requirement to receive state grants:

The Counties receiving grants must:

(a) Levy a local tax dedicated to the construction, acquisition, or rehabilitation of housing affordable to households at or below 80 percent of area median income

They can sell at a loss in order to achieve their racial goals. This loss comes from taxpayers.

(5) A land bank may lease or sell land to a housing developer at less than market rate in exchange for compliance with affordability requirements.

(6) A land bank may negotiate sales with developers and is not required to sell or lease land to the highest bidder.

Oh, and don’t pay your taxes and your property will be prioritized to these Land Banks:

(4) The authorizing county and any city or town within that county must give a land bank within its jurisdiction priority for acquiring any existing surplus land and any properties foreclosed due to nuisance or unpaid taxes.

2573 - Grocery store closure restrictions

Very similar to SB 6147 which imposes a number of restriction on grocery or pharmacy stores closing.

This one has some pretty broad inclusions. It would take in any stores that are within any plan area for a range of issues so this could apply almost anywhere.

(1) A supermarket, full service grocery store, or pharmacy that was relied upon by a planning jurisdiction to designate an area for affordable or senior housing, housing for disabled persons, health services, increased density and transit, or infrastructure investments must provide at least six months’ notice of reduced service, closure, or proposed closure or sale

Posting requirements are broad and vague such as

(a) The city where the supermarket, full service grocery store, or pharmacy is located.

OK, who exactly? It does say it has to be in at least 5 different languages.

Also sets out a litigation plan for violators including attempts to stop the sale or changes.:

the Washington state office of the attorney general, may file an action in superior court to enjoin a closure, sale, or significant change in operation which violates the notice requirements in subsections (1) and (2) of this section

It goes on to inject this into planning rules mandated on counties.

Businesses that are in the unenviable position of facing continuing losses as a result of crime, taxation and overregulation are hit with an extra insult to injury by being singled out for even more regulation and extending losses out to a point they may not be able to pay.

2626 - Raise insurance tax + Dentist

This bill raises the tax on insurance carriers from 2% to 3%. This represents a 50% increase. It also strikes the exemption for dental insurers who will now have to account for a 3% cost increase. Guess who pays for that? The funds from this tax are not allocated to any specific fund so are directed to the general fund. The tax increases last year were to help keep the programs that were created or bloated with covid funds running but it doesn’t appear that was enough so they are on a mission to find new sources to tap.