There is one GOOD bill

1295 Evidence-based instructional practices PRO Written

The rest are BAD

6183 Homosexual acts protected from AIDS CON Written

2251 Climate Commitment Act spending CON Written

1873 Expand government daycare CON Written

6079 Wildfire mitigation CON Written

6049 Conceal student and staff data CON Written

6309 RTA override local codes CON Written

2089 Tax increase for wildfires CON Written

5292 Increase paid family & medical leave CON Written

6289 Dept. of Commerce plan the state economy CON Written

5971 Green Fertilizer CON Written

1295 - Evidence-based instructional practices - PRO - Written

*** Note. Passed the house with a near unanimous vote. ***

This one could be a real game changer for our public schools. Sponsored by our own Cyndy Jacobsen along with 3 other Republicans and 7 Democrats.

We have all heard the sad statistics of students who have been advanced through the school system only to be found to be functionally illiterate or far below level. This bill addresses this in setting up a framework of reintroducing proven reading and writing standards as they put it:

evidence-based instructional practices in early literacy and reading and writing literacy.

The standards and approaches are spelled out in Section 2 (2) and include among other definitions some terms that are familiar:

(a) Include at least the following essential components: Semantics or comprehending written language; reading and writing fluency; orthographic knowledge or phonics; phonology and phonemic awareness; and vocabulary or oral language knowledge and proficiency

The bill is precise and is not just an offering of generalities that can be intentionally or unintentionally ignored.

There is a provision for testing and intervention to avoid the sad state of students being advanced without addressing their literacy shortcomings. Also there are provisions not only for teacher training, but also testing to gauge the success of the teacher too. Other provisions include specialized training to work with those identified as falling behind. Also provisions for identifying and working with students with dyslexia which would include not only specialized teachers and training but recruiting outside sources to assist.

This bill may not be able to resolve some of the deep issues afflicting our public schools, but it can at least make sure our kids can read and write.

6183 - Homosexual acts protected from AIDS - CON - Written

I did not review this when it was heard in the Senate as it seemed like a loosing battle but seeing it again, I cannot be silent. It is virtually identical to last years SB 5577 which only applied to Medicaid. This year they are back and seeking to make it mandatory in all insurance plans. Last year it passed unopposed and is on track for the same this year. Read my summary though to see the evil secret it contains that no one noticed.

My review from last year:

Note *** This bill received unanimous support from Republicans. I asked a senator who has a staunchly conservative voting history why he voted yes. He seemed unaware of the implications. I was told that with the huge flood of legislation, they often have to rely on the research and recommendations of others. Our House representatives need to be made aware of this. Planned Parenthood is signed in supporting the bill which should speak volumes. ***

This bill would seem to be just mandating coverage for AIDS drugs for patients who have contracted the disease but it is far more. With the advancement of Post and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis drugs for AIDs exposure, these drugs can now be taken as a pre or post protection. Just take a pill and you can engage in your acts without concern. Or take one after and it will be fine. They are expensive and the sponsors are seeking to have us all fund this. So in practice, this bill would have all Washington citizens funding the mechanism for homosexuals to engage in risky and dangerous behavior by mandating coverage for them in all state Medicaid health plans. Mandating insurance coverage for objectionable issues has become a popular way of normalizing and financially underwriting objectionable behavior. When something is added as mandatory to insurance offerings in the state, everyone pays for that coverage. Forcing taxpayers to underwrite this behavior is immoral in itself. This is a free country and if someone wants to engage in that behavior, I believe its their right but asking me to fund, promote and teach children its OK is immoral. I say NO!

2251 - Climate Commitment Act spending - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the house with 2 Democrats joining all Republicans against. We need 6 of them to prevail. ***

This bill relates to spending the Billions taken in by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) which took in $1.6 Billion in 2025 to save the planet.

The money has been going out to a whole lot of climate change grifting operations already but this bill really just trades a whole lot of bad for more bad which I will not burden you with.

Here is a little overview though.

The bill eliminates a couple of accounts the money has been funneling through including the “carbon emissions reduction account” and the “climate investment account” and creates two new accounts.

1. Operating account

All I can see on this account is an endless array of green spending priorities that can be interpreted so broadly the criminal element must be swimming in cash as a result. One example kind of stood out because it wasn’t really climate stuff

Expenditures from the account may be used only for the following purposes:

(d) The working families’ tax credit in RCW 82.08.0206;

This is a huge scam that paid out $147.8 Million in 2024. Its like the federal Earned Income Credit, but illegal aliens qualify for it and are taking big advantage.

And of course all this under a DEI umbrella. See below (d) Gender Identity, race and (f) Justice-affected individuals (the politically correct term for felons)

(4) Projects or activities funded from the account must meet high labor standards, including:

(a) Employer-paid sick leave programs and other health care benefits;

(b) employer-contributed retirement plans;

(c) pay practices in relation to living wage indicators, such as the federal poverty level;

(d) efforts to evaluate pay equity based on gender identity, race, and other protected status under Washington law;

(e) career development opportunities, such as apprenticeship programs, internships, job-shadowing, and on-the-job training; and

(f) employment assistance and employment barriers for justice-affected individuals.

Capital account

Same save the planet spending priorities in this account too but did notice one entry dedicated to spending $50 Million per biennium on tribes to save them from climate change

(k) Activities to support efforts to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change affecting Indian tribes, including capital investments in support of the relocation of Indian tribes located in areas at heightened risk due to anticipated sea level rise, flooding, or other disturbances caused by climate change. The legislature intends to dedicate at least $50,000,000 per biennium

And by the way, if man is really capable of controlling the climate, no one asked me if I had a preference for preferred climate. Maybe I want it warmer.

1873 - Expand government daycare - CON - Written

*** This bill is outside the earlier cutoffs but may be given special treatment as it was filed last year. It never had a hearing or moved at all last year ***

Another bill in the never ending expansion of government daycare. This one extends state coverage under one of the many and growing state programs. Specifically, it applies to full time higher ed students. It comes with very loose eligibility requirements:

Assuming two parents and one child the allowable income is up to $9,851

They will qualify for full time care.

The other parent’s situation is not to be considered

(4) In two-parent households, the availability of the other parent may not be considered when authorizing care.

No copayments either

(5) The department must waive the copayment to the extent allowable under federal law;

It is debatable if government should be involved in daycare at all. It represents another dependency and in turn voters motivated by the support. Government daycare has been exposed for huge fraud and waste across the nation but more importantly here in Washington. Until we can be assured this has been addressed, no expansions at all should be considered. Since this is another “its for the children” bill, I hope no Republicans will be deluded by the sirens song.

6049 - Conceal student and staff data - CON - Written

Another one I missed or passed over. Once again, I will defer to the great work the Skagit ladies have done on this:

BILL TITLE: Protecting student and employee information from public disclosure.

BILL SUMMARY: SB 6049 limits public access to certain student and government employee information, including survey responses and personal data for some workers, to protect privacy.

Critics say this bill goes too far and weakens transparency, making it harder for the public, journalists, and watchdog groups to hold government agencies accountable. They argue that public records laws exist to prevent secrecy and corruption, and that expanding exemptions could allow mistakes, misuse of funds, or poor management to stay hidden. Opponents also worry the bill sets a bad precedent, opening the door for more and more government information to be shielded from public view, which could reduce trust and weaken open government protections. This bill passed along party lines.

I will add that I did bring out a very similar bill HB 2440 which proposes to conceal similar information held by the education ombuds (used to be ombudsman but its gender neutral now) I see this as an attempt to conceal information on illegal aliens.

6309 - RTA override local codes - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed on party line vote but Republican Schoesler (R-9) voted with the Democrats ***

This gives RTA (Sound Transit) special exemptions to advance planning, obtain permitting and relieves them of code restrictions that no others enjoy.

1. They can submit applications even if they don’t own the property.

(1) Apply for land use and construction permits for its facilities before acquiring the real property on which the facilities will be constructed or operated

2. Apply for permitting without land use decisions.

(2) Apply for construction and technical permits for its facilities before the local government makes a land use decision regarding those facilities

3. Build without complying with height and setback regulations.

(3) Construct facilities of a rail fixed guideway system as defined in RCW 81.104.015 that exceed the height limits and setback requirements of local development regulations

4. Apply for permitting without necessary land divisions approvals.

(11) A division of land caused by the acquisition of a portion of an existing lot or tract by a regional transit authority as defined in chapter 81.112 RCW that is acquiring land to build facilities as defined in RCW 81.112.020

Your or I or other businesses do not get this special privilege to override local land use and building codes. Many of these actions would require public notice and be subject to scrutiny. This will would allow Sound Transit to totally sidestep all those processes eliminating an local government or public considerations. These actions could have big impacts on local communities and they are removed from any say in the matter. There is no direct representation to address them which seems a constitutional issue.

2089 - Tax increase for wildfires - CON - Written

*** Note. We almost made this one. 5 Democrats joined all Republicans in voting against this one. We needed 6. I rarely see this many Democrats defect. ***

This bill seeks to reintroduce a B&O tax exemption that was granted to community banks back in 2012 to pay for wildfire mitigation. The preamble states the intent is to levy the tax back onto big banks, but the language of the revisions makes no distinction so it will fall on all of them.

The noble cause of wildfire mitigation these new taxes are committed to is a waste anyway. We need forest management policies as the prime mitigation against forest fires. Unfortunately, we have policies just the opposite. Climate change and radical environmental goals are the basis for ours. The recent set aside by the lands commissioner is prime example.

Additionally, lending costs and capacity need to be maintained to keep housing affordable. This bill will impact both.

5292 - Increase paid family & medical leave - CON - Written

*** Note. Doing the short session slide, the bill had no hearing. It was passed in the Senate with all Democrats and a majority of Republicans voting for it. 5 of our conservative Republican did not go along. ***

This bill seeks to raise the rates once again for the recently enacted paid family and medical leave act. This is a continuation from last year. It passed the Senate with many Republicans voting for it. It stalled in the house and was opposed unanimously by committee Republicans. The rates have continued to climb and more benefits continue to be added. This is not a sustainable program. But most socialist proposals are not.

Some compelling arguments were brought out in both last years hearing and this year as well.

From last year’s hearing:

Worse than not paying its way, the program requires low-income wage earners to supplement the life needs and wants of upper wage earners. Research shows that middle and upper income people use paid leave more than those with lower incomes. People making $60 or more an hour use the fund nearly twice as much as the lowest wage earners in the fiscal year 2024. This paid leave program is no public safety net. Full-time workers of all income levels lose hundreds of dollars to this tax each year.

From this year’s hearing. Current rate is 1.13%:

Last session, the House amended the bill to add an incremental increase to the rate cap until it reached 2%. When the payroll tax began in 2019, the rate was 0.4%. The tax and the payouts have seen considerable increases in this program’s short lifetime. It is unsustainable and harmful to the majority of Washington workers forced to pay in

6289 - Dept. of Commerce plan the state economy - CON - Written

Note. I either skipped this one or it escaped my notice. It was voted on and passed on a party line vote.

Since I am late to the party on this one, I am going to plagiarize the Skagit ladies summary (with their permission of course):

SSB 6289 imposes a LARGE, UNFUNDED, AND LABOR‑INTENSIVE STATEWIDE PLANNING MANDATE, requiring Commerce to produce complex economic analyses, regional and tribal profiles, program evaluations, equity frameworks, metrics, and implementation plans every two years—far beyond the agency’s current capacity. It also DUPLICATES AND CONFLICTS with existing federal and state planning systems, including Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), regional economic development district plans, workforce plans, and tribal economic frameworks. These structures were never designed to align, leaving Commerce responsible for reconciling overlapping strategies with different authorities, timelines, and purposes. By centralizing statewide goal‑setting within Commerce, the bill reduces local, regional, and tribal flexibility, imposing a one‑size‑fits‑all framework that risks overriding the distinct economic priorities of rural communities, distressed counties, regional development councils, and sovereign tribal nations.

My own 2 cents:

The Department of Commerce (DOC) is often tasked with implementing the laws the legislature passes. They interpret, structure and fund. Entrusting them to create a state economic plan would be a disaster. I subscribe to the DOC web feed and I get regular emails showing a nonstop flow of our tax dollars into the most ridiculous escapades. The less involved they are in anything, the better off we will be.

5971 - Green Fertilizer - CON - Written

*** Note. This one passed the Senate unanimously. Even in the face of this, I remain adamantly opposed to this bill. My review below still stands but here are the points:

· We would be subsidizing something that is not economically able to stand on its own without them. Just like electric vehicles.

· The cost to make the “green ammonia” for this is double the cost of regular ammonia.

· There is no discernable advantage to crop outcomes.

· There is no financial advantage to farmers beyond the subsidies.

· The whole reason for the bill is climate change.

· These are incentives for now. Incentives always turn into demands.

Some have touted that this will provide jobs and the trade unions have come out strongly in favor of it. All of us pitching in our money to create jobs alone is not a valid reason. That has been the sirens song on many other green projects as well. What happens when we stop the subsidies? Not a logical or practical approach. ***

My original summary:

This bill creates an “incentives” program funded by the Climate Commitment Act to offer undefined grants and rebates to farmers for using green fertilizers. This is based on Climate Change metrics as stated in the preamble and defined in the definitions:

(2) “Green fertilizer” means nitrogen-based fertilizer produced using manufacturing processes that achieve at least an 80 percent reduction in life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional natural gas-based production, as determined by the department

Green Ammonia for this product is still very experimental, not widely available and of course almost double the price of traditional Grey Ammonia and no discernable improvement in crops. Additionally this is combined with green energy for production driving costs even higher. So without our tax dollars supporting it, there would be no market demand.

The problem always is the “incentives” always lead to demands.

And of course there is the DEI factor too:

(c) Ensure that all program expenditures and benefits are administered consistent with the environmental justice and equity provisions of chapters 70A.02 and 70A.65 RCW;