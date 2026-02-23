Taxes

This message covers the tax bills for tomorrow.

There are policy bills that will follow in a separate message.

SB 6003 is another hidden hearing.

Deadline – Tuesday 2-24-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

6346 State Income Tax CON Written

6003 Capital budget Housing CON Written

6003 Capital budget K-12 CON Written

6003 Capital budget Higher Ed CON Written

6003 Capital budget Natural Resources CON Written

6003 Capital budget All other CON Written

6225 Bonds for highways and ferry’s CON Written

6005 Transportation spending CON Written

.

More Information

6346 - State Income Tax - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the Senate with 3 Democrats joining all Republicans. Since we are so badly in the minority, we need 6 Democrats to stop a bill, or to pass one for that matter.

Senate Report Click here

House Report Click here

Also of note, the last hearing saw a record breaking response from all of us with 61,200 signing in CON

The Democrats being overwhelmed by this, tried to play it of as being influenced by “bots”

This time, when you log in, under “organization” put I AM NOT A BOT!

If you don’t normally submit written testimony, you might try it this time and leave them this simple message with the same admonition:

Cut spending. No new taxes. I AM NOT A BOT! ***

I hope that most of you are familiar with the Democrats long push to implement an income tax in Washington. Our state constitution forbids it, but that hasn’t stopped them as they previously passed the Capital Gains tax which tax’s income. That tax and the $30 car tabs were challenged and our state Supreme Court rubber stamped them anyway. Now that they know they can get away with it, they’re coming for more.

Lets start with the reason for the tax. The preamble starts with all the typical “its for the children” drivel, but I noted that the tax does not take effect until 2028. Apparently this is not to solve an immediate problem. It is all directed to the general fund, so it is just to fill the coffers.

NEW SECTION. Sec. 201. TAX IMPOSED—RATES. (1) Beginning January 1, 2028, a tax is imposed on the receipt of Washington taxable income. Only individuals are subject to payment of the tax, which equals 9.90 percent multiplied by an individual’s Washington taxable income

The 9.9% rate will set us as the 4th highest rate in the nation.

Our constitution specifically does not allow an “income” tax. When the capital gains tax was argued, they made the impossible claim that it was not “income”. Well they don’t seem to be too shy about calling it that now:

(c) Achieve this result by the application of the various provisions of the internal revenue code relating to the definition of income,

They are of course dangling the carrot of a reduction in the sales tax. The only thing this will achieve is to give them more margin to increase as it has been hard to cross the 10% threshold.

They are calling it a “millionaires tax” as it is currently being presented for incomes over $1 Million but don’t think for one minute this will not fall on you. It will all increase every year. They are back adding more to the existing illegal Capital Gains Tax with SB 6229 and HB 2292.

6003 - Capital budget Housing - CON - Written

6003 - Capital budget K-12 - CON - Written

6003 - Capital budget Higher Ed - CON - Written

6003 - Capital budget Natural Resources - CON - Written

6003 - Capital budget All other - CON - Written

More hidden hearings

Budget hearings that no one can access

All of these budget bills are formatted so the testimony pages are not visible to the public. We just had one of these Monday. I will not do a lot of repeat embellishment on this here but you can review yesterdays details on hidden hearings HERE

Also a little deeper look at the actual contents of these budget bills HERE

Start at HB 2889 and down for a sampling of dollar amounts

The simple conclusion is to let them know by going ahead and voting CON on each of them, but this time take the extra step of also submitting a written testimony. I will be submitting one simple phrase:

Cut Spending. No new taxes!

6225 - Bonds for highways and ferry’s - CON - Written

This bill proposes to take on debt of $3,400,000,000 for highway projects. I have a big problem with this. Not with funding highway projects. We are in DIRE need of this. Our roads have been intentionally neglected for years and we are moving into a crisis. The problem I have is it perpetuates the cause that has brought this upon us.

Transportation spending has been highjacked by environmental objectives of walk, bicycle and transit. This is embodied in “active transportation programs” which siphon off Billions for pedestrian, bicycle and transit initiatives.

Additionally, you have probably heard of the shipwreck that has been made of our ferry system (pun intended but its real). The electrification of our ferry fleet has also siphoned off Billions. All this in the name of climate change to save the planet. I’m sick of it!

NEW SECTION. Sec. 2. In order to provide funds necessary for the location, design, right-of-way, and construction of highway preservation projects or improvements and ferry vessel construction, there shall be issued and sold upon the request of the department of transportation a total of $3,400,000,000 of general obligation bonds of the state of Washington

Without changes is spending priorities, be can borrow even more Billions and our lot will still remain the same by design.

6005 - Transportation spending - CON - Written

In parallel with taxing / borrowing authority in SB 6225 this bill proposes to once again squander Billions of transportation dollars on green initiatives and active transportation. I will not be abusing myself reading through the hundreds of pages of waste proposed but here is just a small sampling to give some perspective:

(c) Grant funding must be used for level two or higher charging infrastructure and related costs including, but not limited to, construction and site improvements. Projects may include a robust public and private outreach plan that includes engaging with affected parties in conjunction with the new electric vehicle infrastructure.

There is entry after entry spending on “Multimodal Transportation” ranging from a few Million to Hundreds. This is the same as “Active Transportation” meaning pedestrian, bicycle and transit.

Multimodal Transportation Account

TOTAL APPROPRIATION. . . . . . . . (($4,353,000)) $4,355,000

Multimodal Transportation Account—

State Appropriation. . . . . . . . . . . . . (($3,059,000)) $3,062,000

Multimodal Transportation Account

. . . . . . . . . . (($51,526,000)) $83,733,000

If we do not get some restraint on the out of control spending outside of actual highway projects, we will see this become a far larger crisis than it already is.