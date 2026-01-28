There are a lot again today. It can be hard thinning these down to the worst of them but I think you will agree these should not advance.

The BAD ones

6182 Abortion savings account CON Written

2217 Reduce sentencing first time offense CON Written

2558 Mental health alternative sentencing CON Written

2007 Competency based learning CON Written

6125 State funding for low enrollment CON Written

6111 Digital ID CON Written

5439 No state investment in coal CON Written

5947 Universal Health Care CON Written

8206 Universal Health Care Constitution Amend. CON Written

5823 Require Hospital concierges CON Written

2641 The ICE out act CON Written

2648 Police must report on ICE CON Written

6109 No state investment in private detention CON Written

More Information

6182 - Abortion savings account - CON - Written

Being heard again in the same committee from 1-27

Yes, this bill is really as ridiculous as the title I gave it suggests. The legal title is about the same “Establishing an abortion savings program.”

The bill will assess a fee on insurance carriers that we will all be paying. It starts out at $.82 per month for the first year then drops to $.165 thereafter.

This is a direct mandate on you and I to pay for abortions. Little difference though as the state of Washington currently pays for abortions directly with our tax dollars. These can legally include girls of any age, without any parental notification. It can also include out of state residents who come here for abortions typically because their home state has restricted them or for later term abortions which are legal here right till birth. We’ll pick up the tab. No problem.

The “abortion savings account” is created in the treasury and disbursed to abortionists via grants with priority given to anyone impacted by federal funding not being available.

And they have some enforcement in place for this too. Non-payment will be assessed at 5% initially. This will increase to 10% after 45 days, and 20% after 60 days with the authority granted to then “collect by distraint” which is legal term for they can seize your property. Additionally, interest will accrue and licensing will be pulled.

2217 - Reduce sentencing first time offense - CON - Written

This bill is yet another in a pattern of sentencing reductions proposed by Democrats. This one would replace an already lenient section applying reduced sentences for first time offenders from the standard sentencing grid. This bill strikes that and introduces a system of deferrals and suspensions. The bill modifies a number of requirements for suspended sentencing for first time felons but it strikes the sections excluding drug dealing and manufacturing from being exempt. It also adds “being charged” and strikes “convicted”. Overall it is a big win for criminals.

I see this every year. Always reductions, never increases.

2558 - Mental health alternative sentencing - CON - Written

This bill creates a loosening of criteria to allow a mental health sentencing alternative. This would entail

I can see a couple of small areas in the proposed amended language that would be helpful, but overall, it is a loosening of criteria to allow a mental health sentencing alternative. The alternative is voluntary on the defendants part but represents an out from jail time. Typically will just include medication so very attractive alternative.

Current law is very sufficient in offering this alternative so expanding it will be wrought with abuse.

Just another one in the overall effort to reduce criminal responsibility.

2007 - Competency based learning - CON - Written

Companion to SB 5859

This bill adds a simple term into a couple key locations in RCW 28A.230.710 defining graduation requirements. The term “or competency-based assessment” is injected in 3 key locations to radically change the states graduation requirements.

(d) Earn high school credit, with a C+ grade or higher in AP, international baccalaureate, or Cambridge international courses, or in competency-based assessments in English language arts and mathematics;

Competency based education sound pretty . Don’t we want our kids to be competent? The revisions proposed in this bill are to the two most key components of education: English and math. Current law is not subjective but the competency based education model makes them completely subjective.

· Who decides what is competent?

· Teachers will need to decide and completely change their approach

· This may not harmonize with their training

· Would a diploma from one school be equivalent to another that had another definition of competency?

· How would a subjective degree like this look to prospective employers and colleges?

· Entire school structures would require revisions and would undoubtedly be very different from one to the other.

· Some kids could get very shortchanged in this subjective continuum.

Other similar squishy and subjective approaches like “social emotional learning” are in the same camp and if this bill is adopted, they will be next, leading us to a disaster like Oregon who just gave up and dropped math and English requirements.

6125 - State funding for low enrollment - CON - Written

Schools have experiences falling enrollments especially since Covid exposed the conditions our public schools are in. This has presented a funding issue for many schools that parents have fled from.

This bill would have the state make up any funding differences in what they are terming an “enrollment stabilization amount”.

There will be no incentive to change because it wont hurt. The same problems that drove families away will remain and probably worsen.

6111 - Digital ID - CON - Written

There have been a number of these type of bills proposed this session. Most have good intentions aimed at protecting minors from insidious online content. They all have similar flaws though. They necessitate some form of digital identification. Depending on the particulars, they all have pitfalls.

Julie Barett at Conservative Ladies does a really good job going though a number of the drawbacks. Well worth a couple minutes to watch.

Digital ID Through Social Media? s

5439 - No state investment in coal - CON - Written

This bill would direct the state investment board to retract all investments the state may have in any companies that have anything to do with coal. These are financial investments of state pension funds and similar. It’s bad enough that we have cut off this resource in our own state, but in protest, this bill would retract any state investments with companies outside the state.

5947 - Universal Health Care - CON - Written

I won’t spend a lot of time on this as I hope it is dead on arrival with most of you. It has to get Federal approval (next bill) which is unlikely. but they are going to make sure and create boards and spend money anyway and that is precisely what this bill does.

(1) The Washington health care board is established. The health care board shall design and implement the Washington health plan to provide for all medically necessary health care services for all residents of the state. The plan may not be implemented until the state obtains a federal waiver for a state-based universal health care plan and receives federal funding to support the implementation of the plan and any necessary implementing legislation has been adopted by the legislature

There have already been numerous studies, committees and such chasing the same thing. I cannot cite the expenditures, but any amount is too much.

8206 - Universal Health Care Constitution Amend. - CON - Written

This is a bill to propose a state constitutional amendment declaring healthcare a constitutional right. One more step in Universal Healthcare. To fully implement something like this, we would need approval by the US congress but this would open the door to a whole bunch of funding with nothing in return.

5823 - Require Hospital concierges - CON - Written

The bill refers to them as patient advocates but it really is like having a personal concierge available to you 24/7 to oversee all your healthcare needs from scheduling to funding.

(1) On or before January 1, 2027, hospitals licensed under this chapter must have a staff member employed as a patient advocate who is physically present every day throughout the 24-hour period for the purpose of assisting patients navigate the health care system on behalf of the patient

Any idea how much this will cost hospitals and ultimately you and I? Neither do I and apparently if the authors of this bill don’t know either, or they don’t care. There are some exceptions and alternatives but this would be an overall huge unfunded mandate when forced on all the applicable hospitals across the state when staffing, training, infrastructure, among others is considered.

2641 - The ICE out act - CON - Written

This highly political bill is another one designed to defy federal law, assist and abet illegal aliens.

This bill would prohibit any Washington law enforcement agency from hiring anyone employed by ICE after January 20, 2025.

I am not sure the legislature has that authority but none the less, they are so blinded by their Trump Derangement Syndrome that they would sacrifice local law enforcement to achieve their ends. Law enforcement in the state and specifically in Pierce County is already WAY behind in hiring. This bill would limit the pool of qualified candidates. There is no consideration of a candidates actual behavior while employed at ICE either. Wish they could awaken from this delusion. Our own safety is at risk as a direct result of these actions.

2648 - Police must report on ICE - CON - Written

It must be quite bizarre to listen to the conversations and hear the convictions of the people who write up these proposals. Yet another Trump Derangement Syndrome driven bill. This one is hypocrisy of the highest order.

This one would require all Washington law enforcement officers to take actions if they encounter anyone they believe might be in any way connected to immigration enforcement.

This would include:

(a) Activate the peace officer’s body worn camera

(b) Activate the peace officer’s dash camera

(c) Immediately report the encounter

(d) document and report the encounter

Then, if the federal government responds legally for impeding and doxing the agents, the state will provide full cover for the reporting officer including defense by the state Attorney General and indemnify any costs of civil actions against them.

We have been hearing in word and in state law that any State and local Law Enforcement is prohibited from cooperating with ICE. This is often excused as not using local money for federal actions. Now they have no problems using all of our local and state law enforcements money, time and resources to see if they can find any opening to impede federal immigration law.

6109 - No state investment in private detention - CON - Written

This one is clearly directed at immigration policies and is totally political. Just like SB 5439, this bill direct the state investment board to retract all investments the state may have in any companies that have anything to do with private detention centers which ICE is one of the biggest users. No matter that these are producing great returns for investors as immigration enforcement demands are driving rate of return up. They are attacking from every angle they can think of.