Our Republican legislators have quite a few great bills they worked hard on and filed but they rarely get hearings. These bills did so a good show of support will help move them to the floor for a vote.

Deadline – Thursday 1-29-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

The GOOD ones

6259 Students loose grants for destruction

1295 Evidence-based instructional practices

2262 Cursive signature instruction in civics

6192 School reform

More Information

6259 - Students loose grants for destruction - PRO - Written

This bill would not only make students who participate in riots, protests and other actions that damage college property will not only loose any existing grants they may have, but also have to repay any they have received. Really good incentive to knock that stuff off!

The legislature finds that an increased threat of damage to the physical assets of our state’s institutions of higher education exists by students committing violent acts. Under the guise of political speech, acts of vandalism and violence have occurred,

(1) As determined by a court of competent jurisdiction, any student at an institution of higher education who causes damage to the physical assets of any institution of higher education in an amount equal to or greater than the cost of the current full academic year’s tuition and fees for one residential student at that institution, is immediately ineligible for all state grants, scholarships, and other financial aid awards. The court shall order the student to immediately repay all current and previously awarded state grants, scholarships, and other financial aid awards to the awarding state agency

1295 - Evidence-based instructional practices - PRO - Written

This one could be a real game changer for our public schools. Sponsored by our own Cyndy Jacobsen along with 3 other Republicans and 7 Democrats.

We have all heard the sad statistics of students who have been advanced through the school system only to be found to be functionally illiterate or far below level. This bill addresses this in setting up a framework of reintroducing proven reading and writing standards as they put it:

evidence-based instructional practices in early literacy and reading and writing literacy.

The standards and approaches are spelled out in Section 2 (2) and include among other definitions some terms that are familiar:

(a) Include at least the following essential components: Semantics or comprehending written language; reading and writing fluency; orthographic knowledge or phonics; phonology and phonemic awareness; and vocabulary or oral language knowledge and proficiency

The bill is precise and is not just an offering of generalities that can be intentionally or unintentionally ignored.

There is a provision for testing and intervention to avoid the sad state of students being advanced without addressing their literacy shortcomings. Also there are provisions not only for teacher training, but also testing to gauge the success of the teacher too. Other provisions include specialized training to work with those identified as falling behind. Also provisions for identifying and working with students with dyslexia which would include not only specialized teachers and training but recruiting outside sources to assist.

This bill may not be able to resolve some of the deep issues afflicting our public schools, but it can at least make sure our kids can read and write.

2262 - Cursive signature instruction in civics - PRO - Written

I wasn’t sure whether to list this one under education or voting. It applies to both. It includes provisions to include training in cursive signatures for voting.

instruction to students in producing a legible, repeatable official cursive signature, and how signatures are used by election officials

The bill is very focused on signature rejection. It adds signature rejection as a data point required in the Secretary of States regular report and must be included in all election reports. The data is to also be given to the Superintendent of Public Instruction for inclusion in civics classes.

6192 - School reform - PRO - Written

I titled the bill as school reform because it does a lot of different things. Similar to the “Evidence based learning” bill HB 1295. There is far too much to outline in any condensed form, but here are some highlights.

1. Teacher bonuses

select from within the educational service district’s boundaries three teachers in mathematics and three teachers in English language arts to receive a star teacher award,

These can range from $10,000 to $20,000

2. Early literacy

Similar to HB 1295, requires new teaching standard to include:

(a) Include at least the following essential components: Semantics or comprehending written language; reading and writing fluency; orthographic knowledge or phonics; phonology and phonemic awareness; and vocabulary or oral language knowledge and proficiency;

And to make sure no student is left behind:

literacy screenings for students in kindergarten through second grade

(g) For students in third grade who are reading below grade level, implement intensive reading improvement strategies under RCW 28A.655.230 and 28A.655.235; (tutoring)

3. Structured math

Similar approach to literacy

implement a structured numeracy program that uses evidence-based instructional practices to promote the early mathematics skills of students

And again making sure no student is left behind

(f) Use screening assessments and other tools to identify students who are at risk of not achieving age and developmentally appropriate mathematical proficiency

Identified students would be offered tutoring, small group instruction, family involvement and a number of other offerings

4. 3rd grade math assessment

Covered somewhat above but includes more specifics

(g) Implement intensive mathematic improvement strategies described in sections 5 and 6 of this act for students in third grade who are not mathematically proficient;

5. Professional Educator Standards Board

Revise teaching endorsement standards to reading and writing literacy competencies, including the essential components of phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension