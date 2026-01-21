Tech has reported they have a solution. I will create a tutorial soon.

Deadline – Thursday 1-22-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

6137 Prohibit betting on collegiate athletes PRO Written

2343 Game farms PRO Written

2100 Payroll tax CON Written

5859 Competency based learning CON Written

2301 Spray paint CON Written

2515 State control of data centers CON Written

6089 Birth to Earth government CON Written

6079 Wildfire mitigation CON Written

2139 Snowmobile tax increase CON Written

5971 Green Fertilizer CON Written

More information

6137 - Prohibit betting on collegiate athletes - PRO - Written

Companion to HB 2205

Gambling has become legal in many forms in Washington mainly as a result of tribal advances in bringing this to our state. This bill would limit one aspect of sports gambling by adding a section to the current RCW outlawing betting on “individual participant in any collegiate sport or athletic event who is enrolled in an educational institution located within the state of Washington”. College sports already leverage money in a lot of ways that can detract from their honorable operation. Wagering on an individual college athlete seems like fertile ground for corruption. The bill has two Republican and 6 Democrat sponsors.

2343 - Game farms - PRO - Written

This bill seeks to contend with an issue that really does need attention. The proliferation of large data centers. We all rely on these more and more and the advent of AI is forcing and exponential expansion. The problem that Washington faces is we have artificially hamstrung our electrical grid with the green energy adventure.

This bill is sponsored by 17 Democrats so expect it to just add fuel to the fire and it does.

The quandary: Data centers are beneficial and really essential but they draw a lot of resources.

The response: Should be no problem. Just have them provide their own electrical generation by natural gas or other means that is economical and reliable.

The Democrat response in this bill is to create a tariff and contract requirement for utilities inevitably driving up costs and also persist with an 80% green energy demand and force them on the data centers and private utilities to require green energy. It’s also back dated to Jan. 1st.

(1) The owner of an emerging large energy use facility that commences operation after July 1, 2026, or an expanded emerging large energy use facility must:

“certify to the department that for the prior year it used electricity from renewable resources or nonemitting electric generation” as defined in RCW 18 19.405.020, where the electricity generation facility commenced operation on or after January 1, 2026, to serve the load of the emerging large energy use facility in an amount that meets or exceeds 80 percent of its annual energy and capacity requirements;

2100 - Payroll tax - CON - Written

With 19 all Democrat sponsors, this bill proposes to establish a payroll tax of 5% on wages above $125,000. Of course this comes with another board. The “Well Washington Fund Oversight and Accountability Board” and a new treasury account, the “Well Washington Fund”

The preamble states the need for this is to replace funding losses from HR1 (the Big Beautiful Bill). This is compounded by other potential federal funding losses resulting from the states defiance on immigration, transexual, DEI and other radical agendas as well as the high probability we are running a fraud index competing with Minnesota.

The thing that strikes me as I have been reviewing numerous other social spending measures is they are often tied to the state median income. Right now for a family of 4 that sits at $11,727 / mo. or $140,724 / yr. This income level and just below it qualifies people for a lot of programs. In fact some are set at over 100% SMI. So this tax targeting high income earners, you know, tax the rich, pay their fair share, actually targets those who out of the other side of their mouth they say are needy. Not surprising though.

This will be just one more stifling effect on business and will undoubtedly lead to exporting jobs and innovation.

5859 - Competency based learning - CON - Written

This bill adds a simple term into a couple key locations in RCW 28A.230.710 defining graduation requirements. The term “or competency-based assessment” is injected in 3 key locations to radically change the states graduation requirements.

(d) Earn high school credit, with a C+ grade or higher in AP, international baccalaureate, or Cambridge international courses, or in competency-based assessments in English language arts and mathematics;

Competency based education sound pretty . Don’t we want our kids to be competent? The revisions proposed in this bill are to the two most key components of education: English and math. Current law is not subjective but the competency based education model makes them completely subjective.

· Who decides what is competent?

· Teachers will need to decide and completely change their approach

· This may not harmonize with their training

· Would a diploma from one school be equivalent to another that had another definition of competency?

· How would a subjective degree like this look to prospective employers and colleges?

· Entire school structures would require revisions and would undoubtedly be very different from one to the other.

· Some kids could get very shortchanged in this subjective continuum.

Other similar squishy and subjective approaches like “social emotional learning” are in the same camp and if this bill is adopted, they will be next, leading us to a disaster like Oregon who just gave up and dropped math and English requirements.

2301 - Spray paint - CON - Written

This one will ultimately have a small impact on each of us but it is all cumulative. There are a number of “extended producer responsibility” (EPR) laws that require manufacturers to pay in to one of the many mandated programs that is supposed to pay for the disposal and any negative consequences of their products. This bill adds spray paint to the list. It might raise the price for taggers, but they probably steal most of their paint. I use spray paint too and I am not certain how this benefits me. Ultimately, we are all paying the cost of these EPR’s as all costs tumble down to the consumer.

Another EPR currently in force is for electronics. We are currently paying added costs associated to electronics. With the price of Gold and Silver now, electronics to be disposed of are literally a gold mine. I will personally take any of them off you hands you don’t want.

2515 - State control of data centers - CON - Written

6089 - Birth to Earth government - CON - Written

Very similar to HB 2429 which was just heard in committee. This adds funding and a data collection and sharing scheme for everyone in Washington going forward from birth. This bill is part of a broader socialist scheme to involve government in our entire lives. It of course involves committees and a new treasury account. In this case the “P20W public-private partnership account” but more worrisome is the underlying scheme. I find that as far back as 2009, the state awarded the Institute of Educational Sciences a $17 Million grant to start putting together a tracking and management scheme for everyone from preschool to college and beyond then called the Evergreen State P-20 system (ESP-20). You will notice they added the “W” to this now which is = “Work” extending involvement out far into adulthood.

The goal then and now is to create a data tracking system for every person which can be analyzed and shared. This guarantee’s maximum government involvement in every aspect of a persons life. Couched in a number of liberal terms, behavioral health is very common. No matter the term, the objective is the same.

Here is the article again from Julie Barett at Conservative Ladies on HB 2429. It applies here too. Codifying a Cradle-to-25 Behavioral Health System in Washington

6079 - Wildfire mitigation - CON - Written

While this bill does have the support of one Republican, it is not the right direction. Like all government efforts, it starts with a new committee or program. In this case the Strengthen Washington Homes program along with an account in the treasury to fund it.

To begin, this is the wrong approach. Similar to the objections raised in HB 2275 where poor forest management is the real culprit in the problem and trying to harden homes and businesses is creating a fix at the wrong end. The recent set aside of 77,000 acres of state land by the Lands Commissioner is just one example of adding more fuel to the fire and not just in figurative terms.

Among the specifics of this bill, it establishes a grant program to nonprofits to help fulfill the objectives. This has never worked well or efficiently. Every new vein of revenue feeding nonprofits is adding to the unaccountable bleeding of our tax dollars. We are just now starting to see more clearly how much these waste streams are adding up to.

It also forces insurers to accept policies they would otherwise refuse which will spread the burden on to everyone else’s premiums raising rates.

We need to address the root of the problem and not expensive inefficient band aid fixes like this.

2139 - Snowmobile tax increase - CON - Written

This is not a complicated bill. This tax increase was attempted last year in SB 5234 which is carried over to this year and now companion to HB 2139 filed this year. The bill would increase snowmobile registration fees from $50 to $75. The total cost is not as problematic as the increase at 50%. Pretty steep tax increase.

5971 - Green Fertilizer - CON - Written

This bill creates an “incentives” program funded by the Climate Commitment Act to offer undefined grants and rebates to farmers for using green fertilizers. This is based on Climate Change metrics as stated in the preamble and defined in the definitions:

(2) “Green fertilizer” means nitrogen-based fertilizer produced using manufacturing processes that achieve at least an 80 percent reduction in life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional natural gas-based production, as determined by the department

Green Ammonia for this product is still very experimental, not widely available and of course almost double the price of traditional Grey Ammonia and no discernable improvement in crops. Additionally this is combined with green energy for production driving costs even higher. So without our tax dollars supporting it, there would be no market demand.

The problem always is the “incentives” always lead to demands.