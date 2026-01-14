A little late getting these out.

Please try and vote as soon as possible.

I’ll have some vote results for you at the end of the week

Deadline – Thursday, Jan 15th – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

Here are the GOOD ones

2362 Reduce DWI to .05% PRO Written

2284 Addressing litter PRO Written

5928 Wildfire risk insurance scoring PRO Written

.

Here are the BAD ones

5826 Abortion pill required at colleges CON Written

5974 State takeover of Sheriffs Office CON Written

2233 Expand plastic bag ban CON Written

1420 Force textile Mfg. to fund new program CON Written

2271 Force recycled plastic CON Written

2212 Require microplastic filters on washers CON Written

5754 Create a state owned bank CON Written

5967 Revise Vaccine Recommendation CON Written

1717 Sales tax to affordable housing CON Written

2295 Capital budget CON Written

More information

2362 - Reduce DWI to .05% - PRO - Written

Pretty straight up bill that would reduce the level for DWI from .08% to .05% Similar bills last year were filed SB 5067 and HB 2196 but never made it to the floor. Also requires a public information campaign and future review and reporting.

2284 - Addressing litter - PRO - Written

I do support this bill sponsored by 4 Republicans, but I can think of one thing that would address litter more than anything. Reign in the drug addicted homeless problem. Our neighborhoods look like a land fill now thanks to all of their squaller. Notwithstanding, this bill does create another task force that Olympia is famous for, but perhaps it will produce some results. The bill also removes some of the expiration dates on plastic bag regulations.

5928 - Wildfire risk insurance scoring - PRO - Written

This bill requires insurers of real property who use a wildfire risk score to rate the coverage to produce the information and source used to determine a score. This has been a controversial topic for some time and now this bill will address some of it. Property owners right next door or across the street may see very different insurance rates based on some of these maps. This bill will add transparency and also provides a process to dispute a score when it is disclosed.

Wildfire Risk Scores and Insurance Placement: What You Should Know | Newmeyer Dillion

5826

Abortion pill required at colleges - CON - Written

Washington is already the most pro-death state in the union and they still are not satisfied. There are virtually no restrictions on abortion. Any age (without parental knowledge), Any stage (right up to birth) Limited adverse effects reporting, lower medical standards and protections for abortionists all paid for with tax dollars to name just a few. The sponsors are not satisfied that the dangerous abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU-486, was prematurely approved by the FDA and is now literally available on line, they now want to push this on students at state colleges by mandating college health centers distribute the drug. Those without health centers have to make provisions to promote and accommodate all women who take them up on the offer. Oh, and its not “women” its “pregnant persons” I guess even at colleges they haven’t figured out what a woman is. The sad reality is that these drug carry a high risk of adverse conditions like bleeding and hemorrhage. The recipients are also deceived into thinking this is a minor interaction. If most often comes with lots of pain and worst of all, the realization that you just gave birth to a fully formed human being in the toilet often leaving lifetime emotional scars. More on adverse effects here:

Abortion Pills Side Effects: What to Expect - Thrive Women’s Clinic

5974 - State takeover of Sheriffs Office - CON - Written

Here is the big one. This one is a direct assault on our locally elected Sheriffs.

First and foremost, overarching all the language, the office of Sheriff is created and defined by our state constitution. The office is not subject to legislative control. This is basic separation of powers. The legislature can no more legislate the actions of the Governor or the Courts. They fund them and therefore can exert those mechanisms, but beyond that, the Sheriff is an independent state constitutional office directly elected by the people. The Democrats HATE this and seek to destroy it. It is within the constitutional authority for an individual county to appoint their sheriff rather than elect him at the will of the people, but that does not infer the state legislature has power over the office. The actions proposed in this bill are a clear violation of our state constitution but there is extreme danger here as we all know how our state Supreme Court rules and would probably not overturn it.

Some of the main issues

1. Subject the Sheriff to certification

2. Require background check

3. Candidates for Sheriff must pass in order to run

4. Sheriff can be removed without certification

5. County Executive chooses the Sheriff if ejected.

6. Prevent Sheriffs from recruiting posse’s

7. Also affects Police Chiefs

8. Sheriffs Association removed.

See more at:

The Attack on Our Sheriffs - by John Leslie

2233 - Expand plastic bag ban - CON - Written

Companion to SB 5965

The bill increases the fee for bags from 8 cents to 20 cents. It also requires the thickness of plastic bags to increase from 4 mil. to 10 mil. It has already been shown that the requirement for these thicker bags has increased the amount of plastic waste rather than reduce it. Recent studies point to reduced litter, but the actual amount of plastic going into the waste stream has increased. Pay more for worse results. Yep. That’s government.

See article by House Republicans here:

Taxing groceries, one bag at a time – Stop Bad Bills

1420 - Force textile Mfg. to fund new program - CON - Written

This is a bill resurrected from last year. See notes below:

Now they want to regulate your underwear!

And of course, its all in the name of climate change.

This bill will force producers and manufacturers of textile products to fund and promote a program aimed at the elimination and restriction of their own products. This is misguided.

This bill is another foray into the push to create was they are terming a “producer responsibility organization” (PRO). These are forced associations of private manufacturers that would essentially force them to phase out or reduce products deemed unacceptable by the state and to shoulder the cost of recycling efforts for them. You will see the same language and structure in HB 1150 and companion bill SB 5284 directed at paper products.

* The stated motivation for this legislation to save us from climate change and promote “environmental justice is not shared by everyone.

* Placing culpability for the objection to their products on the manufactures and producers is an arrogant conclusion.

* This will drive up costs on consumers.

* Forcing a business to participate and fund the reduction or elimination of the products it sells.

* Bureaucracy and regulation are greatly increased by the forced creation of multiple producer organizations, each bringing cost burdens to the producers coupled with associated state costs all inevitably passed on to consumers.

* The volume of regulation included is staggering and should be expected to grow along with associated costs.

* This newly created avenue can clearly be leveraged farther in the future to place even broader requirements and burdens on producers and by implication, consumers.

* Online sales are particularly problematic potentially creating unintentional violators and creating a litigation nightmare.

2271 - Force recycled plastic - CON - Written

Companion to SB 6156

This bill, sponsored by 14 Democrats seeks to require recycled plastic in a myriad of products produced in Washington. It contains a very lengthy list of requirements which include a lot of exclusions for food and drug plastics as they are coming to terms with the dangers recycled plastics pose.

Microplastics are a growing concern that we will all have to come to terms with eventually and recycled plastics release far more than virgin plastic. The whole push to recycle plastic is imploding from within. Even Greenpeace is acknowledging that plastics recycling is “inherently incompatible with a circular economy.”

See their report here:

New Greenpeace Report Calls Out Toxic Hazards of Recycled Plastic as Global Plastics Treaty Negotiations Resume in Paris - Greenpeace - Greenpeace

We all rely on plastic products every day. It is inescapable. The burdens placed on Washington manufacturers is already extreme. See DOE page here:

Recycled content minimums - Washington State Department of Ecology

Another misguided effort in the name of climate change that is and will produce broad harm.

2212 - Require microplastic filters on washers - CON - Written

The contrast in this bill regarding plastics is striking. Many of the 22 Democrats sponsoring this bill are also sponsors on HB 2271 which increases the requirements for recycled plastics which release far more microplastics than virgin plastics. Conversely, this bill seeks to regulate your washing machine by requiring filtration to remove microplastics. Typical liberal Democrat initiatives. I personally have concerns over microplastics, but the scope of the issue goes so far beyond our washing machines in Washington state that measures like this are comparable to burdening us with regulations for climate change that will have no measurable effect on the perceived problem.

5754 - Create a state owned bank - CON - Written

This bill would create a state owned bank. This has been previously proposed and rejected. It is also being touted by liberal local governments as well. Government by nature is political and those influences have no place in banking. The state cannot keep their own budgets from ballooning and running into deficits. They want to be trusted with banking all of the states funds? The current political ruling party would undoubtedly channel funds into woke investments that have been disastrous and in constant need of subsidy. Bad proposal then, bad proposal now.

5967 - Revise Vaccine Recommendation - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2242

The Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been making revisions to vaccine recommendation under the new administration. In response, Washington, along with Oregon and California have formed the “West Coast Health Alliance” created to push back against the removal of some recommendations by the ACIP. This bill reflects that push by removing ACIP recommendations and inserting the Washington Department of Health (DOH).

Additionally, the Washington Vaccine Association provides tax payer funded vaccines to Washington health plans for low income and will be required to purchase the DOH recommended vaccines. Health plans issued after April 1, 2026 (April fools day) will be required to pay for them as well.

The final insult is that when the recommendations of the DOH become the resultant vaccine schedule, it is not subject to normal administrative rule making laws in 34.05 RCW.

Oh, and one last thing, this bill has an emergency clause so it takes effect immediately and is not subject to referendum.

1717 - Sales tax to affordable housing - CON - Written

Carryover from last year. Anything that says “affordable housing should be rejected out of hand. Affordable housing = Government housing and an ever expanding dependency and entitlement.

Last years comments:

This bill creates a framework for counties to direct sales taxes to affordable housing projects and efforts. Its kind of a shell game where sales taxes are paid for affordable housing projects, then an application is submitted for reimbursement of the taxes. The local government gets to keep half so funding that would have normally gone to the state are diverted to local government. The other half goes to the developer or provider. There are of course a number of strings attached to the developer to assure the desired DEI principles are applied.

2295 - Capital budget - CON - Written

Companion to SB 6003

Simple response:

No more taxes. Cut woke spending.