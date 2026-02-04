They pulled quite a stunt yesterday.

Added over 30 bills at the last minute!

Make sure and read my commentary below.

Deadline – Thursday 2-5-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

One GOOD one

1367 Motorcycles on the shoulder PRO

And the BAD ones

5974 State takeover of Sheriff's Office CON

2210 Rank Choice Voting CON

2215 Lower CO2 tax threshold for CCA tax CON

1903 Statewide Energy Assistance CON

5400 Grants for leftist journalist CON

2145 Add requirements to drug mfg. free drugs CON

2105 Force employers to protect illegal aliens CON

6026 State mandate of local zoning CON

2116 Extend and increase state school funding CON

6294 Increase sales tax CON

They pulled a fast one

Well this is a first. They added over 30 bills late yesterday. I have seen them load up just before cutoff, but this is the day after. I am seeing some very nefarious strategic intent in this.

The House Appropriations Committee added 11 bills and now has 23 bills scheduled for public hearing. By the time they go through the Roberts Rules of Order on each one, the time remaining for public testimony is about ZERO unless they want to run for many many hours.

It gets worse.

The Senate Ways & Means Committee added 22 bills and now has 34 bills scheduled for public hearing. I don’t think there is going to be much public testimony ramming 34 bills through.

The notification was sent at 5:04 PM. Very few will catch these late additions much less be able to respond to them. Seems very unethical to me.

MY RESPONSE

There is nothing I can say or do about this but I can try and respond the best I can. The following are bills I sorted out of the additions that have been previously heard or had their companion bill heard so I have already published summaries on them. Space will not allow me to repeat all the summaries here but we can at least let them know we see what they are doing by voting on as many as you can.

HERE THEY ARE

5965 Expand plastic bag ban CON

2271 Force recycled plastic CON

5971 Green Fertilizer CON

6117 Unionize everyone CON

2355 Domestic help under full Empl. Standards CON

6045 Unionize farm workers CON

2429 Cradle to 25 Government control CON

5968 State agencies must report time to approve CON

5906 Force private company's to hide illegals CON

2442 Increase sales tax CON

6067 Increase L&I benefit CON

6211 Remove vote on excise tax CON

6035 Electronic voting CON

The regularly scheduled summaries

1367 - Motorcycles on the shoulder - PRO

This would not be necessary if transportation policies prioritized real congestion reductions by increasing capacity and efficiencies rather than the dying promise of transit and bicycles saving the day. Traffic congestion steals life. We are all granted a finite amount of it and the time stranded in traffic robs something that cannot be bought or ever repaid.

This bill allows riders to use the right hand shoulder on controlled access roads when traffic is stopped or below 25 MPH. The only issue this might have is creating envy for those in cars who are helplessly stranded in the Democrat commute.

I have been riding for over 50 years and although retired now, I used to commute on mine regularly. The ability to ride on the shoulder legally would be a huge help to the poor souls who still have to fight the nightmare commutes the Democrat transportation plans have given us.

5974 - State takeover of Sheriff's Office - CON

We really need a big turnout on this one. This one is setting the stage to lose our ability to elect our sheriff forever. You can find more detail HERE as well as the “save our sheriff” event HERE

Here is the big one. This one is a direct assault on our locally elected Sheriffs.

First and foremost, overarching all the language, the office of Sheriff is created and defined by our state constitution. The office is not subject to legislative control. This is basic separation of powers. The legislature can no more legislate the actions of the Governor or the Courts. They fund them and therefore can exert those mechanisms, but beyond that, the Sheriff is an independent state constitutional office directly elected by the people. The Democrats HATE this and seek to destroy it. It is within the constitutional authority for an individual county to appoint their sheriff rather than elect him at the will of the people, but that does not infer the state legislature has power over the office. The actions proposed in this bill are a clear violation of our state constitution but there is extreme danger here as we all know how our state Supreme Court rules and would probably not overturn it.

Some of the main issues

1. Subject the Sheriff to certification

2. Certification by unelected commission

3. Can be removed or prevented from running without it

4. Candidates for Sheriff must pass in order to run

5. County Executive chooses the Sheriff if ejected.

6. No other state office subjected to qualifications.

7. Unconstitutional but state supreme court will rubber stamp it.

8. Prevents Sheriffs from recruiting posse’s

9. Also affects Police Chiefs

10. Sheriffs Association removed

2210 - Rank Choice Voting - CON

This bill appears to be an act preempting federal voting rules that may be coming. It proposes to allow local jurisdictions the option to use rank choice voting. Rank choice voting is a very corrupt way to elect our representation. Not only should this bill be rejected, but just the opposite in that local governments should be preempted from establishing them. Good article HERE https://thefga.org/research/ranked-choice-voting-a-disaster-in-disguise/ To add additional insult, the bill has an emergency clause so it takes effect immediately and is immune to referendum.

2215 - Lower CO2 tax threshold for CCA tax - CON

Appears that someone has found a way to avoid the CCA tax by involving smaller quantities which have been limited to 25K metric tons of CO2 and over (that’s 50,000 gal. of gas). Need to scrap the whole thing but if anyone is getting around it, I say good for you.

1903 - Statewide Energy Assistance - CON

Washington already has a statewide energy assistance program as do many counties and utilities themselves, but this bill seeks to expand and politicize the program. It creates a new program name “statewide low-income energy assistance program”. It sets eligibility at 80% Median Household Income which is $9,381 for a family of 4 which seems pretty high to need your neighbors to pay your utility bill for you. Then we run into some bigger problems. These are typical in a lot of Democrat programs:

· There is no real verification of income. The bill says:

(d) Low-income households may self-attest that they meet income qualifications

· It gets worse. The program is blatantly open to illegal aliens:

(f) There is no risk to eligibility based on immigration status or income self-attestation;

· And if that isn’t enough, they want to auto-enroll people:

(g) The department must explore auto-enrollment of known eligible households.

· And of course they want to enlist a bunch of non-profit grifters to let people know about the program:

(b) Partnering with community-based organizations and community action councils to provide outreach to households less likely to sign up directly or seek government services

· And don’t forget the associated advisory group. In this case made up of low-income people. Kind of seems like the fox guarding the henhouse:

The department must establish an advisory group for the statewide low-income energy assistance program, which must include, but is not limited to, members from low-income households.

What could go wrong?

5400 - Grants for leftist journalist - CON

Sadly, I see one misguided Republican, Senator Matt Boehnke of the 8th Dist. signed on to this bill along with 11 liberal Democrats. It’s companion bill HB 1836 has no Republicans and 19 Democrat sponsors. They really want this. It is a carry over from last year where it also saw Republican Senator Curtis King of the 14th Dist. abandon his 2 fellow Republicans in committee and voted to advance it.

The bill imposes a 1.22% journalism investment surcharge tax on Social Media to fund grants to be administered by a newly created “Washington local news sustainability program” to pay for journalists covering civic affairs in underserved communities. The fiscal note estimates this to generate $238 Million by 2035.

Media is already highly biased and directing these funds to private entities to attempt to influence local civic matters as chosen solely by the director is nothing short of state influence. Follow the money. This amount of influence is obscene and no matter the cause, state funding directed in this manner represents an abuse of power.

2145 - Add requirements to drug mfg. free drugs - CON

Companion to HB 2145

The bill is sponsored by the who’s who of 13 liberal Democrats but do have one Republican on board.

The 340B program which this bill is about, was started by congress in 1992. This looks very sketchy. It requires drug manufacturers who participate in Medicare to offer discounted drugs to certain federally funded hospitals and other entities. These hospitals then sell the drugs at market price reaping a profit. They claim these profits help pay for low income individuals care. Seems like circular logic. Aren’t low income covered by Medicaid? If so, then these hospitals are generating profits ultimately from Medicaid. (this means you and I tax dollars) Hospitals love it as it has provided a revenue stream.

The bill prohibits any manufacturer from denying of restricting and drug they are contracting under the 340B program and also prohibits them from requiring any claim forms or placing any data requirements on the acquisition of their drugs. It also comes with an enforcement mechanism of $5,000 / day.

This can lead to increase pricing overall as well as manufacturers rescinding or limiting their participation in the 340B program. It’s turning a profit. This looks like killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

2105 - Force employers to protect illegal aliens - CON

This one was heard on 1-15 in the Labor & Workplace Standards committee. We didn’t do so good on this one. Hoping we come out better this time.

Companion to SB 5852

Requires Washington employers to tip off their illegal alien employees if the federal government is asking to review their I-9 forms. An I-9 form is for the purpose of determining if someone is legally entitled to work in the United States and is required by federal law but is retained by the employer unless they choose to utilize E-verify. These forms must be produced on demand though and are one thing that immigration enforcement asks for when investigating illegal aliens. By passing this bill and requiring employers to notify an employee who might be in the country illegally, they are bordering on compelling employers to become complicit in aiding and abetting which is a federal crime.

It grants the Attorney General authority to investigate employers for violations of this act at will. The AG is generally not given that type of authorization. Employers who did not inform their employees as this law directs are subject to fines up to $10,000 times the number of employees whether full or part time. There is a lot of language with all the particulars.

This bill is designed solely for the benefit of illegal alien workers and has absolutely zero benefit to workers who are citizens or working legally.

6026 - State mandate of local zoning - CON

This bill would prohibit local jurisdictions from excluding residential development in areas zoned as commercial. This is in keeping with the stack and pack agenda of the Democrats. The bill applies to counties over 30,000 which would exclude 12 counties. The heavy hand of state government is already controlling much of local land use through the GMA. This is yet another intrusion on local control. Regardless of compatibility issues that will vary wildly from area to area, this one size fits all state mandate will continue to impact quality of life for everyone.

2116 - Extend and increase state school funding - CON

From Skagit Conservative Ladies:

BILL SUMMARY: House Bill 2116 would change how much money school districts can collect from local property tax levies (called “enrichment levies”) by increasing the maximum amount they can ask voters to approve based on student counts and inflation, and by adjusting how the state helps districts with these levies starting in 2028. The idea is to give school districts more money for things beyond basic state funding, like extra programs and supports, and to help districts with lower property tax bases get more state assistance.

This bill could lead to HIGHER PROPERTY TAXES for homeowners and businesses if districts choose to collect more. It could also make the tax system more complicated by adding different limits and state subsidies, and pressure voters into approving levies that increase their annual tax bills. Some also worry that tweaking levy rules doesn’t fix one of the underlying problems in the schools, which is student learning.

My thought is there is a false assumption built into this bill and others like it. The proposition is that more money or lack of will determine outcomes.

Washington is the 11th highest cost per student in the nation at $20,748 producing reading scores at 53% and math at 41%

Compared to Florida coming it at $12,415 and producing reading scores at 52% and math at 52%

So much for funding being the issue.

2442 - Increase sales tax - CON

This bill grants a ton of new taxing authority to counties and cities which can include broader application of existing taxes as well as new taxes.

· Additional excise tax of up to 0.25% on real property sales.

· New .1% sales tax

· Added definitions and expansions of existing taxes

· Allow cities to impose a new .5% excise tax

· New utility tax

All of these taxes seem to be directed in common to “affordable housing” (GOVERNMENT HOUSING) and homeless spending.

(d) Planning, acquisition, construction, reconstruction, repair, replacement, rehabilitation, or improvement of facilities for those experiencing homelessness and affordable housing projects;

With the identifications of new needs not being met as the impetus for these new taxes, there are never any mechanisms to measure if they are actually accomplishing the goals. And of course, in spite of the funds being targeted at low income and homeless, low income people always bear the brunt. Not everyone will be the direct recipient of some program and they are costs on their day to day expenses which can be absorbed much easier by higher income people.