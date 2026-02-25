Here’s the rest of Thursday’s bills.

All BAD ones

Deadline – Thursday 2-26-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

2034 - Raid LE and firefighter pension fund - CON - Written

This bill is doing the short session slide. It carried over from last year and was voted on in the house without a hearing. 3 Democrats crossed the line and voted against it.

The bill is very lengthy as it terminates the existing pension accounts for Law Enforcement and Firefighters, drains off some of the money and recreates new ones. Estimates place the grab at $4 Billion. The worst part of it is spelled out in the House report:

Distributes $569 million of the funds in the Climate Commitment Account, and the remainder in the Pension Funding Stabilization Account, which may be transferred to the state general fund.

Pension funds are always held in “trust” and were not intended when dedicated to be used for anything else. If the pension is doing well, then reductions in payment in or increases in payments out are usually put in place temporarily, but funds still remain dedicated. The Democrats saw excesses building and couldn’t help themselves. They are swooping in to steal it for their environmental and other crazy spending sprees.

2523 - Reparations funding - CON - Written

*** Note. Very disappointed. Only 9 Republicans voted against this. The rest sided with the Democrats in passing the House. View the roll call HERE to see how your Rep. voted. I am on Dept. of Commerce mailing and get to see how money is actually being spent. Click Here for just one small example***

Companion to SB 6275

The Community reinvestment plan was stated to provide reparations for unjust drug convictions but includes racial, economic and social disparities as the need.

The legislature finds that in order to address racial, economic, and social disparities in communities across the state created by the historical design and enforcement of state and federal criminal laws and penalties for drug possession and use in Washington state

This bill expands on the community reinvestment plan which was slipped in by a budget proviso rather than on its face. It was proposed as HB 1827 in 2022 but failed to pass the Senate. A slimy workaround took place by inserting it as a funding proviso within the 2023-2025 operating budget under SB 5187 which included a $200,000,000 appropriation and has subsequently received another $110,000,000.

From that, we now have HB 2523 which commits to funding at least $100,000,000 per year. So this has blossomed into an ongoing funding mandate which was supposed to address drug sentencing disparities in a finite group of people. It has now developed into an ongoing DEI program to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. It needs to stop.

2215 - Lower CO2 tax threshold for CCA tax - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House on a party line vote ***

***Note – Amendments made the bill even worse. They increase penalties and also bar anyone not in compliance from not only state contracts, but county and city contracts as well. ***

Appears that someone has found a way to avoid the CCA tax by involving smaller quantities which have been limited to 25K metric tons of CO2 and over (that’s 50,000 gal. of gas). Need to scrap the whole thing but if anyone is getting around it, I say good for you.

2442 - Increase sales tax - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House with 6 Democrats siding with the Republicans against. We need 11 in the House to prevail.

This bill grants a ton of new taxing authority to counties and cities which can include broader application of existing taxes as well as new taxes. I would really have to study this one closely to ferret out all of the direct and potential tax increases but here are a couple that jumped out at me:

· Additional excise tax of up to 0.25% on real property sales.

· New .1% sales tax

All of these taxes seem to be directed in common to “affordable housing” (GOVERNMENT HOUSING) and homeless spending.

6355 - State owned electrical grid - CON - Written

This is a brand new bill just filed on Feb. 24th Not really sure how this is done after cutoffs, but here we are.

The bill proposes to make the state an electrical grid owner and operator. It is steeped in green energy ambitions and controls which are not achievable for the intended outcome of stable power, but also will run into conflicts with existing systems like the federal Bonneville Power Administration.

As in all things Olympia, a new commission, council, department or in this case an “authority” is created along with a tribal one too.

The Washington electric transmission authority is hereby created as a public body.

A tribal clean energy partnership work group is established within the department of commerce.

All these new bodies require associated new treasury accounts for the money they are going to fleece us for.

The electric transmission operating account is created in the state treasury.

The electric transmission capital account is created in the state treasury.

Among other things, the new Transmission Authority will be given the power to:

(3) Exercise the power of eminent domain as outlined under the provisions of chapter 8.04 RCW

(8) Lease, purchase, accept donations of, or otherwise own, hold, improve, or use any property

(9) Sell, lease, exchange, or otherwise dispose of any property

(10)(a) Own electric transmission equipment and systems

There are other associated proposals this year to attempt to patch up the utopian dream of a zero emission state. The increasing demands of just normal growth are exacerbated by all the green energy legislative demands in place creating a recipe for disaster. Windmills and solar panels don’t even come close to satisfying demand and much less in a reliable fashion. The end result is driving us off the cliff and will result in blackouts, brownouts and ever increasing costs. Everything these people touch ends up in similar disasters leading the arsonists (Democrats) offering proposals to put out the fire while never retreating from the disastrous policies that created the crisis in the first place.

6027 - Adding welfare to housing programs - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed on party line vote but one Republican defected. Harris (R-17). See him on the left side of things WAY too often. ***

Companion to HB 2359

Adds definitions of allowed use of funds to now go way outside of housing. Included in the laundry list of allowable uses for taxpayer funded housing funds are:

(A) Resident services, such as programming, community events, and building activities, including meals and supplies;

(B) Essential ancillary services necessary to assist program participants who are not covered or are partially covered by medicaid or other health insurance obtain and maintain housing. These services may include, but are not limited to, annual assessments of services, case management, education services, employment assistance and job training, counseling, life skills training, mental health services, outpatient health services, outreach, substance use treatment, transportation, and other support services;

(C) Resident needs for basic living and well-being, such as hygiene products, housewares, and food; essential household goods; and transportation support for health care, treatment, and case management

So what was originally intended as taxpayer paid housing would now evolve into overall welfare coverage.

An initial look at the public input reveals the typical lineup of vultures whose interests and nonprofits are likely to pull in funding from this.

1974 - Create a government land bank - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the house with 1 Republican joining Democrats in favor. Schmidt (R-4) ***

Companion to HB 6214

This all Democrat sponsored bill is dedicated to the ever expanding affordable (government) housing plan and is a carryover from last year. The costs for these affordable (government) housing projects are not a one time cost. Most of them are at 30% of the tenant’s income requiring tax payers to foot the remaining 70% in perpetuity. All this wrapped in a totally racist DEI policy The preamble:

(b) A history of racial segregation and displacement has led to disparities in access to education, living wage employment, affordable housing, and transportation, particularly for black and indigenous communities. This history has also allowed certain populations to obtain and build wealth and to access critical resources at the expense of others.

(2) … to make sure that the public improvement and housing investments in our state help to foster racial equity and rectify discriminatory practices.

The bill establishes authority for counties to set up these Land Banks. The actual holding organization can include non-profits. We know how that goes.

Its not totally clear where all the funding will come from but much will come from the state in the form of grants through a newly created grant program under the Housing Finance Commission. Some may come from the counties as there is a requirement to receive state grants:

The Counties receiving grants must:

(a) Levy a local tax dedicated to the construction, acquisition, or rehabilitation of housing affordable to households at or below 80 percent of area median income

They can sell at a loss in order to achieve their racial goals. This loss comes from taxpayers.

(5) A land bank may lease or sell land to a housing developer at less than market rate in exchange for compliance with affordability requirements.

(6) A land bank may negotiate sales with developers and is not required to sell or lease land to the highest bidder.

Oh, and don’t pay your taxes and your property will be prioritized to these Land Banks:

(4) The authorizing county and any city or town within that county must give a land bank within its jurisdiction priority for acquiring any existing surplus land and any properties foreclosed due to nuisance or unpaid taxes.

2105 - Force employers to protect illegal aliens - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House on a mostly party line vote. We did have 2 Democrats join in opposition. It was heard again on 2-5 in the House Appropriations committee. We did a little better on that one.

*** Note. This one was heard on 1-15 in the Labor & Workplace Standards committee. We didn’t do so good on this one. Hoping we come out better this time. ***

Companion to SB 5852

Requires Washington employers to tip off their illegal alien employees if the federal government is asking to review their I-9 forms. An I-9 form is for the purpose of determining if someone is legally entitled to work in the United States and is required by federal law but is retained by the employer unless they choose to utilize E-verify. These forms must be produced on demand though and are one thing that immigration enforcement asks for when investigating illegal aliens. By passing this bill and requiring employers to notify an employee who might be in the country illegally, they are bordering on compelling employers to become complicit in aiding and abetting which is a federal crime.

It grants the Attorney General authority to investigate employers for violations of this act at will. The AG is generally not given that type of authorization. Employers who did not inform their employees as this law directs are subject to fines up to $10,000 times the number of employees whether full or part time. There is a lot of language with all the particulars.

This bill is designed solely for the benefit of illegal alien workers and has absolutely zero benefit to workers who are citizens or working legally.

6262 - Increase vehicle licensing fee - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the Senate with 5 Republicans voting for it.

Goehner (R-12),Harris (R-17),Holy (R-6),King (R-14),Wagoner (R-39) ***

Raises the scale weight from 6K to 10K for imposition of base fees. This will now take in SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans which pay tonnage and were not subject to the base fee charged under this RCW. If you drive one of these, expect your license fee to go up by $30 which is ironic as we all voted for this to be the TOTAL we would pay until the Washington Supreme Court decided we were too stupid to understand the initiative we were signing and tossed it out.

6114 - Redefine assets for increased taxes - CON - Written

From the Skagit ladies:

SB 6114 is meant to make tax rules clearer, but it still creates several real problems for taxpayers. The new definitions of “fixture” and “affixed” are very broad, which means many items that people used to treat as personal property may now be taxed as part of real estate. Because of this, taxpayers—especially businesses—could end up paying higher real estate excise taxes when they sell property. The bill also removes flexibility by saying that intent, contracts, and other classifications can’t be used to argue that something isn’t a fixture, which makes it harder for taxpayers to protect themselves. These changes will likely lead to more audits and disputes as people and counties adjust to the new rules. And businesses with expensive equipment attached to buildings—like farms, factories, hospitals, and data centers—may face the biggest cost increases because more of their equipment will now be treated as taxable real estate.

5832 - Double vehicle arbitration fee - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the Senate with 5 Republicans defecting.

Goehner (R-12), Harris (R-17), King (R-14), McCune (R-2), Wagoner (R-39) ***

This bill will double the fee collected on new cars from $3 to $6. The fee has been in place for a long time to go toward arbitration of disputes under the states lemon law. The existing law allows for either the dealer or the consumer to pay the fee. Might seem small but it is a 100% increase. All of these add to the death of 1000 cuts. We have passed that mark a long time ago.