The Truth Page

The Truth Page

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Homestead's avatar
Jeff Homestead
18h

re 6355, these "authority's" created, are all appointed cronys usually with tax/levy authority. None of them are elected.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Leslie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture