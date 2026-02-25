Kind of unusual, but we have a few GOOD ones.

To make sure there’s no confusion, I’ll send the BAD ones separately

Deadline – Thursday 2-26-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

2168 Overdose mapping PRO Written

5833 Unattended pets in cars PRO Written

2179 Eliminate double pensions for port work PRO Written

2689 Reduce daycare programs PRO Written

More Information

2168 - Overdose mapping - PRO - Written

*** Note. This one could use some help. It did pass the House with all Republicans and most Democrats supporting it. The concern is that there is a group of 16 Democrats who opposed it. Needs a good show of force to advance it to the Senate floor. ***

All 3 Republican sponsors. This bill will create a database and sharing source for drug overdose incident reporting. Personal information would not be shared. This could be a very helpful tool in tracking and responding to the drug epidemic. Good one.

5833 - Unattended pets in cars - PRO - Written

*** Note. Bill had unanimous approval in the Senate. ***

This bill revises current law regarding leaving a car running when unattended to account for the need to keep air conditioning or heating running for a pet. It limits the time to 30 minutes.

This is most likely in response to a very misguided law passed last year. HB 1046 passed with 2 Republicans in the House and 7 Republicans in the Senate voting for it. The bill allows anyone to break into a car if they feel a pet inside is in danger. Previous law only allowed for an animal control or other officer to remove the pet if endangered without liability for damage. The current law allows anyone to make that determination, break in and not be held liable for damage.

Hopefully this bill will at least close some of the unintended consequences of last years bill but the issue of broad immunity from liability, aside from this bill still exists.

2179 - Eliminate double pensions for port work - PRO - Written

This is a fairly simple bill with limited text that essentially ends the practice of pulling a double pension when employed by a port district. They can still draw on both pensions if earned in separate employments but this would preclude the port from having to pay into both of them.

(24) Persons employed by a port district who are participants in a federal railroad retirement plan under the federal railroad retirement act. Persons described in this subsection are ineligible for membership in the public employees’ retirement system for any period during which the port district is paying or has paid payroll taxes toward the person’s federal railroad retirement plan benefit;

2689 - Reduce daycare programs - PRO - Written

Another highly unusual bill sponsored by 3 Democrats. It missed the cutoffs but for some reason is being heard. It may be offered to feign a false narrative assuming the bill will never survive but on face value it’s good.

The bill would make some reductions in the “working connections child care” program. First, even though it says “stop accepting” the exclusion allows it to carry on but with some limitations.

(9) From July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026, the department must stop accepting new entries to the working connections child care program with exception to families as outlined in RCW 43.216.808. Beginning January 1, 2027, the department may accept new entries to the working connections child care program if the department is not exceeding the average monthly caseload outlined in subsection (10) of this section

It limits caseload to 33,000 and also reduces the qualification from 85% of State Median Income ($9,968 for a family of 4) to 75% of SMI ($8,795).

This is a very welcome awakening, although limited with caveats, still a step in the right direction.