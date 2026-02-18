Deadline – Thursday 2-19-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

The rest are BAD ones

6148 Tax our kids for RTA CON Written

6286 Fines for immigration jails CON Written

6353 State daycare expansions CON Written

2238 Government is going to end hunger CON Written

2294 Prohibit retail property covenants CON Written

5808 Tax health insurance CON Written

1717 Sales tax to affordable housing CON Written

2445 Complicating probate CON Written

.

More Information

6148 - Tax our kids for RTA - CON - Written

*** The roll call on this one is worth noting.

3 Republican voted for this scheme:

Harris (R-17), Holy (R-6), King (R-14)

4 Democrats voted against it:

Hasegawa (D-11), Nobles (D-28), Trudeau (D-27), Wellman (D-41)

Two of them from Pierce County ***

This is a very short and simple bill. It extends the current 40 year maximum bond length to 75 years for Regional Transportation projects (RTA) (Sound Transit). They have never been on budget, on time or at projected capacity and yet again, they are at a $30 Billion budget deficit. That’s almost half of the entire state budget. This bill is one of the latest schemes to make this up by extending borrowing out for 75 years. We will all be dead and our children will be paying for our mistakes. Starting to sound like the federal budget.

6286 - Fines for immigration jails - CON - Written

Another bill designed to resist federal law, assist and abet illegal aliens.

Without making this a lengthy review, the main points are that it establishes fines of up to $15,000 per day against private detention center which specifically would be the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma for refusal to allow announced and unannounced inspections by the Washington state Department of Health.

Fines would go into the “federal enforcement accountability and community repair account” to be used for

(a) Housing assistance;

(b) Food assistance;

(c) Legal services;

(d) Wage replacement;

(e) Child care assistance;

(f) Transportation assistance;

(g) Grants to nonprofit organizations providing services included in this section to immigrant communities; and

(h) Financial compensation.

More of the same.

6353 - State daycare expansions - CON - Written

You would think Minnesota would give them hesitance, but if the state allocates it, then I guess its OK.

This all falls under the “working connections child care program” which is seeing a number of enhancements by other bills as well.

Among some of the enhancements to child care providers, this one gives them 15 day payments for one day of daycare

NEW SECTION. Sec. 2. (1) By October 1, 2026, the department of children, youth, and families shall adopt a rule that allows licensed or certified child care centers who accept state subsidy payments to:

(a) Claim a daily payment of up to 15 days when a child attends at least one day in a month within the authorization period and the number of units authorized; and

It offers a broad array of qualifying services that will be covered

(C) Child-specific enhancements based on the needs of the individual child;

(E) Complex needs grants, early childhood equity grants, and state-approved trauma-informed care supports

(H) Matters related to the early achievers program established in chapter 43.216 RCW, additional rating supports authorized in RCW p. 5 SB 6353 43.216.087, needs-based grants authorized in RCW 43.216.087, and dual language designation awards

The last one is one we are paying heavily for in our public schools as well under the cover of “special needs”. This is for non-english speaking. Illegal aliens are covered under both.

Overall, state sponsored daycare has become an out of control entitlement that needs to be reined in.

2238 - Government is going to end hunger - CON - Written

*** Note. Like “its for the children” bills, this one garnered some Republican support. They are agreeing with a mob of 26 Democrat sponsors. ***

The bill claims “end hunger, reduce diet-related health disparities” Like “ending poverty”, “ending homelessness” and other failed initiatives this one is another losing battle. When government steps in as the provider of everyone’s needs, the results are always the same. The problem increases and dependency widens.

The first step is to lay out a system of nonprofits and grant recipients who will then become dependent on administrative funding. From the bill:

“The department must also consult with nonprofit, research, public sector, and private sector experts”

The bill also proposes to control agriculture.

“Build agricultural viability and supply chain resilience”

We lose farmers all the time to government regulation. I’m sure this approach will make it a lot better. Right?

2294 - Prohibit retail property covenants - CON - Written

*** Note, the prescription for the AG to bring charges under the consumer protection act has been removed, but legal action still remains for not only the AG, but also local counties and cities.

(1) The attorney general or a city, town, or county may enforce this chapter through a cause of action in a court of competent jurisdiction including declaratory relief, injunctive relief, or other legal or equitable remedy as appropriate to carry out the purpose and intent of this chapter.

The bill has passed the house with 11 Republican defaulting and voting for it. Our 25th Dist. representatives all voted against. ***

My original review:

Brought by a band of 7 liberal Democrats in response to grocery and pharmacy closings. this bill prohibits restrictions on locating a grocery store or pharmacy specifically targeting private covenants in shopping centers or similar. It will destabilize many retail centers and could produce the opposite effect intended. There is no indication that more grocery or pharmacies will locate as a result. Retail covenants establish certainty and stability for tenants which can be make or break vital for some. This bill is a result of the rampant crime that Democrats have spawned and the resulting flight of grocery and pharmacy businesses. One more of many examples of the arsonist trying to put out the fire. The state, in the case of this bill would become the overlord of local land use. Might as well just have the state run everything and eliminate local government. In too many ways they already do. Bad bill.

5808 - Tax health insurance - CON - Written

Sliding in from last year and companion to HB 2073

This bill proposes to levy a 3% tax on nonprofit health plans. These plans compared to for profit retain any amounts over their operating costs. This is often tapped to pay for things like indigent patients (think illegal aliens) and in some cases these amounts can build up over time. The Democrats are eyeing this and want to tap into it. The bill adds administrative costs on all the plans by requiring a new reporting scheme from which they will identify those they want to tax. All taxes end up being paid by consumers so you will ultimately pay the tax. This is a partial list of nonprofit health carriers in Washington. If you are on one, this bill will hit you.

· Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

· Lifewise Health Plan of Washington

· Community Health Plan

· Molina Healthcare of Washington

· Coordinated Care Corporation

· Premera Blue Cross

· Providence Health Plan

· Regence BlueShield

· Health Alliance Northwest

1717 - Sales tax to affordable housing - CON - Written

This bill creates a framework for counties to direct sales taxes to affordable housing projects and efforts. Its kind of a shell game where sales taxes are paid for affordable housing projects, then an application is submitted to reimbursement of the taxes. The local government gets to keep half so funding that would have normally gone to the state are diverted to local government. The other half goes to the developer or provider. There are of course a number of strings attached to the developer to assure the desired DEI principles are applied.

2445 - Complicating probate - CON - Written

*** Note. The vote in the House saw all Democrats YEA while the Republicans were split with 10 YEA and 28 NAY ***

The bill contends it will protect people by adding a ton of new administrative processes and timelines to probate. Timelines to proceed with a probate are extended. Assignments of Personal Representatives (PR) and the powers they might possess are complicated with added qualifications and procedures. Existing qualifications for PR are more than sufficient.

The two Democrat sponsors may think they are solving a problem, but it appears they will create a much larger one. Small estates will most certainly experience more legal procedures and possibly costs while lengthening the time to resolve the estate.