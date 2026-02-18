Deadline – Thursday 2-19-26 – 7:00 AM

Three GOOD ones today

5105 AI generated minor sex violations PRO Written

1295 Evidence-based instructional practices PRO Written

2239 Family Burial Ground PRO Written

The rest are BAD ones

6352 Big Beautiful Green Transportation Bill CON Written

2165 False ID as Police CON Written

1795 Student restraint and isolation CON Written 1

634 Behavioral Health CON Written

2554 Strike WA Salmon laws CON Written

.

More Information

5105 - AI generated minor sex violations - PRO - Written

With all the moves to decriminalize, this one is a welcome change.

Adds a number of changes to existing law to better cover AI generated sexual depictions of minors. Catching up with technology and much needed.

The protection of our children is part of the fabric of a healthy society. These much needed additions should help move ours in the right direction.

1295 - Evidence-based instructional practices - PRO - Written

This one could be a real game changer for our public schools. Sponsored by our own Cyndy Jacobsen along with 3 other Republicans and 7 Democrats.

We have all heard the sad statistics of students who have been advanced through the school system only to be found to be functionally illiterate or far below level. This bill addresses this in setting up a framework of reintroducing proven reading and writing standards as they put it:

evidence-based instructional practices in early literacy and reading and writing literacy.

The standards and approaches are spelled out in Section 2 (2) and include among other definitions some terms that are familiar:

(a) Include at least the following essential components: Semantics or comprehending written language; reading and writing fluency; orthographic knowledge or phonics; phonology and phonemic awareness; and vocabulary or oral language knowledge and proficiency

The bill is precise and is not just an offering of generalities that can be intentionally or unintentionally ignored.

There is a provision for testing and intervention to avoid the sad state of students being advanced without addressing their literacy shortcomings. Also there are provisions not only for teacher training, but also testing to gauge the success of the teacher too. Other provisions include specialized training to work with those identified as falling behind. Also provisions for identifying and working with students with dyslexia which would include not only specialized teachers and training but recruiting outside sources to assist.

This bill may not be able to resolve some of the deep issues afflicting our public schools, but it can at least make sure our kids can read and write.

2239 - Family Burial Ground - PRO - Written

This bill provides for families to designate and use a portion of their property as a family burial ground. Provisions for regulation are included and allows for local jurisdictions to regulate and prohibit. Filed by Jim Walsh. Same bill was ran last year under HB 1065 but did not advance.

6352 - Big Beautiful Green Transportation Bill - CON - Written

This is a brand new bill just filed Feb. 16th. Officially titled “Concerning transportation resources”. I’m calling it the Big Beautiful Green Transportation Bill.

It has so much stuff in it I really don’t know where to begin. It is all green environmental oriented all wrapped up in an Emergency Clause so it takes effect immediately and is not subject to referendum.

First, one of the dumbest ones, but very dangerous I the Mobile ID provision for digital ID

(7) By July 1, 2028, the department must establish a program that allows every qualifying applicant for a driver’s license issued under this section the ability to acquire a mobile credential in addition to the physical version of this document.

Plus add another $1 in drivers license fees.

Not sure how that works legally. Especially across state lines and federally, but the biggest concern is security. Its not like the state has never been hacked. Think $500 Million from Unemployment.

Then on to the money.

The bill creates a number of new accounts in the treasury. Some for new taxes and some to receive redirected transportation funds in to green incentives.

· Permanent 2% fuel tax increase for inflation

· Increase aviation fuel tax $.07 and spend it on sustainable aviation fuel programs.

· Double the aircraft registration fee. 50% of that goes into the sustainable aviation fuel program also.

· Double the aircraft excise tax. That also goes to the sustainable aviation fuel program.

· Delay payment till 2027 to tow companies for deadbeat towing.

And spending

Redirecting spending away from transportation and in to green projects

· Fish barriers. Expand DOT projects on to private property

· Private EV chargers on state right of way

· 10% of local traffic camera fines to bicycle and pedestrian projects

· Redistributes the .01% of state sales tax from multimodal to 50% ferry’s, 25% state capital funding and 25% Multimodal

· State interest income to the “Sandy Williams connecting communities program account” (Bicycle and pedestrian projects)

This is just a short summary. It would take hours to digest the many pages and all the implications of the myriad of new and revised language.

2165 - False ID as Police - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed House on party line vote ***

This bill is a sly attempt to create confusion and ambiguity regarding immigration operations. Existing law is clear regarding actual impersonation of law enforcement with punishments ranging from felony to gross misdemeanor. There is zero need for this bill exposing the intent of the authors. A vague definition of a federal police officer could lead some to interpret the new language in attempts to hinder ICE operations and obstruct them with litigation. There is also potential to create friction between appointed police forces and ICE under direction of their controlling powers. Another reminder why an appointed sheriff is a really bad idea.

1795 - Student restraint and isolation - CON - Written

*** This bill is a holdover from last year. It passed the House on a party line vote with 1 Democrat joining against ***

All Democrat sponsored. I am wondering what they would propose to do with a physically out of control student who might cause harm to others?

The bill would strike most of RCW 28A.600.485 regarding student isolation and restraint and replaces it with a very lengthy set of restrictive language to preclude as much as possible the isolation and restraint of a student. This is a very dangerous bill. While reading through, I am imagining a high school or even middle school minor who has a size advantage and could easily harm others. Our schools are already out of control from lack of discipline and endangers everyone. This bill would substantially add to that by precluding measures to reign in an unruly or dangerous minor.

1634 - Behavioral Health - CON - Written

This is a very dangerous bill that seeks to consolidate state power by bringing together many other current as well as proposed programs under the umbrella of “Behavioral Health”. This has become a huge grifting operation but in this case, they’re bringing our kids under their control.

This all flows from a “strategic plan” that seeks to intrude into every aspect of our lives.

(a) The children and youth behavioral health work group adopted the “Washington thriving” strategic plan in November 2025, as required by RCW 74.09.4951, to transform the behavioral health system for residents from birth to age 25; and (b) The strategic plan identifies goals that include a connected, coordinated, collaborative, accountable, and sustainable behavioral health ecosystem and the provision of coordinated, accessible, effective services and supports across a full continuum of comprehensive offerings, including services delivered where children and youth and their families spend time, such as at schools.

It the establishes a statewide system of coordinated “care” lead by the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) in coordination with “community parters” (read non profit grifters). This bunch is tasked with creating a “technical assistance and training framework” I could go on with all the blather of who they are to coordinate with in creating all this and all the tentacles then reach out from it but the bottom line is this is nothing short of a statewide effort to take control of not only our kids but to invade the family structure with their woke philosophies.

Lengthy, but you might get more insight from my testimony submitted to the committee:

This bill expands behavioral-health infrastructure without explicit parental guardrails. It empowers outside organizations and OSPI and it relies on broad language that could be expanded later through implementation. This is nothing short of a state takeover of not only our children and our schools but also broad intrusions into the family. Here is a short list of concerns:

· Outside NGOs with ideological agendas gain influence inside schools

· Behavioral-health frameworks are shaped by groups parents didn’t choose or vet

· The bill does not define guardrails on what kinds of organizations may qualify.

· Policy changes can quietly shift practice before parents realize it

· “Best practices” developed at the state or network level may pressure districts to conform

· The bill does not require parental notification, review, or opt-in language for those policy changes.

The bill uses broad terms like:

· “behavioral health continuum”

· “emotional or behavioral distress”

· “culturally and contextually informed assessments”

These terms can later be interpreted to include ideology-driven social or identity frameworks expanding through rules, guidance, or contracts, not statutes. This can all lead to future scope creep and expansions.

By giving OSPI authority to administer grants, manage contracts, and recruit network partners the bill is creating a centralized state education authority with these concerns:

· OSPI-driven initiatives that later conflict with parental values

· The bill places significant discretion at the administrative level.

These efforts are not accidental or incidental. They are purposeful and planned. I see a very insidious intrusion in not only this bill, but other proposed and existing laws all driving toward the same conclusion. A state takeover of our children and families. Don’t let this happen. Vote NO!

2554 - Strike WA Salmon laws - CON - Written

*** Note. The Republican splintered on this one. I never see Democrats do this. We had 8 Republicans align with all Democrats and the 17 Democrat sponsors of the bill. Our 25th Reps stayed strong. ***

This bill would repeal and entire section of RCW related to salmon and steelhead management without offering any replacement or revision. 77.110 RCW - SALMON AND STEELHEAD TROUT—MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES. The RCW is not very lengthy but sets Washington policy on salmon and steelhead. There are 5 subsections of the RCW included. Click on the link if you want get a grasp of the scope of what is proposed to be deleted.

The bill states this is necessary to protect “well-established state-tribal cooperative fishery management agreements”. Fine and dandy if there are revisions that could be considered, but I doubt any would favor the citizens of Washington state but rather confer additional control of state resources to the tribes.

With the total absence of any replacement policy, this is a ridiculous bill no matter what the topic.