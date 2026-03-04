Friday is opposite house cutoff, but rules seem to be made to be broken so don’t be surprised to see others slip in.

6182 - Abortion savings account - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the Senate on a party line vote. ***

Yes, this bill is really as ridiculous as the title I gave it suggests. The legal title is about the same “Establishing an abortion savings program.”

The bill will assess a fee on insurance carriers that we will all be paying. It starts out at $.82 per month for the first year then drops to $.165 thereafter.

This is a direct mandate on you and I to pay for abortions. Little difference though as the state of Washington currently pays for abortions directly with our tax dollars. These can legally include girls of any age, without any parental notification. It can also include out of state residents who come here for abortions typically because their home state has restricted them or for later term abortions which are legal here right till birth. We’ll pick up the tab. No problem.

The “abortion savings account” is created in the treasury and disbursed to abortionists via grants with priority given to anyone impacted by federal funding not being available.

And they have some enforcement in place for this too. Non-payment will be assessed at 5% initially. This will increase to 10% after 45 days, and 20% after 60 days with the authority granted to then “collect by distraint” which is legal term for they can seize your property. Additionally, interest will accrue and licensing will be pulled.

6355 - State owned electrical grid - CON - Written

*** Note. Ramming them through. Introduced on Feb. 24th, Senate hearing on March 2. Voted on March 3. Passed on party line vote. ***

Companion to HB 2741

This is a brand new bill just filed on Feb. 24th Not really sure how this is done after cutoffs, but here we are.

The bill proposes to make the state an electrical grid owner and operator. It is steeped in green energy ambitions and controls which are not achievable for the intended outcome of stable power, but also will run into conflicts with existing systems like the federal Bonneville Power Administration.

As in all things Olympia, a new commission, council, department or in this case an “authority” is created along with a tribal one too.

The Washington electric transmission authority is hereby created as a public body.

A tribal clean energy partnership work group is established within the department of commerce.

All these new bodies require associated new treasury accounts for the money they are going to fleece us for.

The electric transmission operating account is created in the state treasury.

The electric transmission capital account is created in the state treasury.

Among other things, the new Transmission Authority will be given the power to:

(3) Exercise the power of eminent domain as outlined under the provisions of chapter 8.04 RCW

(8) Lease, purchase, accept donations of, or otherwise own, hold, improve, or use any property

(9) Sell, lease, exchange, or otherwise dispose of any property

(10)(a) Own electric transmission equipment and systems

There are other associated proposals this year to attempt to patch up the utopian dream of a zero emission state. The increasing demands of just normal growth are exacerbated by all the green energy legislative demands in place creating a recipe for disaster. Windmills and solar panels don’t even come close to satisfying demand and much less in a reliable fashion. The end result is driving us off the cliff and will result in blackouts, brownouts and ever increasing costs. Everything these people touch ends up in similar disasters leading the arsonists (Democrats) offering proposals to put out the fire while never retreating from the disastrous policies that created the crisis in the first place.

6225 - Bonds for highways and ferry’s - CON - Written

*** Note. The bill received unanimous support in the senate. It seems our Republican lawmakers have been hamstrung by this legislation. We desperately need funding for our long neglected roads. This bill will provide some of that, but they have to swallow the poison pill to get it.

The underlying “Move ahead WA” account where most of the funding funnels through is an abomination. It moves transportation dollars into walk, bike and transit by the $Billions. Enacted in 2022 under SB 5974 in conjunction with SB 5975 were both all Democrat sponsored and passed on party line votes. Here is a sampling of the crowing over these great green victories for their woke agenda.

DOT on the transit funding

WA Conservation Action

WA Democrats

I see the dilemma for our Republican lawmakers, but this bill perpetuates the problem that created the crisis. I am still a HARD NO! One other note. FPIW has signed in PRO on this. They are way out of their lane on family issues and this isn’t the first time.***

Original summary

This bill proposes to take on debt of $3,400,000,000 for highway projects. I have a big problem with this. Not with funding highway projects. We are in DIRE need of this. Our roads have been intentionally neglected for years and we are moving into a crisis. The problem I have is it perpetuates the cause that has brought this upon us.

Transportation spending has been highjacked by environmental objectives of walk, bicycle and transit. This is embodied in “active transportation programs” which siphon off Billions for pedestrian, bicycle and transit initiatives.

Additionally, you have probably heard of the shipwreck that has been made of our ferry system (pun intended but its real). The electrification of our ferry fleet has also siphoned off Billions. All this in the name of climate change to save the planet. I’m sick of it!

NEW SECTION. Sec. 2. In order to provide funds necessary for the location, design, right-of-way, and construction of highway preservation projects or improvements and ferry vessel construction, there shall be issued and sold upon the request of the department of transportation a total of $3,400,000,000 of general obligation bonds of the state of Washington

Without changes is spending priorities, be can borrow even more Billions and our lot will still remain the same by design.

2747 - Budget rules increase - CON - Written

*** Note. Another one breaking the rules. Brand new bill introduced March 3 and scheduled at the last minute for a hearing on March 5th. I guess rules are just an inconvenience for Democrats. ***

The bill effectively expands the definition or base of available resources which would permit higher appropriations without violating the expenditure limit statute.

The existing RCW caps increases in future budgets to 4.5%. But another way of looking at it would be that budgets are automatically increased by 4.5%. The existing RCW states:

(a) “Available fiscal resources” means

(ii) the official general fund and related funds forecast for the second fiscal year of the current fiscal biennium, increased by 4.5 percent for each fiscal year of the ensuing biennium

The added text allows for a different set of rules based on “official general fund revenue forecast”

However, for operating budgets enacted by the legislature for the 2027-2029 and 2029-2031 fiscal biennia, “available fiscal resources” means the beginning general fund and related funds balances and any fiscal resources estimated for the general fund and related funds, adjusted for revenue legislation, and with forecasted revenues based on the official general fund revenue forecast

This essentially means the sky’s the limit as the official forecast is just that, a forecast and is subjective. Looks like they are anticipating raising taxes forever at record levels.

6354 - Auto dealer fees for woke spending - CON - Written

*** Note. Bucking the tide again on this one. All Republicans voted for it. ***

Raises fees on auto dealers and allows manufacturers to be direct dealers. Spends the money on stupid woke stuff:

New licensing fees to be distributed as follows:

(I) Thirty-five percent to the electric vehicle account created in RCW 82.44.200 for the provision of instant rebates that reduce the purchase or lease costs of electric vehicles for vulnerable populations under the incentive program created under section 8 of this act; and

(II) Sixty-five percent to the multimodal transportation account.

And a little more definition:

Subject to the availability of amounts appropriated for this specific purpose, the department, in coordination with the interagency electric vehicle coordinating council, must develop and implement an incentive program that reduces the purchase or lease costs of electric vehicles through the provision of instant rebates. Only individuals meeting the definition of vulnerable populations in RCW 70A.02.010 are eligible to receive instant rebates under the program