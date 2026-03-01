Deadline – Monday 3-2-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

2711 Perpetual gas tax increase CON Written

2745 Health insurance tax increase CON Written

More Information

2711 - Perpetual gas tax increase - CON - Written

*** Note. I read and summarized this bill as below, but at the last minute they pulled it. They then reintroduced it under the hidden hearings and although I thought I caught them all, I missed this one. Here it is again. The shocking thing on this one is that only 9 Republicans voted against it. Click here to see how your Rep. voted. ***

This one is not getting any attention. They filed this bill yesterday, Feb. 2nd and it got a hearing 3 days later on the 5th Literally no one is signed in on it.

The bill would create an annual increase in fuel tax of 2%. Past increases have been set amounts like last years $.06 increase.

an additional and cumulative tax rate per gallon of fuel is imposed on fuel licensees. The tax rate imposed under this subsection is calculated each July 1st by:

(a) Increasing by two percent the sum of:

(i) The fuel tax rates imposed under subsections (1) through (9) of this section as of the current July 1st;

To add insult to injury, the bill has an emergency clause to it takes effect immediately and is not subject to referendum.

I hope this does not go on unnoticed.

2745 - Health insurance tax increase - CON - Written

I don’t understand how they can do this. We are way past cutoff, but this bill was just introduced today, Saturday, Feb. 28th and is being heard Monday, March 2nd.

The bill proposes to put a “temporary” .75% tax increase on health insurance.

such tax shall be in the amount of ((two)) 2.75 percent of all premiums collected during calendar year 2026, and in the amount of 2.0 percent of all premiums collected during calendar year 2027 and thereafter

The funds are to go to shore up the Obamacare “Health Benefit Exchange” which other legislation this year is also attempting to do.

(7) The portion of taxes imposed under subsections (1) and (3) of this section that exceed two percent of premiums shall be deposited in the state health care affordability account

Obamacare is not sustainable as this demonstrates and was really a mechanism to bring socialized medicine.