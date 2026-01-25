Deadline – Monday 1-26-26 – 7:00 AM

Here are the BAD ones

6176 Fine for parked unregistered car CON Written

6062 Reduce juvenile sentencing CON Written

6227 Tracking parenting student CON Written

2496 Secret tribal meetings on energy siting CON Written

2509 Fast track green energy permits CON Written

1170 Regulate AI CON Written

1834 Regulate internet for minors CON Written

2440 Conceal School Information CON Written

1542 Regulate 55+ communities CON Written

5234 Snowmobile tax increase CON Written

6231 Tax increase on data centers CON Written

6228 Tax increase on drug wholesalers CON Written

6176 - Fine for parked unregistered car - CON - Written

This one sure puts a bur under my saddle. Especially after the whole $30 car tab debacle. The bill adds this one section which would fine anyone up to $245 who did not have up to date tabs when parked on public property for one, but also on private property defined as a parking facility. So I guess the meter maid is going to get you for expired tabs and is also going to take a run through the parking lots to get you there too. Rrrrrr…..

(b) Failure to renew an expired registration of a vehicle that is parked, standing, and unoccupied

(i) on the public right-of-way;

(ii) on publicly owned property; or

(iii) within a privately owned, off-street parking facility imposing vehicle parking fees,

is a traffic infraction to the registered owner. Enforcement under (b)(iii) of this subsection is only authorized if the facility owner consents to such enforcement and sufficient notice is provided to persons accessing such facilities.

Such an infraction under this subsection (5)(b) is not part of the registered owner’s driving record under RCW 46.52.101 and 46.52.120, and must be processed in the same manner as a parking infraction, including for the purposes of RCW 3.50.100, 35.20.220, 46.16A.120, and 46.20.270(2).

The penalty for failure to renew an expired registration as enforced under this subsection (5)(b) is $145 if the registration is expired for two months or less and $248 if the registration is expired for more than two months

The insult to injury is that Republican Senator Curtis King of the 14th has joined up with notoriously liberal Senator Marko Liias in sponsoring this mess.

6062 - Reduce juvenile sentencing - CON - Written

This is a very lengthy bill which overall seeks to reduce or downgrade juvenile sentences. There are a set of offenses in the beginning chapter that are referenced back to as exclusions to the sentencing reductions going forward. This is little help as there are a broad range of heinous crimes that are not excluded.

Without making an equally long review, there are overarching terms relating to sentencing like “Disposition Alternatives” which would then deviate from standard range sentencing. A bevy of conditions are placed on the courts must show are not a factor in order to maintain standard range sentencing. For instance:

(v) The juvenile’s age, developmental maturity, mental and emotional health, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and any disabilities or special needs impacting the safety or suitability of committing the juvenile to a term of confinement in juvenile court

Somehow I am thinking the victims of these criminals were not afforded any considerations at all.

Some crimes in the “Description and Offense Category” list are directly downgraded such as Robbery 1 and 2

Removes the restriction on exclusion for Disposition Alternatives for B+ crimes.

On and on…..

These are state sentencing rules but they include “community supervision” and Parole. Both of these shift the burden to local governments.

6227 - Tracking parenting student - CON - Written

On the surface, this bill sponsored by 5 liberal Democrats seems benign. It proposes to set up a data sharing for state higher education to share data with the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) on higher ed students who have children. OK. To what end? To better support them is the stated goal. This would of course mean channeling them toward tax payer funded assistance programs of some sort. This is part and parcel of the broader government in all things like two of the other bills being considered: HB 2429 - Cradle to 25 Government control and SB 6089 - Birth to Earth government. This bill is a prime example of mission creep that has us totally entrenched in socialism.

2496 - Secret tribal meetings on energy siting - CON - Written

The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) coordinates all evaluation and licensing steps for locating proposed energy facilities, as well as specifies the conditions of construction and operation. There are already provisions for tribal participation in this process to air any of their concerns. This bill would exempt meetings between tribes and EFSEC officials from public disclosure eliminating transparency in these proceedings which can be very consequential. It also requires additional special inclusions in the final processing of applications. More undue tribal influence. It’s always in one direction. I am not aware of us having seats on tribal councils or other tribal matters as we grant to tribes.

2509 - Fast track green energy permits - CON - Written

This bill proposes to give priority expedited licensing to green energy projects.

(2) The council must grant an applicant expedited processing of an application for certification for proposals for solar, onshore wind, electricity storage, and transmission line facilities,

There are already provisions under RCW 80.50.075 for expedited approvals but this bill adds to that and more.

The bill dilutes the already large membership of the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) by adding two more salaried, partisan positions chosen by the governor and approved by the senate. Electrical transmission projects will be approved by just these two instead of the 11 regular sitting members

It allows substantial work to begin on the site before approval. What other construction proposition is granted this luxury? The hypocritical part is they get to jump ahead of environmental reviews which is the very basis for all this green energy in the first place.

This is all proposed in the name of increasing government efficiency which is an oxymoron.

1170 - Regulate AI - CON - Written

The genie is out of the bottle and you cant put him back in. AI is growing exponentially with both good and bad consequences. This bill seeks thwart “misinformation” by forcing “covered providers” to also provide free detection tools to differentiate AI as well as providing a sort of digital watermark in AI a user creates.

A “covered providers” is defined as

(2)(a) “Covered provider” means a person who:

(i) Has used, or intends to use, a quantity of computing power greater than 10^26 integer or floating-point operations to train a foundation model, including the computing power used for the original training run and for any subsequent fine tuning, reinforcement learning, or other material modifications made to a preceding foundation model

Huh???

(ii) … artificial intelligence system that is publicly accessible within the geographic boundaries of the state …

(iii) Collectively, together with any affiliates, had annual gross revenues in excess of $500,000,000 in the preceding calendar year.

This seems like a game of folly that could extend globally. It empowers the Attorney General to seek charges under the Consumer Protection Act. Let me see if I have this right. An AI producer in China could be charged by our Attorney General for not providing free AI detection tools or including some sort of digital watermark. Hmmm….

1834 - Regulate internet for minors - CON - Written

This one is loaded with such vague and undefinable terms, it would be a litigation hell to either enforce or defend against and like all internet, it is world wide. How are you going to regulate that. Authoritarian states attempt it but are still not successful.

The first and most important part is the bill is directed at protecting minors. OK, so how do you determine who is a minor?

Sec. 2. (1) A business that provides an online service, product, or feature likely to be accessed by minors shall estimate the age of minor users with a reasonable level of certainty appropriate to the risks that arise from the data management practices of the business

Clear as mud. Other provisions prohibit providing content during certain hours of the day and regulate services they deem “addictive” which is also defined in very vague terms. Pretty hard to draw a defining line on that one, but they have penalties.

All this is to be enforced by the Attorney General under the Consumer Protection Act.

2440 - Conceal School Information - CON - Written

This one seems to be another measure to close up any openings for Federal Immigration efforts to get any information from schools. When parents drag their children into the criminal act of illegally entering the country, they probably suffer more than anyone. None the less, we end up footing the bill. I think the public would be shocked if they learned the magnitude of costs we are carrying for educating illegal alien children. I have watched as legislation is continually being brought to cover continually increasing costs for “special education” Most think this is for children with disabilities and such, which it is, but now a huge portion pays for educating children who do not speak English. This is a very costly proposal and the way it is conflated with “special education” is deceptive. I’m sure there are other ways to get this information, but this is just one more attempt to obstruct immigration laws.

1542 - Regulate 55+ communities - CON - Written

This bill proposes to add a number of actionable rights to 55+ communities. These can be a great option for those who are still able to live independently. It is sad to see the attempt to inject the state into this.

One that strikes me is the mandate for a 24 hr active management scheme.

(e) Communicate with and receive a timely response from the manager of the senior independent housing provider or the manager’s designee at any time of day, including after hours and on weekends, in case of emergencies;

Violations would be under the Consumer Protection act and will open the door for all kinds of civil litigation. Violations are cited at $7500 but there is broader possibilities in civil cases where only a preponderance of the evidence is needed to convict.

There are plenty of tenant landlord laws currently to protect tenants from abuse. This is an unnecessary overreach and will drive up the costs of these housing options at a time when housing costs are considered a crisis. The term “independent” confers this to be just that and not a managed care facility.

5234 - Snowmobile tax increase - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2139

This is not a complicated bill. This tax increase was attempted last year in SB 5234 which is carried over to this year and now companion to HB 2139 filed this year. The bill would increase snowmobile registration fees from $50 to $75. The total cost is not as problematic as the increase at 50%. Pretty steep tax increase.

6231 - Tax increase on data centers - CON - Written

This bill will be one of many designed to increase taxes again this year. It removes an exemption on data centers for servers and equipment. Tax increases reach us all no matter how distant they may seem.

6228 - Tax increase on drug wholesalers - CON - Written

Similar to SB 6231, this bill would raise taxes on drug wholesalers by adding them to the list of businesses charged a .5% B&O tax. They supply your local pharmacy and hospitals. Don’t think that cost will end up with you paying it?