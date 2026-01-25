Deadline – Monday 1-26-26 – 7:00 AM

6075 - Pay property owners for environmental actions - PRO - Written

Of all the bills I have seen this session, this one is right at the top for importance. I have for a long time been shouting about the unconstitutional taking of private property and private property rights for environmental actions. If the state deems that a persons private property needs to be taken or regulated, this would be supposedly for the benefit of everyone and as such, the property owner should be compensated for the loss. Anything less than this is a blatant and direct violation of our US constitution which has been going on unabated forever. The Fifth amendment clearly states:

nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

If the case can be made that a taking needs to be, then so be it, but not without the property owner being made whole.

6017 - Female genital mutilation - PRO - Written

It is not often that I find myself in agreement with Democrat sponsors, but in this case I am. The bill provides additional protections and powers to victims of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). The details of FGM is a disgusting topic which I will not elaborate on. If you want to know more just google it. FGM is illegal under both federal and state law that while not specifically condoned, it is by far predominantly practiced in Muslim culture. I cannot imagine the basis for opposing this bill.

2146 - Sexual exploitation of minors - PRO - Written

This one is a no brainer. Sponsored by our own Cyndy Jacobsen, it adds to the definition of sexual exploitation of a minor which is a class B Felony, the term “or view” which in effect expands the meaning to include when a person aids, invites, employs, authorizes, or causes a minor to view sexually explicit conduct, knowing that such conduct will be photographed or part of a live performance. Who would say no?

2349 - Release of sexual offenders - PRO - Written

I was a bit surprised that this was not already law. The bill requires notification to a whole host of officials if a sexual offender is released including Sheriff, Police, County and State Legislators and others. Without digging deep to find the reason for this omission, I do note that there was some revision in 2025. There are 5 Democrat sponsors on board along with 11 Republicans.

2430 - Fine for Crime Victims Fund - PRO - Written

Existing law requires a $500 Crime Victim Penalty Assessment (CVPA) for a person convicted of a domestic violence offense, sex offense against a child, or a crime against persons which goes to a fund to assist crime victims. This bill would remove some of the limitations that exist for assessing the penalty such as indigence and removes the provisions to convert some of it to community service and cannot get probation or suspensions without paying it. Criminals in these categories pretty much have to pay no matter what.

6196 - Tax Kratom - PRO - Written

This bill places a pretty stiff tax on Kratom which is made from leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa plant from Southeast Asia and sell as powders, capsules and beverages. It has become very prevalent in convenience stores. While it has some potential legitimate medicinal value, it has become highly abused by our youth. The proposed tax would fund the “youth harmful substance prevention account” to fund:

(2) Appropriations from the account may only be used to fund programs and activities that prevent and reduce youth access to harmful substances including, but not limited to, tobacco, vapor products, cannabis, and kratom.

It would also place the product under the Liquor and Cannabis Board with accompanying regulation.

FDA report here - FDA and Kratom | FDA