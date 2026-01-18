There are 60 bills being heard Monday

Here are the worst of the BAD ones

*** There are a lot. Hope you can get through these today

Deadline – Monday 1-19-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

scroll down to expanded information

Tutorial HERE

.

The BAD bills

2096 Secret ID for Attorney General agents CON Written

5936 Protect illegal aliens - claim their trafficked CON Written

5838 Tribal authority of state forest land CON Written

2421 Tire ban and fee’s CON Written

1652 Require low sulfur fuel in boats CON Written

2367 Centralia coal plant challenge CON Written

2251 Climate Commitment Act spending CON Written

6117 Unionize everyone CON Written

5978 Student data sharing auto admission CON Written

6101 Appoint rather than elect Coroner CON Written

1974 Create a government land bank CON Written

6097 Tribes buy property rights with state $$ CON Written

2265 Require landlord to provide AC CON Written

2134 Traffic planning for Climate Change CON Written

.

More information

2096 - Secret ID for Attorney General agents - CON - Written

The same ones crying about ICE agents not being identifiable enough now want agents of the state Attorney General to be issued secret fictitious ID’s.

(1)(a) The department may issue confidential drivers’ licenses and identicards to investigators employed by the office of the attorney general only for undercover or covert civil or criminal law enforcement activities.

This bill, when combined with HB 2156 which seeks to arm them as law enforcement in is a combination for use of the Attorney Generals office that was never intended.

Sponsored by 18 Democrats

5936 - Protect illegal aliens - claim their trafficked - CON - Written

This will be a hard one to vote on but employs despicable tactics to obtain their objective. The seemingly honorable nature of this bill in protecting victims of human trafficking by adding exemptions for public disclosure of personal information. At first it seemed reasonable but I was very dubious because of the all leftist Democrat sponsors. Seemed odd that no Republicans would sign on to what appeared to be a good bill. I’m sure some will fall for it though.

On closer study, it is really an avenue to conceal illegal aliens. For those who truly are victims of trafficking and are illegal aliens, for which I’m sure there are many, this bill affords little that current law does not provide. It calls for Visa issuance which the state has no authority over. This is already achievable under federal law, but not by state mandate.

More info here

T Visa vs U Visa Differences: Eligibility and Processing Time 2025

Here’s the catch

Who determines who is a victim?

The state of course. If they want to attach victim status to every illegal alien in the state, there is no mechanism to stop them from doing so. This reveals the insidious nature of this proposal. They are using real victims of trafficking who are already, and should receive compassion and protections as pawns in their grand scheme. Shame on them!

5838 - Tribal authority of state forest land - CON - Written

The bill adds a Tribal representative as a voting member of the Board of Natural Resources. The board sets policies for the management of state lands and resources, approves timber sales on trust lands, and establishes sustainable harvest levels for forested areas. It also oversees various boards and commissions related to natural resource management in the state.

The representative will be paid at $171,765 and will have a vote on how state lands are managed and controlled. I am wondering when the state will get seats on tribal councils on how their lands are managed.

By granting direct authority over state lands to tribal interests the lines are blurred between tribal interests and state interests, but it’s always one directional. The state never has say over tribal interests (think gambling and in this case natural resources) but authority and controls are constantly granted to tribes over the state. There is no problem with an advisory member for good coordination between tribal lands and state lands, but in the case of a voting member, tribes will have direct authority for which the citizens of Washington have no voice in.

2421 - Tire ban and fee’s - CON - Written

This bill sets out to ban all tires made with a product called 6PPD by 2035 and to implement a fee of $3 to $6 per tire that will increase yearly:

(b) Beginning January 1, 2028, and each January 1st thereafter, the amount of the fees specified in (a) of this subsection shall increase by 10 percent relative to the amount of the fee during the previous calendar year.

6PPD is used to prevent tires from degrading and also is a factor in tire traction. It was introduced in the 1960’s and is used in virtually all tires made. The legislature passed SB 5931 Washington State Legislature in 2024 listing 6PPD as a “priority consumer product” and granting unspecified regulatory authority. This bill now advances that to an outright ban with an accompanying fine up to $10,000.

There are a number of factors to consider in this proposal. No one wants to pollute or kill off fish. It is a valid concern. The problem is that tires without these additives can be very dangerous, especially on Washingtons wet roadways as non-treated tires do not have near the traction. The advanced deterioration without it would also contribute massively to the overall amount of tire debris introduced to the roadways. There are currently no proven alternatives to 6PPD so the legislature is getting ahead of itself here. An acceptable alternative would be very profitable and there are some promising ones but not yet on the market.

A company called Flexsys announced in Nov. 2025 they have an alternative.

See their press release here

But if it is successful the bill still has a caveat that subjects alternatives to undetermined criteria:

(3) “Regrettable 6PPD substitute” means a chemical or chemicals that are not determined by the department to be a safer alternative consistent with section 3 of this act.

Clearly an example of the cart before the horse with innumerable unintended consequences.

1652 - Require low sulfur fuel in boats - CON - Written

Carryover from last year.

Requires all boats and vessels in Washington waters extending out 3 miles to use low sulfur diesel. Violators would incur a $10,000 fine. An undetermined “non-compliance” fee could be paid in lieu of compliance. While the language in the preamble refers to ocean going vessels, the list of definitions and the use of them in the bill appears to apply this to any boat or vessel.

As to the impact on ocean going vessels specifically, these requirements will require either retrofitting for dual fuel use or some sort of hop skotch fueling scenario. It requires a host of documenting and access to the vessel for inspection where documentation must be produced. Shippers will look to other ports where these restrictions are not forced, resulting in lost business at Washington ports.

2367 - Centralia coal plant challenge - CON - Written

The bill is designed to create state impediments to keeping the Centralia coal plant running.

Just last month the US – Department of Energy issued an emergency order to keep Washingtons last coal plant that was slated for shut down on December 31, 2025 citing increasing demand for electricity and accelerated retirements of other power plants, which could lead to potential power shortages. The order runs to March 16, 2026 which is right around the corner. The 670 Megawatts of electricity it produces may well be what’s needed for the remaining winter months to avoid blackouts.

This bill is the Democrats response. They are furious that the Trump administration would have the nerve to interfere in the climate theology even though they are only extending it for 3 months. With the legislature adjourning on March 12th, the law may not even be signed by the Governor before the March 16th end of the DOE order. Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display.

2251 - Climate Commitment Act spending - CON - Written

This bill relates to spending the Billions taken in by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) which took in $1.6 Billion in 2025 to save the planet.

The money has been going out to a whole lot of climate change grifting operations already but this bill really just trades a whole lot of bad for more bad which I will not burden you with.

Here is a little overview though.

The bill eliminates a couple of accounts the money has been funneling through including the “carbon emissions reduction account” and the “climate investment account” and creates two new accounts.

1. Operating account

All I can see on this account is an endless array of green spending priorities that can be interpreted so broadly the criminal element must be swimming in cash as a result. One example kind of stood out because it wasn’t really climate stuff

Expenditures from the account may be used only for the following purposes:

(d) The working families’ tax credit in RCW 82.08.0206;

This is a huge scam that paid out $147.8 Million in 2024. Its like the federal Earned Income Credit, but illegal aliens qualify for it and are taking big advantage.

And of course all this under a DEI umbrella. See below (d) Gender Identity, race and (f) Justice-affected individuals (the politically correct term for felons)

(4) Projects or activities funded from the account must meet high labor standards, including:

(a) Employer-paid sick leave programs and other health care benefits;

(b) employer-contributed retirement plans;

(c) pay practices in relation to living wage indicators, such as the federal poverty level;

(d) efforts to evaluate pay equity based on gender identity, race, and other protected status under Washington law;

(e) career development opportunities, such as apprenticeship programs, internships, job-shadowing, and on-the-job training; and

(f) employment assistance and employment barriers for justice-affected individuals.

2. Capital account

Same save the planet spending priorities in this account too but did notice one entry dedicated to spending $50 Million per biennium on tribes to save them from climate change.

(k) Activities to support efforts to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change affecting Indian tribes, including capital investments in support of the relocation of Indian tribes located in areas at heightened risk due to anticipated sea level rise, flooding, or other disturbances caused by climate change. The legislature intends to dedicate at least $50,000,000 per biennium

And by the way, if man is really capable of controlling the climate, no one asked me if I had a preference for preferred climate. Maybe I want it warmer.

6117 - Unionize everyone - CON - Written

This bill adds employees not covered under the federal National Labor Relations Act to unionize and creates a lengthy set of rules and procedures for them to operate under.

The National Labor Relations Act does not cover employees of federal, state, or local governments, agricultural laborers, domestic workers, independent contractors, and supervisors, among others although many of these are already unionized or employees are allowed to unionize under current law and many are.

It appears the bill will impact farmers highly as there are quite a few farms or farm organizations signed in against this bill.

This bill also seeks to preempt any changes in the National Labor Relations Act and how it is administered in light of the new Trump administration.

5978 - Student data sharing auto admission - CON - Written

There has been so much emphasis creating the illusion that college is automatically the best path for every student that a bill like this seems reasonable. There are problems though.

* Expands on the practice of data sharing of minors information without consent by them or parents

* The progressive outcomes of higher education indicates a desire to push more and more into an indoctrination system.

* Assumes higher education is a path worthy of taxpayer promotion and support in lieu of other career paths.

* Employers are in a deficit of qualified employees for many non-academically credentialed positions.

* Students will automatically receive solicitations.

* Coercion by higher ed systems to enroll in “free” or subsidized programs.

We continue to promote and pump millions into higher education while this may not be the best path for many. This bill attempts to funnel many into the system without their knowledge or desire to participate. Their personal information as a minor are transmitted to college and universities without their or parental consent. This is the most objectional portion of this bill.

There is A similar measure SB 6053 was passed in 2024 and then SB 5308 and HB 1557 were ran last year also but neither of them made it out of committee. Take a look at the current state of our college systems with their overwhelming progressive agendas who are graduating students with matching world views and ask yourself why would a group of all 6 Democrat sponsors keep pushing for college for all? The answer should be clear.

6101 - Appoint rather than elect Coroner - CON - Written

This bill which is sponsored by one Republican, Curtis King, Dist. 14 and two democrats proposes that removing the authority of counties to elect their county coroner will end partisanship and increase accountability.

To the first point, simply make the position non-partisan.’

To the second point, electing anyone with authority is the most accountable there is. Elections provide accountability to every voter where appointed positions are only accountable to those who appoint them.

Currently there are 24 counties with elected coroners. Under current law there are 13 counties with populations under 40,000 which are exempt and can appoint a coroner if they so choose.

Sorry Curtis, I disagree.

1974 - Create a government land bank - CON - Written

This all Democrat sponsored bill is dedicated to the ever expanding affordable (government) housing plan and is a carryover from last year. The costs for these affordable (government) housing projects are not a one time cost. Most of them are at 30% of the tenant’s income requiring tax payers to foot the remaining 70% in perpetuity. All this wrapped in a totally racist DEI policy The preamble:

(b) A history of racial segregation and displacement has led to disparities in access to education, living wage employment, affordable housing, and transportation, particularly for black and indigenous communities. This history has also allowed certain populations to obtain and build wealth and to access critical resources at the expense of others.

(2) … to make sure that the public improvement and housing investments in our state help to foster racial equity and rectify discriminatory practices.

The bill establishes authority for counties to set up these Land Banks. The actual holding organization can include non-profits. We know how that goes.

Its not totally clear where all the funding will come from but much will come from the state in the form of grants through a newly created grant program under the Housing Finance Commission. Some may come from the counties as there is a requirement to receive state grants:

The Counties receiving grants must:

(a) Levy a local tax dedicated to the construction, acquisition, or rehabilitation of housing affordable to households at or below 80 percent of area median income (b)

They can sell at a loss in order to achieve their racial goals. This loss comes from taxpayers.

(5) A land bank may lease or sell land to a housing developer at less than market rate in exchange for compliance with affordability requirements.

(6) A land bank may negotiate sales with developers and is not required to sell or lease land to the highest bidder.

Oh, and don’t pay your taxes and your property will be prioritized to these Land Banks:

(4) The authorizing county and any city or town within that county must give a land bank within its jurisdiction priority for acquiring any existing surplus land and any properties foreclosed due to nuisance or unpaid taxes.

6097 - Tribes buy property rights with state $$ - CON - Written

The underlying Conservation Futures Program is insidious in itself. Funding comes from all of our property taxes and is granted to

Sec. 1 Any county, city, town, metropolitan park district, metropolitan municipal corporation, federally recognized Indian tribe, nonprofit historic preservation corporation

The funds are supposed to be directed to purchasing land for preservation. This in itself is a little bit neutral if the purchased land remains a public asset. It gets way thornier when not only the land becomes a tribal asset, but also another underlying evil of purchasing property rights and not the property outright. A number of Washington counties already practice this including Pierce County through a program called Transfer of Development Rights. This shell game allows someone who wishes to develop their land but are prohibited by onerous land use restrictions, to purchase the property rights from a completely disconnected property that is not under those restrictions and apply them to their property so they can then override the development restrictions. The objective is to rob future development in favored properties to achieve broad undeveloped space while concentrating growth and development into stacked and packed urban areas.

All of this is done in the name of climate change.

The land owner who sells off his property rights could well be land rich and cash poor as in an inheritance and struggling to keep up with the never increasing property tax burden the program adds to.

Back to the tribes:

Sec. 2 federally recognized Indian tribe … may specifically purchase or otherwise acquire, except by eminent domain, rights in perpetuity to future development of any open space land, farm and agricultural land, and timberland

These rights, once purchased can be held, sold and traded. There are no restrictions on who can own them so unfriendly and even adversarial interests could acquire and control vast amounts of land. There was a recent scheme to make this into an actual profit making enterprise and list is on the stock exchange. I wrote about this here:

Feb 24 Newsletter – See Jan. Club meeting review and also:

National Asset Companies – A closer look at selling property rights

This bill relinquishes, with state tax dollars, properties and property rights to tribes. No matter the proclaimed noble cause, can Washington tax payers demand compliance from tribes once property or rights are a tribal asset?

2265 - Require landlord to provide AC - CON - Written

Here is another cost mandate for landlords along with a number of other regulations related to air conditioning by adding it as an equivalent requirement to heating.

(11) Provide facilities adequate to supply ((heat)) heating and cooling and water and hot water as reasonably required by the tenant;

This alone will be huge. Every unit without current Air Conditioning would have to install it. The bill also requires all landlords to allow portable AC units. It also restricts eviction during heat conditions defined as:

period of time beginning 24 hours before the effective time of any heat-related alert announced in advance by the national weather service,

2134 - Traffic planning for Climate Change - CON - Written

This one has some very confusing definitions. There seems to be some reason they do not call out specific counties when referenced in a bill. They go through all kinds of convoluted descriptions attempting to avoid it. This bill is no different. The actual RCW being amended requires a regional transportation plan that revolves around climate change:

(h) Provides for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle miles traveled. This subsection applies only to regional transportation planning organizations that contain a county or counties meeting one or more of the following criteria:

That is stupid enough in itself. It also empowers regional rather than local traffic planning which has broad representation issues. People across county lines end up dictating plans to another county.

But here’s the part I started with on defining which counties this applies to:

(a) A county with a population density of at least 100 people per square mile and a population of at least 200,000;

(b) A county bordering the Columbia and Snake rivers with a population density of at least 75 people per square mile and an annual growth rate of at least 1.65 percent; or

(c) A county located to the west of the crest of the Cascade mountains with a population of at least 130,000.

Based on the first criteria in (a)

I didn’t go any further with (b) and (c). None of it is good.