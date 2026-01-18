There is a lot on the schedule for Monday. There will be another messages going out today to cover the BAD ones. Watch for it. Thanks.

Deadline – Monday 1-19-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

scroll down to expanded information

Tutorial HERE

.

The GOOD Bills

5833 Unattended pets in cars PRO Written

5960 Control wolves to protect deer, elk PRO Written

2284 Addressing litter PRO Written

5750 Fees for EV charging PRO Written

.

More information

5833 - Unattended pets in cars - PRO - Written

This bill revises current law regarding leaving a car running when unattended to account for the need to keep air conditioning or heating running for a pet. It limits the time to 30 minutes.

This is most likely in response to a very misguided law passed last year. HB 1046 passed with 2 Republicans in the House and 7 Republicans in the Senate voting for it. The bill allows anyone to break into a car if they feel a pet inside is in danger. Previous law only allowed for an animal control or other officer to remove the pet if endangered without liability for damage. The current law allows anyone to make that determination, break in and not be held liable for damage.

Hopefully this bill will at least close some of the unintended consequences of last years bill but the issue of broad immunity from liability, aside from this bill still exists.

5960 - Control wolves to protect deer, elk - PRO - Written

Requires wolf management where there is deer / elk populations decline. There are areas of Washington where the reintroduced wolf populations are no longer endangered and contribute to declines in deer and elk populations. The bill requires management of delisted wolves like any other wildlife.

(1) If any ungulate species within the federal delisting area experiences a reduction of 25 percent or more below its 10-year rolling average, the department shall designate the population as at-risk and initiate predator mitigation within 60 days.

The bill also requires ongoing population counts and reporting to achieve and monitor the goals.

2284 - Addressing litter - PRO - Written

I cannot explain why, but this bill is being heard a second time in the House Environment and Energy Committee. It was heard previously in the same committee on Jan. 15th.

I do support this bill sponsored by 4 Republicans, but I can think of one thing that would address litter more than anything. Reign in the drug addicted homeless problem. Our neighborhoods look like a land fill now thanks to all of their squaller. Notwithstanding, this bill does create another task force that Olympia is famous for, but perhaps it will produce some results. The bill also removes some of the expiration dates on plastic bag regulations.

5750

Fees for EV charging - PRO - Written

This is an easy one. Very short and simple text requiring payment for charging personal Electric Vehicles at state office locations. The existing law in RCW 43.01.250 allowed for free charging of personal EV’s. The bill has 10 Republican sponsors and even managed to get one Democrat.