2285 Allow gas powered electrical plants

2156 Grant Attorney General police power

1795 Student restraint and isolation

2269 Allow duplex and 4 plex in rural zoning

2289 2025-2027 Supplemental Budget

6003 Capital budget - Housing

6003 Capital budget - K-12

6003 Capital budget - Higher Ed

6003 Capital budget - Natural Resources

6003 Capital budget - All other

2285 - Allow gas powered electrical plants

Our Electrical grid has been continually degraded by legislation to force green technology while at the same time requiring more demand through electrification in numerous areas. This is endangering our system and risks blackouts and brownouts. This bill would allow gas plants to be used within the current green energy codes with the caveat of carbon capture “electricity from natural gas systems operated with carbon capture and utilization, mineralization, or sequestration technology”

2156 - Grant Attorney General police power

Grants Attorney General investigators “limited authority Washington peace officer” authority. This grants these investigators life and death authority as they are granted power to “to detect or apprehend violators of the laws” per RCW 10.93.020. Apprehension often requires force which currently would be exercised by a credentialed law enforcement officer. We do not need AG agents added to the list of people who can take your rights and your life.

1795 - Student restraint and isolation

** This bill is a holdover from last year. It is all Democrat sponsored. I am wondering what they would propose to do with a physically out of control student who might cause harm to others?

This bill would strike most of RCW 28A.600.485 regarding student isolation and restraint and replaces it with a very lengthy set of restrictive language to preclude as much as possible the isolation and restraint of a student. This is a very dangerous bill. While reading through, I am imagining a high school or even middle school minor who has a size advantage and could easily harm others. Our schools are already out of control from lack of discipline and endangers everyone. This bill would substantially add to that by precluding measures to reign in an unruly or dangerous minor.

2269 - Allow duplex and 4 plex in rural zoning

This bill is sponsored by two Democrats and one Republican. It is my opinion the Republican is misguided. The bill qualifies counties meeting the descriptions in RCW 43.160.020 as “Rural Counties” which includes all but 9 of Washingtons counties. It proposes to allow duplexes and 4 plexes in these counties where the current Growth Management Plan does not. I see this as part of the stack and pack agenda of the left attempting to compact us into as small of areas as possible. The onerous term “middle housing” which the left recently dreamed up is designed to eliminate single family housing. Single family housing is the American dream but it is the bane of the left which is doing everything possible to eliminate it. This bill advances that cause. The underlying issue is the Growth Management Act which should be repealed.

2289 - 2025-2027 Supplemental Budget

I will not be doing this with other spending bills, but I read through all 500 pages of this bill. Anyone who says we don’t have sufficient money has never read the actual appropriation bills. Even budget items that most would agree are necessary are weighted down with huge amounts of DEI and climate change spending. Bottom line is this proposal alone adds 4.5 Billion in NEW spending from just the items I pulled. I have my summary posted HERE

This is a supplemental budget so it is adding to amounts already authorized. Those existing amounts are obscene. Also adding to the point of woke spending, there is a caveat added throughout stating:

“If an expenditure is expected to result in greenhouse gas emission reductions, the department must use a department of ecology approved calculator tool or methodology”

The bill of course has an emergency clause and will take effect immediately.

To greatly simplify - My submitted comments on all spending and appropriation bills will be:

No more taxes. Cut woke spending.

6003 - Capital budget - Housing

6003 - Capital budget - K-12

6003 - Capital budget - Higher Ed

6003 - Capital budget - Natural Resources

6003 - Capital budget - All other

I did go thorough the first portion of this one but the comment remains the same:

No more taxes. Cut woke spending.

This bill has a number of subsections. Here are some excerpts on housing alone. (Amounts in Parenthesis are original amount)

* Affordable housing (Government housing. We pay 70%) Assigned by the Office of Equity to include homeless permanent supportive housing. (($133,000,000)) $216,770,000 = Increase of $83,770,000

Another for 70% subsidized apartments. ($53,000,000)) $55,070,000 and ($162,000,000)) $229,430,000 = increase of $69,500,000.

Another increase to pay for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) subsidy for home purchases. (($30,000,000)) $61,700,000 and (($45,000,000)) $86,300,000 = Increase of $73,000,000

Another government housing project in Ferndale - add $8,000,000

Increase in subsidy to purchase mobile home parks to be subsidized going forward. Also applies to tribes. Increase from (($17,500,000)) $30,000,000 + another $10,000,000 = Increase of $22,500,000

Increase to funding for affordable (government subsidized) housing repair and maintenance. (((g) $50,000,000)) (h) $100,000,000 = Increase of $50,000,000

Another increase in preconstruction and technical assistance grants for affordable (government) housing. (($3,000,000)) $4,500,000 = Increase of $1,500,000

Additional government projects to include the following:

African Diaspora Cultural Anchor Village. . . . . . . $7,000,000

Housing Hope Alliance Place. . . . . . . . . . . . . . $2,000,000

Thrive Center Tacoma. . . . . . . . . . (($2,050,000)) $4,050,000

(This one is housing for illegal aliens)

($57,738,000)) $66,988,000 = Increase of $9,250,000

Total for just this one section is $317,520,000

The list is too long to provide all the ridiculous spending increases. I say NO!