2713 - Tax the ICE prison in Tacoma - CON - Written

More information

This bill would levy a 1% tax on private detention facilities in Washington, The catch is, there is only one. The Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) in Tacoma utilized by ICE and operated by a private company.

(2) The rate of the surcharge is one percent of taxable income attributable to the operation of a private detention facility

This is just one more attack on the prison. They have tried a number of tactics. This year they are trying to tax it out with this one.

Other proposals this year are to try and fine them out and expose them to added liabilities.

In fact, since the agenda is short today, let me just trot out what they have on tap for this session so far. Do you see the pattern?

Results on the State Income Tax bill

I didn’t have them for you when I sent out last weeks results other than the total @ 80,644 votes cast. That’s because I have to literally page through, one page at a time, to get to the PRO vs CON point.

I went ahead and sludged through it today. Out of 3,226 pages, I found the point 777 pages in. So here is the count.

Some perspective

Some results from 2025 below.

Out of the four high turnout bills last year, only one, HB 2049 ended up passing. We did make a difference!

This years SB 6346 pulled in almost double the record set last year by another tax bill, SB 5798 which pulled in 45,174 votes. But look at the percentages. Even though we had record numbers voted this year, we lost ground.

Will we prevail this year? We’ll see but I can offer some perspective after paging through 777 pages of PRO votes. Unions and other left organizations turned out in force. They seem to have strong networks they can call on. Everyone is realizing these public testimonies DO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. We put out a great effort from the state party to the county party, even Lets Go Washington messaged their network encouraging people to log in. But so did the left.

Conclusions

We cannot ignore the public input that all of you have been participating in. The left isn’t. If we don’t keep up, they will dominate us there too. Whether thought these 25th Dist. Club messages or any other reliable source, encourage others to participate. It is our only hope in fighting from the minority.

Doing the short session slide.

A look at how last year’s bills slide into law during a short session. (AI did this hilarious image of Sen. Lovick)

Lets look at SB 5068 sponsored by Senator John Lovick which proposes to let non-citizens into law enforcement. Aside from all the reasons why giving life and death power to a non-citizen is a really dumb idea, this bill is sliding in for a home run from last year where it did not make it.

The setup

Last year it was heard in the Senate Law & Justice Committee which unanimously passed it on, then astonishingly, it passed unanimously in the Senate.

It then moved to the House where it was heard in the House Community Safety Committee where Republicans returned to sanity and opposed it on party lines. But it never made it to the floor for a vote.

The pitch

The bill was reintroduced this year this way:

Jan 12 - By resolution, reintroduced and retained in present status.

Because this bill already had a public hearing last year, it didn’t need one again this year. It went straight to the Senate floor for a vote. It passed, but fortunately our Republican caucus woke up and voted against it on party lines instead of voting for it unanimously like they did last year. It still faces the house, but now one saw it coming.

The home run

Because this bill and others like it carrying over from last year do not require public hearings, they will be voted on before you ever know anything about them.

I am not a parliamentarian so I cannot tell you what can and cannot qualify to bypass this years procedures, but this bill illustrates that it does happen. So when you wonder where the heck that one came from all of a sudden, this may be why. The short session slide!