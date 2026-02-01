Here are the Bad ones. It is a long list. Sorry

Many of high consequence. Do the best you can.

Deadline – Monday 2-2-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

More Information

2403 - Failure to register sex offense downgrade - CON - Written

This bill downgrades the offense of failure to register as a sex offender. The language increasing the crime to a class B felony is struck and replaced later as 2 years community sentence. After striking the crime in the RCW’s current severity listing in RCW 9.94A.515. It is reinserted at the lowest level felony along with illegal fishing. This will not be much incentive to register.

6275 - Reparations funding - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2523

The Community reinvestment plan was stated to provide reparations for unjust drug convictions but includes racial, economic and social disparities as the need.

The legislature finds that in order to address racial, economic, and social disparities in communities across the state created by the historical design and enforcement of state and federal criminal laws and penalties for drug possession and use in Washington state

This bill expands on the community reinvestment plan which was slipped in by a budget proviso rather than on its face. It was proposed as HB 1827 in 2022 but failed to pass the Senate. A slimy workaround took place by inserting it as a funding proviso within the 2023-2025 operating budget under SB 5187 which included a $200,000,000 appropriation and has subsequently received another $110,000,000.

From that, we now have HB 2523 which commits to funding at least $100,000,000 per year. So this has blossomed into an ongoing funding mandate which was supposed to address drug sentencing disparities in a finite group of people. It has now developed into an ongoing DEI program to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. It needs to stop.

6068 - homeowners pay for unpaid contractor wage - CON - Written

Companion bill to HB 2191

13 Democrat sponsors are all lined up to make homeowners responsible for wages or benefits a contractor fails to pay. This is something the homeowner has no control over but will be held 100% liable. This is all done in the name of fighting black market economy. It will have a net effect of driving up costs. A requirement is introduced that all contractors must submit certified payroll reports and all manner of information to the owner. This does not come without cost and be assured only impacts legitimate business driving up their costs and widening the competition gap with unlicensed under the table contractors. I also noticed while there is a mile of reporting required, there is no citizenship reporting. Illegal aliens contracting under the table is the predominant problem. It has expanded parallel to the invasion. This is the actual basis beneath any problems they are seeking to address.

6282 - Apprentice behavioral health - CON - Written

This bill would have all state accredited apprentice programs include Minimum yearly training in behavioral health. This has become a new grifting operation draining millions, if not billions in taxes.

I can speak to the apprentice programs with authority after enrolling in the Bricklayers program in 1977 and serving an entire career in the trade.

This is an attempt to inject liberal theology into the trades where liberal domination has been decreasing. Only radicalized rank and file support progressive theology. This is an attempt to infect the young apprentices and keep moving them into indoctrination.

6212 - Universal Basic Income - CON - Written

This bill is related to Universal Basic Income where people just automatically receive direct monthly government cash without qualification. In this case, the bill uses children as a ploy to implement it. The bill sets up a pilot program which would hand out $300 per mo. / per child in direct cash payments.

(2) No later than January 1, 2027, the department shall begin providing 24 monthly payments of $300 per month per child.

The bill of course wants this to go to illegal aliens as well so a provision is included to make sure they get the cash as well:

(8) The department may not exclude participation in the pilot program due to, or request information regarding, a person’s immigration status, citizenship status, or place of birth.

The bill also makes provisions so that other assistance the person may be receiving will not be reduced because of it.

Any cash assistance a person receives from the families with children benefit pilot program as provided for in section 3 of this act or any guaranteed basic income program operated by a government or private entity may not be considered in determining a person’s initial or ongoing eligibility for public assistance

6018 - More tax money to housing - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2236

As typical, the title of this bill is misleading.

“Concerning the housing finance commission.”

The bill strikes the term “using public funds” which would now open up what was originally a system of providing loans to a consumption of public tax dollars for housing. Housing has become a huge drain of our tax dollars. Any time you see the term “affordable housing”, think GOVERNMENT HOUSING. This has been expanding by the $Billions and entrenching a dependency and entitlement that will be hard to walk back. Another example of the arsonist wanting to put out the fire. Housing costs are high as a result of Democrat initiatives. One of the main culprits being the Growth Management Act which has restricted supply and driven up costs. The other is extreme regulation which is now a major component of housing costs. By adding yet another pipeline of taxpayer dollars, the arsonist is just throwing fuel on the fire.

6027 - Adding welfare to housing programs - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2359

Adds definitions of allowed use of funds to now go way outside of housing. Included in the laundry list of allowable uses for taxpayer funded housing funds are:

(A) Resident services, such as programming, community events, and building activities, including meals and supplies;

(B) Essential ancillary services necessary to assist program participants who are not covered or are partially covered by medicaid or other health insurance obtain and maintain housing. These services may include, but are not limited to, annual assessments of services, case management, education services, employment assistance and job training, counseling, life skills training, mental health services, outpatient health services, outreach, substance use treatment, transportation, and other support services;

(C) Resident needs for basic living and well-being, such as hygiene products, housewares, and food; essential household goods; and transportation support for health care, treatment, and case management

So what was originally intended as tax payer paid housing would now evolve into overall welfare coverage.

An initial look at the public input reveals the typical lineup of vultures whose interests and nonprofits are likely to pull in funding from this.

2132 - Hide illegal alien college funding - CON - Written

10 Democrats are sponsoring this bill which prohibits any state agency or college agencies from sharing financial aid application information with the federal government. This is a direct action against immigration enforcement and an attempt to hide the fact that we as tax payers are currently subsidizing illegal aliens college tuitions. Even if there was a privacy concern for citizen students, the overall data of participation and compliance with immigration law would certainly not violate that. Nothing short of a naked assault on our immigration laws.

2073 - Tax health insurance - CON - Written

This bill proposes to levy a 3% tax on nonprofit health plans. These plans compared to for profit retain any amounts over their operating costs. This is often tapped to pay for things like indigent patients (think illegal aliens) and in some cases these amounts can build up over time. The Democrats are eyeing this and want to tap into it. The bill adds administrative costs on all the plans by requiring a new reporting scheme from which they will identify those they want to tax. All taxes end up being paid by consumers so you will ultimately pay the tax. This is a partial list of nonprofit health carriers in Washington. If you are on one, this bill will hit you.

· Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

· Lifewise Health Plan of Washington

· Community Health Plan

· Molina Healthcare of Washington

· Coordinated Care Corporation

· Premera Blue Cross

· Providence Health Plan

· Regence BlueShield

· Health Alliance Northwest

2587 - Advance grant funding - CON - Written

This bill is sponsored by 16 Democrats. I would allow the Dept. of Commerce to make advance payments to grant recipients rather than as a reimbursement up to $200,000. There is a undefined caveat for “equity”.

(2) The department shall develop uniform equity-driven procedures for the demonstration of need.

With all the issues of fraud being exposed recently, now is not the time to expand the conditions of public funds.

6262 - Increase vehicle licensing fee - CON - Written

Raises the scale weight from 6K to 10K for imposition of base fees. This will now take in SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans which pay tonnage and were not subject to the base fee charged under this RCW. If you drive one of these, expect your license fee to go up by $30 which is ironic as we all voted for this to be the TOTAL we would pay until the Washington Supreme Court decided we were too stupid to understand the initiative we were signing and tossed it out.

5292 - Increase paid family & medical leave - CON - Written

This bill seeks to raise the rates once again for the recently enacted paid family and medical leave act. This is a continuation from last year. It passed the Senate with many Republicans voting for it. It stalled in the house and was opposed unanimously by committee Republicans. The rates have continued to climb and more benefits continue to be added. This is not a sustainable program. But most socialist proposals are not.

Some compelling arguments were brought out in both last years hearing and this year as well.

From last year’s hearing:

Worse than not paying its way, the program requires low-income wage earners to supplement the life needs and wants of upper wage earners. Research shows that middle and upper income people use paid leave more than those with lower incomes. People making $60 or more an hour use the fund nearly twice as much as the lowest wage earners in the fiscal year 2024. This paid leave program is no public safety net. Full-time workers of all income levels lose hundreds of dollars to this tax each year.

From this year’s hearing. Current rate is 1.13%:

Last session, the House amended the bill to add an incremental increase to the rate cap until it reached 2%. When the payroll tax began in 2019, the rate was 0.4%. The tax and the payouts have seen considerable increases in this program’s short lifetime. It is unsustainable and harmful to the majority of Washington workers forced to pay in

6253 - Add unions to transit planning - CON - Written

This one was kind of off the wall. It proposes adding a voting labor union representative to Public Transportation Benefit Areas (PTBAs) governing bodies. in our case in Pierce County that would be Pierce Transit. Now what would a labor unions priorities have to do with public transportation? Perhaps how projects are considered to benefit its members, but what public interest would that serve? Looks to be a pretty clear case of pandering to the unions. Sponsored by these Democrats:

Krishnadasan, Conway, Dhingra, Hasegawa, Liias, Lovelett, Nobles, Saldaña, Stanford, Valdez, Wilson, C.

Conway is the 29th. Those of you in the 29th now know who he prioritizes.

6335 - Expand environmental review of highways - CON - Written

This bill makes changes in the state transportations commissions duties and involvement in transportation planning. It does create a public input campaign to be reported yearly. But it strikes the provision in Section 7 limiting advanced environmental review to projects approved by the commission opening the floodgate to all manner of environmental challenges to state highway projects.

We have enough of a challenge getting road maintenance and capacity issues addressed over “multimodal” (walk, bike, bus) priorities without adding a broad range of environmental issues.