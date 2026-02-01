There are only 47 bills being heard on Monday compared to some days with over 90 but lots of consequential bills.

Glad we at least have some GOOD ones. Here they are.

Deadline – Monday 2-2-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

The GOOD ones

.

More Information

6203 - Out-of-state convictions - PRO - Written

This bill would include out of state convictions toward the offender score. This can lead to 3 strikes convictions. The preamble states this in needed because of a recent state supreme court ruling in State v. Lewis. The bill also includes a caveat on foreign convictions to assure there validity. It will be interesting to see who might oppose this.

6186 - No junk food on food stamps - PRO - Written

This bill does not place restrictions on items eligible by Food Stamps. But rather directs the Department of Social and Health Services to seek a waiver from the federal U.S. Department of Agriculture to be able to do so. If successful, this would restrict the sale of unhealthy (junk) food by food stamps.

I’m going to digress a little on the whole food stamp issue as it is a hot button topic

Food stamps, formally known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) utilized though the Electronic Benefits Transfer card (EBT) is one of many generous assistance programs Washington offers. SNAP is federally funded (USDA) and state administered (DSHS). It does hold a very critical role in assisting seniors and those in dire need but it is subject to abuse, along with all the other benefits offered.

They are also not supposed to be available to illegal aliens but we all know that is not the case.

In an effort to conceal this abuse of the system, our Attorney General won an effort to keep state information secret. Because of this, the USDA is threatening to withhold federal funding. Our state seems willing to sacrifice citizens in need in favor of concealing illegal aliens.

2305 - Camper vans not taxed as motorhomes - PRO - Written

Do you own one of these or know someone who does? It appears these camper vans have been unfairly taxed as motorhomes. This bill would reclassify them. I don’t own one, but seem unfair to classify them as a motorhome.

2301 - Reduce motorcycle license fee - PRO - Written

This bill would lower the weight fee for motorcycles from $35 to $15 by the creation of a new fee category based on the motorcycle vehicle type, rather than their weight.

The weight fee schedule starts at 4000 lbs. Most motorcycles weight 1000 lbs or less so this has never been very fair.

The majority of these weight fees goes to the multimodal transportation account which blows it all on green walk, bike initiatives anyway.