5974 State takeover of Sheriff’s Office CON Written

2095 Presumed guilty if you hit a bicycle CON Written

2508 Increase investigations of police CON Written

1909 State takeover of the courts CON Written

5360 Makes environmental violations felonies CON Written

1155 Prohibit noncompete agreements CON Written

2464 Reporting to trap ICE facility in Tacoma CON Written

6321 Funding woke research CON Written

2289 2025-2027 Supplemental Budget CON Written

5998 K-12 Public Schools CON Written

5998 Higher Education CON Written

5998 Early Learning CON Written

5998 Employee Compensation CON Written

5998 Mental Health CON Written

5998 Human Services CON Written

5998 Natural Resources CON Written

5998 All Others CON Written

More Information

5974 - State takeover of Sheriff’s Office - CON - Written

Make sure and vote. Committee meets at 1:30 Monday. Attend this event if you can. Watch the meeting HERE.

We could lose our ability to elect our sheriff forever.

*** Note. Passed the Senate on a party line vote. ***

At the last hearing before the Senate our Sheriff, Keith Swank dared to defy the Senators and this bill. The video and all the details on the bill can be found HERE

For Review

First and foremost, overarching all the language, the office of Sheriff is created and defined by our state constitution. The office is not subject to legislative control. This is basic separation of powers. The legislature can no more legislate the actions of the Governor or the Courts. The Sheriff is an independent state constitutional office directly elected by the people. The Democrats HATE this and seek to destroy it. It is within the constitutional authority for an individual county to appoint their sheriff rather than elect him at the will of the people, but that does not infer the state legislature has power over the office. The actions proposed in this bill are a clear violation of our state constitution but there is extreme danger here as we all know how our state Supreme Court rules and would probably not overturn it.

In summary, here are the main points.

Click here for more on each of these points

Subjects the Sheriff to certification

Requires a background check

Candidates for Sheriff must pass in order to run

Sheriff can be removed without certification

County Executive chooses the replacement if ejected

Prevent Sheriffs from recruiting posses’

Also affects Police Chiefs

Sheriffs Association is removed from the process

The Pierce County Charter Review is coming for him too.

They are using some of the exact same language from this bill in their attempt to make the sheriff an appointed position. While the state is on shakey ground constitutionally, the county does have the authority, with a vote of the people to do this.

Click here for more information on them.

2095 - Presumed guilty if you hit a bicycle - CON - Written

This bill sets up a legal framework to advance civil actions against anyone who injures a pedestrian or bicyclist. The biggest problem is the bill sets the presumption of guilt that must be rebutted by the defendant. I don’t think that is constitutional.

“(1)(a) Any person who operates a vehicle in a manner that proximately causes the injury or death of a vulnerable user of a public way shall be presumed to have acted negligently in any tort action alleging liability for the injury or death”

It also requires “training for police and judges” to groom them for this cause.

With the myriad of new bicycle lanes, trail crossings and other injections of progressives initiatives, the problems will get worse. This is the arsonist wanting to put out the fire.’

2508 - Increase investigations of police - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the house with only our most conservative Republicans voting against it. ***

The bill increases the authority of the Office of Independent Investigations (OII) That was created as part of the defund the police movement under RCW 43.102 The underlying RCWs which this bill proposes to revise has many objectionable aspects.

This bill itself includes some pretty vague language defining the scope of their investigations

(B) any death that occurs during or after any other use of force by an involved officer if the use of force may have caused or contributed, directly or indirectly, to the death

It also broadens the scope of who they may investigate by striking the language defining who as defined in RCW 10.39.020 and replacing it with the broad term “the agency” and “Peace officer”. The remaining language has some defining characteristics but still leaves a lot of room for interpretation.

Words have implications and another slight is to revise the scope of investigations by insert the word “involving” use of deadly force where the existing language was more precise in saying “A use of deadly force”. See the difference?

There are already numerous systems of oversight at all levels. This bill is both unnecessary and damaging.

1909 - State takeover of the courts - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House on party line vote. ***

With its 30 Democrat sponsors, this bill seeks to create a unified statewide court system. The bill creates a task force to come up with a plan to accomplish this. Some of the members creating this new judicial system are reasonable, but there are of course the woke inclusions.

(o) One person employed by and representing a community-based nonprofit organization that provides advocacy and support services

(q) One person appointed by and representing an organization that represents survivors of gender-based violence;

(s) One formerly incarcerated person appointed by the office of public defense.

Also, one is appointed by the Governor and one by the Attorney General adding to the large percentage guided by Democrat principles.

In recognizing that elected judges and other officials in different locations will adhere to differing values, this is a move to impose uniform (Democrat) values across all the courts and systems in the state.

5360 - Makes environmental violations felonies - CON - Written

*** Note. Short Session Slide bill coming in from last year without a hearing. Passed the Senate with All Republican NAY joined by 3 Democrats. ***

Here is a good description from Rep. Peter Abbarno:

Stop the weaponization of environmental crimes against Washington families

A proposal to establish new environmental crimes and expand state prosecutorial power, Senate Bill 5360, is scheduled for a public hearing before the House Environment & Energy Committee on Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Below are some helpful links to help us stop this harmful legislation.

This is a significant policy discussion that could severely impact Washington families, farmers, ranchers, shellfish growers, and skilled trades workers.

The majority is pushing this legislation under the guise of environmental protection, but it fundamentally alters our legal and constitutional landscape. The bill expands criminal liability into industries that already operate under complex and evolving regulatory frameworks. While supporters claim this targets intentional polluters, the legislation actually risks criminalizing technical errors, paperwork disputes, or unintentional noncompliance. A permit disagreement or an unintentional discharge during extreme weather could easily escalate into criminal exposure rather than a simple corrective action.

Furthermore, SB 5360 grants the state attorney general new prosecutorial authority to pursue environmental crimes independently. Historically, criminal prosecution authority has resided with locally elected county prosecutors to ensure accountability to local communities and preserve the separation of powers. This bill centralizes that enforcement power at the state level, moving away from our traditional constitutional framework.



Washington already enforces strong environmental protections through the Department of Ecology and federal laws. Senate Bill 5360 is bad legislation that shifts our state from a system of education and collaboration to one of strict criminalization. I urge you to make your voice heard by signing in to oppose this measure.

See more HERE

1155 - Prohibit noncompete agreements - CON - Written

A short session slide bill from last year. Passed the house with 10 Republican defaulting. I keep seeing the same ones falling off the left side of the platform. Our 25th reps voted NAY.

The bill seeks to eliminate noncompete and nonsolicitation contracts which protect employers and companies from departing employees and contractors who might seek to steal company secrets, customers or employees.

In addition, nonsolicitation agreements, which prohibit an employee from actively soliciting current customers or employees away from the employer, are not prohibited;

This would also benefit unions and their SALT programs where a union infiltrator is hired, unbeknownst to a company, to try and convince their employees to unionize. The US Congress is scrutinizing this practice right now so this may be a preemptive response.

2464 - Reporting to trap ICE facility in Tacoma - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House on a party line vote. ***

The 24 Democrat sponsors of this bill are bringing another attack on immigration enforcement that builds on legislation passed last year attempting to regulate the ICE facility in Tacoma. The bill seeks to set up a system of traps to bring charges against the ICE facility in Tacoma. It creates a reporting mechanism that will be used as a tool to prosecute with.

The reporting requirement demands 24 hr. immediate reporting to the health department and in this case the Tacoma Police Department, which is not independent and is controlled by the Tacoma City Council. Also, vague terms defining what constitutes a required report as “undesirable outcomes” can be broadly interpreted.

(d) The private detention facility shall report to the department of health and the law enforcement agency with primary jurisdiction in the area the facility is located, by the end of the next business day of the incident occurring, serious or undesirable outcomes that occur in the facility, including:

(i) Allegations of abuse or neglect;

(ii) Death;

(iii) Suicide;

(iv) Injuries resulting in an inpatient hospital stay; and

(v) Disruption of services through internal or external emergency or disaster

The Attorney General is allowed to enforce violations at will but there is no indication of what they think the consequences of a violation might be.

(3) The office of the attorney general may enforce violations of this section on its own initiative or in response to complaints or violations.

6321 - Funding woke research - CON - Written

Sponsored by 9 Democrats, this bill seeks to spend state tax dollars to prop up woke research that the Trump administration is cutting off. They do call it out as that specifically:

(4) At the direction of the presidential administration, those agencies have made changes that have resulted in drastic cuts to existing federal grants to research activities in Washington. The cuts have created an existential crisis in ongoing research activity.

And of course people will die as a result:

(7) Not only will lives be lost because of the failure to fund ongoing research, but many Washington research institutions will eliminate research programs because gaps in funding created by the planned federal cuts cannot be filled with other funding and make the ongoing research unsustainable.

And they’re not talking chump change either.

(1) The state finance committee may issue general obligation bonds of the state of Washington in the sum of $6,000,000,000, or so much thereof as may be required, solely for the purpose of providing funds to advance scientific research, as specified in section 401 of this act, and all costs incidental thereto.

Yep, you read that right $6 BILLION. So they create a new “Washington institute for scientific advancement “ account in the treasury and sell bonds to fill it so the cost is much more than face value.

I can tell you what they need all this money for, but first let them tell you

(d) Promoting healthy and safe behaviors, communities, and environment;

(e) Wildfire prevention;

(f) Addiction and substance use;

(g) Behavioral;

(h) Climate, including climate change and its impact on human health;

(i) Weather;

(j) Ocean;

(k) Coastal and marine ecosystems and resources;

And of course to go along with the new account in the treasury, the Washington Institute for Scientific Advancement” is created within the department of commerce who will determine where the spending goes to. I am thinking gender transition and other similarly objectionable areas that are precisely why the federal funding is being cut. Another area that I hope is being cut off is the barbaric practice of experimentation on aborted babies. The University of Washington picks up the remains weekly at the Cedar River late term abortuary in Tacoma. I took this picture of the lady who pulls up every week in a UW car with her rolling cooler. She’s not bringing soda pop for the clinic workers.

More info on their body parts scheme HERE

