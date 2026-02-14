Deadline – Monday 2-16-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

2411 - Paid leave for illegal aliens - CON - Written

1916 - Challenging voter registrations a crime - CON - Written

.

More Information

2411 - Paid leave for illegal aliens - CON - Written

The bill is directed at state employees by injecting language into a section of RCW that has much to do with National Guard but also takes in all state employees.

The bill has been tempered by amendment to include only “employee is legally authorized to work in the United States under federal law”. The original language applied to anyone, illegal or not. This is still very inadequate.

It adds Hate Crimes as a cause to provide leave. Then it goes on to encompass a broad scope of immigration actions describes as any hardship which could literally be anything.

(ix)(A) The employee is legally authorized to work in the United States under federal law and the employee’s absence from work is due to the involvement of the employee or employee’s relative or household member in an immigration enforcement action. For purposes of this subsection, “immigration enforcement action” includes, but is not limited to, detainment, the preparation for or participation in any judicial or administrative immigration proceeding, deportation, or any other hardship due to family separation caused by these actions.

Adding hate crimes is bad enough as it is very subjective, but the scope of who can take leave extends to not just relatives, but household members.

Verification of any of these leave requests is not mandatory. It is up to any department head. The proof needed is so broad and vague it could literally be any 3rd party and be compliant.

from any of the following persons from whom the employee or employee’s relative or household member sought assistance in addressing the immigration enforcement action: An advocate for immigrants or refugees, an attorney, a member of the clergy, or any other professional.

This is a ridiculous proposal and highly subject to abuse.

1916 - Challenging voter registrations a crime - CON - Written

This bill did the short session slide coming in from last year, bypassing hearings and going to a vote in the house where it passed on party lines.

The bill would increase restrictions on challenging someone’s voter registration. It creates a litany of administrative obstacles to file and advance a challenge while removing some of the allowed evidence to substantiate a challenge:

Removes these as a basis for a challenge

Voter registration database

Out of state voter registration database

County auditor property records

Local telephone records

3 rd party information

Record of felony conviction

Additional requirements:

Requires a new form by the Secretary of State

Any flaws in the form submission requires automatic rejection and can subject the challenger to fines up to $10,000

Must prove the challenged voters actual residence

Address of the subject of a challenge must be forwardable. If not, the challenge is dismissed.

Removes required hearings for various reasons

Requires the auditor to 1). send certified mail. 2). send email and 3) a phone call two separate times to the challenged voter.

Extends from 72 hrs. to 10 days the requirement for the auditor to publish challenges.

Changes the standard for challenging a voter’s registration from “clear and convincing evidence” to “beyond a reasonable doubt” representing a huge legal hurtle.

It would seem that flawed voter rolls would be a concern for everyone. Apparently not. Clearly an attempt to protect illegally registered voters. There is great fear of these being exposed and this is just one more attempt to conceal them.

Testifying in favor of the bill are two people from the New York Brennan Center.