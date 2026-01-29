Lighter day Friday, but still a lot more to come.

I’ll have results out Saturday

+ a toss-up and opinion poll today. Let me know what you think.

Deadline – Friday 1-30-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

The GOOD ones

2131 Donation account to control Sea Lions PRO Written

2619 Reduce regulation on agriculture PRO Written

2221 Control wolves to protect deer, elk PRO Written

The BAD ones

2018 Increase garbage tax CON Written

2038 Social Media Tax CON Written

2297 Tax exempt grocery stores CON Written

2579 Washington Public Broadcasting CON Written

2094 Appoint rather than elect Coroner CON Written

2613 Compounding Pharmacy regulation CON Written

6214 Create a government land bank CON Written

2632 Can’t use the term “Alien” CON Written

2637 Conceal immigration status CON Written

And a Toss-up

Read, Vote, then leave your opinion HERE

2291 Regulate Kratom N Written

.

More Information

2131 - Donation account to control Sea Lions - PRO - Written

Salmon recovery and protection efforts are something we all have a vested interest in, but anymore, it has become a multibillion dollar grifting operation. This bill would actually do something that would have a measurable impact that has not been utilized.

Sea Lions and seals have a major impact on salmon taking a huge toll at natural choke points for migrating salmon. Sea Lions cannot be killed without federal approval. We have gained some permitting to remove them with limiting specifics in the permits granted. It does cost money. Funding requests have failed to gain Democrat support.

This bill would create a voluntary donation to be paid by boat owners when they register their boats. It creates the “sea lion predation control account” and requires that fund only be spent on sea lion control.

I have a better idea. We divert millions each year to the tribes. Lets redirect some of that into a tribal sea lion control effort. I’ll bet they would have sea lions under control in no time.

2619 - Reduce regulation on agriculture - PRO - Written

This bill in itself does not reduce any regulations on farmers. It creates a task force to study and recommend the elimination or modification of regulations related to:

(a) Land use and zoning;

(b) Stewardship of water resources;

(c) Grazing rights; and

(d) Pesticides.

Not a big fan of studies and commissions, but we are loosing farmers at an alarming rate so this might be a helpful starting point to address the cause. I don’t think anyone else is admitting regulation is the problem.

2221 - Control wolves to protect deer, elk - PRO - Written

Companion to SB 5960

Requires wolf management where there is deer / elk populations decline. There are areas of Washington where the reintroduced wolf populations are no longer endangered and contribute to declines in deer and elk populations. The bill requires management of delisted wolves like any other wildlife.

(1) If any ungulate species within the federal delisting area experiences a reduction of 25 percent or more below its 10-year rolling average, the department shall designate the population as at-risk and initiate predator mitigation within 60 days.

The bill also requires ongoing population counts and reporting to achieve and monitor the goals.

2018 - Increase garbage tax - CON - Written

This one seems to be flying under the radar. It imposes and increasing tax on garbage services which will ultimately transfer directly to us. The rate starts at .5% rising in each of 5 years to a rate of 2.5%. The funds are then to be distributed to the counties for their solid waste management plans. In Pierce county that is a climate change driven plan that is already among the highest in the nation.

Of course low income will be impacted the most. I’m sure they can come up with a socialist plan to level that out though. Avoid the need and start paring back some of the onerous climate change regulations that the state and our counties have burdened us with. Our cumulative sacrifice in relation to our cumulative contribution to climate change as a global issue is disproportionate and again impacts the low income the most.

2038 - Social Media Tax - CON - Written

This bill would impose a .4% tax on all social media platforms. There is an exemption for non-profits so their favorite money channels will not be affected. This is expected to raise $45,000,000 over the next 6 years.

(1) Beginning January 1, 2026, in addition to any other taxes imposed under this chapter, an additional tax is imposed on every person engaged in the operation of a social media platform. The additional tax is equal to the gross income of the business taxable under RCW 82.04.290(2) multiplied by the rate of 0.4 percent

This is on the GROSS income and not on profit so many of the voices we hear and benefit from who are not registered as non-profits will be hit. Some may sustain their platform from advertising or other means to avoid hitting us all up and may not turn a profit. Perhaps even a loss. No matter this tax on GROSS income will get them. Very punitive and a suppression of free speech.

Additionally, this is all proposed to feed into their ballooning behavioral health complex which is already out of control and draining us for millions if not billions.

2297 - Tax exempt grocery stores - CON - Written

This bill is yet another is a string of propositions to address grocery store closures by offering a tax exemption plan for new and existing stores in targeted areas. This will be call the:

“underserved community grocery store property tax exemption program”

These closures have been brought on by high crime, high tax’s and high regulation making this another case of the arsonist proposing to put out the fire.

Tax exemptions and similar reductions are in practice a tax on everyone. Budgets are not lowered to account for the lost revenue so new and raised taxes will be required.

All this assumes that this offering will be attractive enough to convince a retailer to remain or to attract new ones in. Profit and loss is the main driving force and I doubt any of the legislators proposing this has any intimate knowledge of the actual business factors that would be involved.

2579 - Washington Public Broadcasting - CON - Written

This bill would essentially create a Washington replacement for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and through them Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) which was recently defunded by congress and the Trump administration.

(1) The department shall establish a public media broadcaster program to promote public media. The department shall award funds to eligible entities on an annual basis, subject to the availability of amounts appropriated for this specific purpose. The sole purpose of the program is to ensure that every Washingtonian has access to noncommercial media that informs, educates, and connects Washington communities

CPB was created before communications expanded into the saturated world wide systems we now have and was designed to bring communications to those who had no other options. That is far from the case now. Reinjecting this system into a Washington taxpayer funded one is not any more relevant, unless you have an agenda which they do.

Most know that CPB through PBS, NPR and others broadcast an extreme at times left bias message. Since they were not dependent on commercial funding, they had this luxury. A Washington Public Broadcast would be similar. This bill establishes direct funding mechanisms so the broadcasters would be beholden to the one who holds the purse strings. In this case Washington Democrats. The bill of course is tempered with a DEI framework so what do you think the content will be?

This is also part and parcel to the ever-expanding Broadband initiatives we are funding running now into Billions.

This really cannot get a foothold. It will be very difficult to rescind once it does.

2094 - Appoint rather than elect Coroner - CON - Written

This bill which is sponsored by one Republican, Curtis King, Dist. 14 and two democrats proposes that removing the authority of counties to elect their county coroner will end partisanship and increase accountability.

To the first point, simply make the position non-partisan.’

To the second point, electing anyone with authority is the most accountable there is. Elections provide accountability to every voter where appointed positions are only accountable to those who appoint them.

Currently there are 24 counties with elected coroners. Under current law there are 13 counties with populations under 40,000 which are exempt and can appoint a coroner if they so choose.

Sorry Curtis, I disagree.

2613 - Compounding Pharmacy regulation - CON - Written

This bill seeks to impose additional regulations on Washington Compounding Pharmacies. These pharmacies provide a critical service by creating specialized compounded medications by prescription. They area currently regulated by the Federal government and must comply with all federal law. The Washington State Pharmacy Association, Multicare Health Systems and individual compounding pharmacies have signed up to testify against this bill. I cannot offer technical consideration of the impacts yet, but it is clear the bill will add costs and compliance burdens to compounding pharmacies in Washington. I phoned our local compounding pharmacy and the pharmacist was familiar with the bill and shared the Association has put out alerts on it, but could not point to exact bill language that is objectionable.

I recall there have been previous attacks on compounding pharmacies in the past, and like this one, were all Democrat sponsored.

6214 - Create a government land bank - CON - Written

Companion to HB 1974

This all Democrat sponsored bill is dedicated to the ever expanding affordable (government) housing plan and is a carryover from last year. The costs for these affordable (government) housing projects are not a one time cost. Most of them are at 30% of the tenant’s income requiring tax payers to foot the remaining 70% in perpetuity. All this wrapped in a totally racist DEI policy The preamble:

(b) A history of racial segregation and displacement has led to disparities in access to education, living wage employment, affordable housing, and transportation, particularly for black and indigenous communities. This history has also allowed certain populations to obtain and build wealth and to access critical resources at the expense of others.

(2) … to make sure that the public improvement and housing investments in our state help to foster racial equity and rectify discriminatory practices.

The bill establishes authority for counties to set up these Land Banks. The actual holding organization can include non-profits. We know how that goes.

Its not totally clear where all the funding will come from but much will come from the state in the form of grants through a newly created grant program under the Housing Finance Commission. Some may come from the counties as there is a requirement to receive state grants:

The Counties receiving grants must:

(a) Levy a local tax dedicated to the construction, acquisition, or rehabilitation of housing affordable to households at or below 80 percent of area median income

They can sell at a loss in order to achieve their racial goals. This loss comes from taxpayers.

(5) A land bank may lease or sell land to a housing developer at less than market rate in exchange for compliance with affordability requirements.

(6) A land bank may negotiate sales with developers and is not required to sell or lease land to the highest bidder.

Oh, and don’t pay your taxes and your property will be prioritized to these Land Banks:

(4) The authorizing county and any city or town within that county must give a land bank within its jurisdiction priority for acquiring any existing surplus land and any properties foreclosed due to nuisance or unpaid taxes.

2632 - Can’t use the term “Alien” - CON - Written

This bill seeks to scrub every mention of the term “Illegal alien” from state law and replace it with the politically correct term “noncitizen”

They start with a definition inserted into RCW 1.20.130 which states:

(2) Except where required by federal law or necessary to comply with federal requirements that are a prescribed condition to the allocation of federal funds to the state, all state and local government statutes, codes, rules, regulations, and other official documents enacted after July 1, 2026, shall use the term “noncitizen” or other context-appropriate term, instead of the term “alien,” when referring to an individual who is not a citizen or national of the United States. The legislature urges all state and local entities to review their statutes, codes, rules, regulations, and other official documents and revise them to omit the use of the term “alien” when referring to an individual who is not a citizen or national of the Unites States

The go on to strike and replace the term everywhere they can find it in state law.

The first sentence recognizes that the official federal term in all legal terms has been, and continues to be, “illegal alien” and they could risk loosing federal funding if they inject outside language into federal funding applications.

They also “urge” but stop short of demanding that all local governments scrub the term from all their documents as well.

In their haste, they may have overlooked rewriting the term “Nonimmigrant ((alien)) noncitizen” in RCW 9.41.010, may illegally confer firearm rights to an alien.

The whole thing is just plain silly.

2637 - Conceal immigration status - CON - Written

This bill seeks to conceal any mention of immigration status that might be contained in public documents from disclosure. This would be an intentional act as the immigration status they are attempting to conceal is within state documents and therefore known to the state. This would put the state in jeopardy of violating:

8 U.S. Code § 1324 - Bringing in and harboring certain aliens

(iii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation;

There are unintended consequences beyond immigration issues. The bill would also endanger open meetings laws that require those who are adjudicating law or petitioning for law to be known and identifiable. This could also styme legitimate inquiry by citizens and journalists alike, shielding criminal behavior. The thing that stands out to me in all these efforts to conceal and protect illegal aliens, the state is conferring privileges to them that do not apply to Washington or US citizens. This makes these actions even more egregious.

2291 - Regulate Kratom - N - Written

Read, Vote, then leave your opinion HERE

I have previously put out a Pro position on reigning in Kratom in some sort of way. I am seeing a lot of differing opinions coming in from conservatives, so I want you to throw this out to draw your own conclusions. My own positions is to reign this in. My only thought is how its done, but you may see it completely different.

2291 – The bill before you would regulate Kratom by creating a licensing structure, places a 21 yr. age restriction, Retailing requirements, processing and packaging requirements, product testing, enforcement and taxation. It is by far the most stringent yet.

Previously we saw:

6287 – This one would put Kratom in with the RCW’s with Cannabis, restrict sales to over 21 and regulate the processing of Kratom

6196 - Which would implement a steep tax structure.

Kratom does appear to have some medicinal value. There are also some libertarian concerns with a new government control of this product and in principle, they have some merit. At some point we need to take responsibility for our own actions and quit relying on government to come to the rescue all the time.

However

This is not just medicinal. It is regularly used to get high. Here are some bullet points and links to consider

These are just a few points to consider. The same concerns can probably be applied to many other things commonly available.

What do you think? Vote accordingly and feel free to share your positions and comments with me.