2239 - Family Burial Ground - PRO - Written

This bill provides for families to designate and use a portion of their property as a family burial ground. Provisions for regulation are included and allows for local jurisdictions to regulate and prohibit. Filed by Jim Walsh. Same bill was ran last year under HB 1065 but did not advance.

1960 - Green energy shell game - CON - Written

This bill creates a shell game shuffling property taxes into green energy only accounts.

The bill starts by removing both state and local property taxes on wind and solar facilities. This will initially represent a loss to counties of regular property taxes currently being paid by solar and wind powered facilities.

The shell works by recreating both the state and county taxes as excise taxes at various stated rates. Then “the renewable energy development local investment commitment matching grant program” is created and then is distributed back out as grants. These grants are stipulated for only green energy.

The end result is that general fund property taxes are shuffled into a green energy only fund. Another added insult is that Tribes will qualify for the grants so the taxpayers of Washington will be underwriting green energy for tribes.

6171 - State control of data centers - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2515 heard in committee yesterday.

This bill seeks to contend with an issue that really does need attention. The proliferation of large data centers. We all rely on these more and more and the advent of AI is forcing and exponential expansion. The problem that Washington faces is we have artificially hamstrung our electrical grid with the green energy adventure.

This bill is sponsored by 12 Democrats so expect it to just add fuel to the fire and it does.

The quandary: Data centers are beneficial and really essential but they draw a lot of resources.

The response: Should be no problem. Just have them provide their own electrical generation by natural gas or other means that is economical and reliable.

The Democrat response in this bill is to create a tariff and contract requirement for utilities inevitably driving up costs and also persist with an 80% green energy demand and force them on the data centers and private utilities to require green energy. It’s also back dated to Jan. 1st.

(1) The owner of an emerging large energy use facility that commences operation after July 1, 2026, or an expanded emerging large energy use facility must:

“certify to the department that for the prior year it used electricity from renewable resources or nonemitting electric generation” as defined in RCW 18 19.405.020, where the electricity generation facility commenced operation on or after January 1, 2026, to serve the load of the emerging large energy use facility in an amount that meets or exceeds 80 percent of its annual energy and capacity requirements;

6067 - Increase L&I benefit - CON - Written

This bill will increase the amount that is included in an injured workers compensation payments to cover medical benefits from a range of 65% ~ 75% to 100%. This is only related to the medical benefits the employer was paying in before the injury and does not apply if the employer continues the payments.

L&I benefits have an inherent problem that this bill will exacerbate. Because the overall benefits are a percentage of wages including fringe benefits, the total the worker receives on the benefit check is often higher than the after tax amount of their normal wages. This creates a quandary for the worker. They take an actual take-home pay reduction when they return to work. I have personally experienced this after a knee injury. I have seen my contemporary’s in the same position and it leads to abuse. This bill will make this problem worse.

Instead of increasing benefits as this bill does, a reform needs to be implemented to resolve the issues I just described. There is a ton of abuse as a result.

2089 - Tax increase for wildfires - CON - Written

This bill seeks to reintroduce a B&O tax exemption that was granted to community banks back in 2012 to pay for wildfire mitigation. The preamble states the intent is to levy the tax back onto big banks, but the language of the revisions makes no distinction so it will fall on all of them.

The noble cause of wildfire mitigation these new taxes are committed to is a waste anyway. We need forest management policies as the prime mitigation against forest fires. Unfortunately, we have policies just the opposite. Climate change and radical environmental goals are the basis for ours. The recent set aside by the lands commissioner is prime example.

Additionally, lending costs and capacity need to be maintained to keep housing affordable. This bill will impact both.

2258 - Animal control tax - CON - Written

This bill will authorize counties and cities to levy an excise tax for animal control.

(2) A county governing authority may by ordinance or resolution impose a household excise tax within the unincorporated areas of the county for the operation, maintenance, and capital needs of animal control and shelter systems

Cost will be $2.50 / mo. for the first 5 years, then increase 2% / yr. after that.

(5) The tax must be levied and collected on every dwelling unit or each parcel containing nonresidential property within the city or in an unincorporated area of a county in an amount not to exceed $2.50 per household unit per month for the first five years of enactment

Animal control is a vital service that should be supported but we don’t need a new unending fund for this, we need new spending priorities.

***** Correction from Thursdays bills ****

2343 - Game farms - PRO - Written

I’m not typically in favor of expanding regulation but this one has a bit of justice to it. Currently there are strict regulations relating to game farms. In this case a state run pheasant farm and other state run game farms are exempt. This bill will require the state to comply with its own standards it applies to everyone else. Imagine that.