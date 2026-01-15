Deadline – Friday, Jan 16 th – 7:00 AM

More information

6025 - Change definitions so less abortions reported - CON - Written

The champions of death are never satisfied. This bill is a devious plan to try and walk back the gestational age of unborn children lost to abortion. The standard for gestational dating has always been Last Menstrual Cycle (LMC) and is still the standard.

See American College of Obstetricians publication here:

Methods for Estimating the Due Date | ACOG

This bill removes LMP as the standard and replaces it with vague subjective language:

“at the date of death based on the best clinically accurate gestational age;”

Darkens hates light and the proaborts do not like any reporting, much less any that reflect poorly on their desire to eliminate children. They have already successfully scrubbed much of the reporting that Department of Health disclosed on adverse outcomes. In advancing this bill the hope is to have less abortions showing as crossing trimester lines thus reducing the statistics for late term abortions. In fact when attempting to access DOH statistics, all currently point to “Page not found” Here is a outside statistical report:

Abortion Reporting: Washington (2022) - Lozier Institute

There is a late term abortion clinic in Tacoma and another one in Renton. The clinic in Tacoma aborts to the end of the second trimester (28 weeks). My own son was born at 26 weeks. The clinic in Renton goes right up to birth. This is an ugly fact they would like to keep under wraps. An additional insult is that because of the proximity to SeaTac, women are often flown in to the Renton Cedar River clinic for late term abortions as there are few doctors who will perform this barbaric procedure. To add to that, often the state of Washington, (you and I) will pick up the costs.

2182 - State funding for abortion drugs - CON - Written

Companion to SB 5917

They are so worried about killing as many as possible, they are running this bill to distribute as many abortion pills as possible and also to waive any fees so they are 100% tax payer funded.

“prioritize bulk distribution to health care providers and health care entities. The department may but is not required to obtain any payment for delivering, dispensing, or distributing abortion medications”

An extra insult is the bill has an emergency clause making it immune to referendum

2105 - Force employers to protect illegal aliens - CON - Written

Companion to SB 5852

Requires Washington employers to tip off their illegal alien employees if the federal government is asking to review their I-9 forms. An I-9 form is for the purpose of determining if someone is legally entitled to work in the United States and is required by federal law but is retained by the employer unless they choose to utilize E-verify. These forms must be produced on demand though and are one thing that immigration enforcement asks for when investigating illegal aliens. By passing this bill and requiring employers to notify an employee who might be in the country illegally, they are bordering on compelling employers to become complicit in aiding and abetting which is a federal crime.

It grants the Attorney General authority to investigate employers for violations of this act at will. The AG is generally not given that type of authorization. Employers who did not inform their employees as this law directs are subject to fines up to $10,000 times the number of employees whether full or part time. There is a lot of language with all the particulars.

This bill is designed solely for the benefit of illegal alien workers and has absolutely zero benefit to workers who are citizens or working legally.

2351 - Protect illegal alien fire fighters - CON - Written

This bill is designed in response to ICE detaining illegal aliens who were claimed to be fighting forest fires but turns out they were not only not firefighters but one was a meth dealer and the other had charges of illegally carrying a concealed weapon. You wont see this admission from the news media who promoted this lie. Read more here.

Media Fail: So-Called ‘Firefighters’ Arrested by ICE are Criminal Illegal Aliens

Not to let the lie go to waste, we now have HB 2351. The bill rehashes the sanctuary policy of prohibiting:

Sec. 3 “use agency funds, facilities, property, equipment, or personnel to investigate, enforce, cooperate with, or assist in the investigation or enforcement of any federal registration or surveillance programs or any other laws, rules, or policies that target any emergency responder who resides or works in Washington, solely on the basis of race, religion, immigration, or citizenship status”

The bill includes a lot of other blather that I wont burden you with but noticed this line towards the end that recognizes they cant enforce it.

(4) A violation of this section is not a criminal or civil offense and does not provide any basis for criminal or civil liability, but such violation must be reported to the attorney general.

2242 - Revise Vaccine Recommendation - CON - Written

Companion to SB 5967

The Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been making revisions to vaccine recommendation under the new administration. In response, Washington, along with Oregon and California have formed the “West Coast Health Alliance” created to push back against the removal of some recommendations by the ACIP. This bill reflects that push by removing ACIP recommendations and inserting the Washington Department of Health (DOH).

Additionally, the Washington Vaccine Association provides tax payer funded vaccines to Washington health plans for low income and will be required to purchase the DOH recommended vaccines. Health plans issued after April 1, 2026 (April fools day) will be required to pay for them as well.

The final insult is that when the recommendations of the DOH become the resultant vaccine schedule, it is not subject to normal administrative rule making laws in 34.05 RCW.

Oh, and one last thing, this bill has an emergency clause so it takes effect immediately and is not subject to referendum.

5981 - Add requirements to drug mfg. free drugs - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2145

The bill is sponsored by the who’s who of 13 liberal Democrats but do have one Republican on board.

The 340B program which this bill is about, was started by congress in 1992. This looks very sketchy. It requires drug manufacturers who participate in Medicare to offer discounted drugs to certain federally funded hospitals and other entities. These hospitals then sell the drugs at market price reaping a profit. They claim these profits help pay for low income individuals care. Seems like circular logic. Aren’t low income covered by Medicaid? If so, then these hospitals are generating profits ultimately from Medicaid. (this means you and I tax dollars) Hospitals love it as it has provided a revenue stream.

The bill prohibits any manufacturer from denying of restricting and drug they are contracting under the 340B program and also prohibits them from requiring any claim forms or placing any data requirements on the acquisition of their drugs. It also comes with an enforcement mechanism of $5,000 / day.

This can lead to increase pricing overall as well as manufacturers rescinding or limiting their participation in the 340B program. It’s turning a profit. This looks like killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

6018 - More tax money to housing - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2236

As typical, the title of this bill is misleading.

“Concerning the housing finance commission.”

The bill strikes the term “using public funds” which would now open up what was originally a system of providing loans to a consumption of public tax dollars for housing. Housing has become a huge drain of our tax dollars. Any time you see the term “affordable housing”, think GOVERNMENT HOUSING. This has been expanding by the $Billions and entrenching a dependency and entitlement that will be hard to walk back. Another example of the arsonist wanting to put out the fire. Housing costs are high as a result of Democrat initiatives. One of the main culprits being the Growth Management Act which has restricted supply and driven up costs. The other is extreme regulation which is now a major component of housing costs. By adding yet another pipeline of taxpayer dollars, the arsonist is just throwing fuel on the fire.

6027 - Adding welfare to housing programs - CON - Written

Companion to HB 2359

Adds definitions of allowed use of funds to now go way outside of housing. Included in the laundry list of allowable uses for tax payer funded housing funds are:

(A) Resident services, such as programming, community events, and building activities, including meals and supplies; (B) Essential ancillary services necessary to assist program participants who are not covered or are partially covered by medicaid or other health insurance obtain and maintain housing. These services may include, but are not limited to, annual assessments of services, case management, education services, employment assistance and job training, counseling, life skills training, mental health services, outpatient health services, outreach, substance use treatment, transportation, and other support services; (C) Resident needs for basic living and well-being, such as hygiene products, housewares, and food; essential household goods; and transportation support for health care, treatment, and case management

So what was originally intended as tax payer paid housing would now evolve into overall welfare coverage.

An initial look at the public input reveals the typical lineup of vultures who’s interests and nonprofits are likely to pull in funding from this.

6026 - State mandate of local zoning - CON - Written

This bill would prohibit local jurisdictions from excluding residential development in areas zoned as commercial. This is in keeping with the stack and pack agenda of the Democrats. The bill applies to counties over 30,000 which would exclude 12 counties. The heavy hand of state government is already controlling much of local land use through the GMA. This is yet another intrusion on local control. Regardless of compatibility issues that will vary wildly from area to area, this one size fits all state mandate will continue to impact quality of life for everyone.

2273 - Require green building - CON - Written

I witnessed the precursor to this in the latter years of my career in construction as the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) drafted by the US Green Building Council. This started as an incentive program of certifications which would make a building more attractive to investors as it could tout it was helping to save the planet. These efforts then became mandatory in different levels of government construction projects and are now being made mandatory for all through measures like this.

The bill seeks to mandate construction design and materials to control so called “embodied carbon emissions” and empowers the state building code council to set out building codes to achieve their goals. This will require costly engineering, submittals and compliance review as well as demand design and materials that may conflict with a business model, appearance or many other consequences.

The bill states that it applies to commercial buildings over 100,000 sq. ft. This gives the impression that it will only impact those great big bad corporations but the goal is to control everyone. Section 7 requires the building code council to convene a work group to:

“recommend modifications and limitations to the international building code adopted by Washington regarding embodied carbon emissions reductions standards for residential and nonresidential buildings”.

Oh, that’s somewhere out in the future and isn’t a threat to me or my home. Nope, it’s here in many ways and this particular one is coming soon:

(3) The state building code council shall adopt state building codes in the 2027 and 2030 code cycles that incrementally move towards achieving the 30 percent reduction in annual embodied carbon emissions

Other impacts of the bill:

· Creates another very complex web of compliance that will require professional design, calculation and compliance certification. When this flows down to the end consumer it will be VERY expensive.

· The state building code council may change and add acceptable building materials at will.

· Random audits are to be conducted to assure compliance.

This will definitely help save the planet.