It’s important to support good bills. Most of them never get a hearing.

Deadline – Friday, Jan 16 th – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

5933 Overdose mapping PRO Written

2205 Prohibit betting on collegiate athletes PRO Written

5941 Small schools no green mandates PRO Written

5821 Nuclear Energy PRO Written

6004 Allow broader sources of electricity PRO Written

5904 Prohibit licensing AI as nurses PRO Written

.

More information

5933 - Overdose mapping - PRO - Written

Companion bill to HB 2168 heard on the 13th

2 Republican sponsors including our own Chris Gildon. This bill will create a database and sharing source for drug overdose incident reporting. Personal information would not be shared. This could be a very helpful tool is tracking and responding to the drug epidemic. Good one.

2205 - Prohibit betting on collegiate athletes - PRO - Written

Companion to SB 6137

Gambling has become legal in many forms in Washington mainly as a result of tribal advances in bringing this to our state. This bill would limit one aspect of sports gambling by adding a section to the current RCW outlawing betting on “individual participant in any collegiate sport or athletic event who is enrolled in an educational institution located within the state of Washington”. College sports already leverage money in a lot of ways that can detract from their honorable operation. Wagering on an individual college athlete seems like fertile ground for corruption. The bill has two Republican and 6 Democrat sponsors.

5941 - Small schools no green mandates - PRO - Written

This simple bill will exempt small school districts with less than 1000 students from the renewable energy mandates. This has been a huge drain on education driving up costs for new construction which now has to have solar or other green energy. Need to extend this even broader.

5821 - Nuclear Energy - PRO - Written

Companion bill to HB 2090 which received a lot of pushback from anti nuclear interests.

Testimony on HB 2090 was 174-PRO vs 332=CON

One Republican and one Democrat sponsor. Pretty simple overall. The bill requires the Dept. of Commerce to develop a nuclear power strategic framework to analyze and include incorporation of nuclear power into the Washington state electrical plan. These technologies have advance greatly over the years but have been excluded from consideration. Its high time we catch up.

6004 - Allow broader sources of electricity - PRO - Written

Companion to HB 2103

There is one term that is amended into various related RCW’s that allows for what I am seeing as broader sources of electricity. It applies this to local jurisdictions to independently create or source electricity. This is the term applied:

“using a renewable resource or nonemitting electric generation as defined in RCW 19.405.020”

While it still is within the whole green renewable scope, the terminology, the defining RCW that is stipulated here has some interesting potential.

(33) “Renewable resource” means: (a) Water; (b) wind; (c) solar energy; (d) geothermal energy; (e) renewable natural gas; (f) renewable hydrogen; (g) wave, ocean, or tidal power; (h) biodiesel fuel that is not derived from crops raised on land cleared from old growth or first growth forests; or (i) biomass energy.

A couple of the options that struck me:

Geothermal

This is a technology that I have actually been studying into for my own use. Its basically a heat pump, but uses underground piping to use the constant temperature of the earth rather than ambient outside air like a heat pump. It is available 24/7 unlike wind and solar.

Renewable Natural Gas

This one is not all that attractive mainly because it can cost anywhere from 2X to 5X of regular natural gas. It’s refined from methane which can come from digesting waste products. At least its an option.

Biomass

This is the one that caught my eye. In simple terms it means burning wood! What a novel concept! I guess I am ahead of the game because I have been heating with Biomass for decades. Here is my biomass device built in the 1920’s. They might be on to something here.

Article from US Energy Information Administration

Biomass explained - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

5904 - Prohibit licensing AI as nurses - PRO - Written

Companion bill to HB 2155

The title I have given this bill should describe it well. It is very simple in terms. The bill inserts the term “or any nonhuman entity” into the RCW’s which in practice would prohibit any AI entity from being conferred with the title of nurse.