New State Income Tax + they dumped another 43 bills at the last minute.

See below.

Deadline – Friday 2-6-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

The regularly scheduled ones

6346 State Income Tax CON Written

1128 Unionize daycare CON Written

2145 Add requirements to drug mfg. free drugs CON Written

2281 Tribal authority beyond reservation land CON Written

2365 Expand the broadband grifting operation CON Written

Reviews below

.

The bill dump

Once again, a huge bunch of bills dumped at the last minute. There is no way I could review that many in time, but here are all the ones in the lot that I have previously reviewed:

6182 Abortion savings account CON Written

6062 Reduce juvenile sentencing CON Written

2389 Reduce juvenile sentencing CON Written

1634 Behavioral Health CON Written

1420 Force textile Mfg. to fund new program CON Written

2421 Tire ban and fee’s CON Written

2251 Climate Commitment Act spending CON Written

6124 State appliance index CON Written

2301 Spray paint CON Written

1960 Green energy shell game CON Written

5466 State owned electrical grid CON Written

6223 Matching energy grants for apartments CON Written

2333 Secret addresses for elected officials CON Written

6079 Wildfire mitigation CON Written

8206 Universal Health Care Constitution Amend. CON Written

More Information

6346 - State Income Tax - CON - Written

I hope that most of you are familiar with the Democrats long push to implement an income tax in Washington. Our state constitution forbids it, but that hasn’t stopped them as they previously passed the Capital Gains tax which tax’s income. That tax and the $30 car tabs were challenged and our state Supreme Court rubber stamped them anyway. Now that they know they can get away with it, they’re coming for more.

Lets start with the reason for the tax. The preamble starts with all the typical “its for the children” drivel, but I noted that the tax does not take effect until 2028. Apparently this is not to solve an immediate problem. It is all directed to the general fund, so it is just to fill the coffers.

NEW SECTION. Sec. 201. TAX IMPOSED—RATES. (1) Beginning January 1, 2028, a tax is imposed on the receipt of Washington taxable income. Only individuals are subject to payment of the tax, which equals 9.90 percent multiplied by an individual’s Washington taxable income

The 9.9% rate will set us as the 4th highest rate in the nation.

Our constitution specifically does not allow an “income” tax. When the capital gains tax was argued, they made the impossible claim that it was not “income”. Well they don’t seem to be too shy about calling it that now:

(c) Achieve this result by the application of the various provisions of the internal revenue code relating to the definition of income,

They are of course dangling the carrot of a reduction in the sales tax. The only thing this will achieve is to give them more margin to increase as it has been hard to cross the 10% threshold.

They are calling it a “millionaires tax” as it is currently being presented for incomes over $1 Million but don’t think for one minute this will not fall on you. It will all increase every year. They are back adding more to the existing illegal Capital Gains Tax with SB 6229 and HB 2292.

1128 - Unionize daycare - CON - Written

43 Democrat sponsors! I don’t know if that’s a record, but just that alone should be enough to reject this one out of hand. It is a carryover from last year where it passed committee on a party line vote but ended there.

Now that the state is fully entrenched in daycare (Often passed off as “early learning”), it would follow they will attempt to unionize the industry.

We start out with a new board of course “The Washington state childcare workforce standards board” to consist of 11 paid board members. This board will create all kinds of standards that will apply statewide including pay scales and working conditions. I smell SEIU (Service Employees International Union) The board is to consider this when establishing wages:

Signed collective bargaining agreements applicable to child care workers in the relevant geographic area and child care occupations;

Childcare employers will all have to comply with the pay scales, working conditions and myriad other requirements established by the board and any employee who raises a complaint is considered credible before judgment and likewise the employer is considered guilty. What happened to innocent until proven guilty?

2145 - Add requirements to drug mfg. free drugs - CON - Written

Companion to HB 5981

The bill is sponsored by the who’s who of 13 liberal Democrats but do have one Republican on board.

The 340B program which this bill is about, was started by congress in 1992. This looks very sketchy. It requires drug manufacturers who participate in Medicare to offer discounted drugs to certain federally funded hospitals and other entities. These hospitals then sell the drugs at market price reaping a profit. They claim these profits help pay for low income individuals care. Seems like circular logic. Aren’t low income covered by Medicaid? If so, then these hospitals are generating profits ultimately from Medicaid. (this means you and I tax dollars) Hospitals love it as it has provided a revenue stream.

The bill prohibits any manufacturer from denying of restricting and drug they are contracting under the 340B program and also prohibits them from requiring any claim forms or placing any data requirements on the acquisition of their drugs. It also comes with an enforcement mechanism of $5,000 / day.

This can lead to increase pricing overall as well as manufacturers rescinding or limiting their participation in the 340B program. It’s turning a profit. This looks like killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

2281 - Tribal authority beyond reservation land - CON - Written

This bill brings some radical provisions giving tribes authority over undefined private and public land in Washington without boundary. First, WHERE. The definitions offer this:

(4) “Tribal traditional cultural place” is any geophysical or geographical place, area, or feature, associated with the cultural practices, traditions, beliefs, lifeways, arts, crafts, or social institutions of an Indian tribe.

This means anywhere they decide! There is nothing confining “Tribal traditional cultural places” to just reservation land.

Then the issue of WHAT. The next term describes “Undue burdens” which again, are pretty much anything they define it as. This could mean free access to your land or restrictions on your use if they deem it a “Tribal traditional cultural place”.

From the bill:

(5) “Undue burden” means any material, significant, or sustained impairment, disruption, restriction, or diminishment of a tribal traditional cultural practice, or of the integrity, continuity, condition, or accessibility of a tribal cultural place, including direct or cumulative impacts.

Pierce County already has codified some of this premise in our land use codes. All development is subject to tribal review. Better hope that permit you are applying for is not in a spot they deem sacred.

This bill is not without teeth. A new section to RCW 43.376.020 would read:

(2) An Indian tribe whose traditional cultural practices have been burdened in violation of this section may assert that violation as a claim in a judicial proceeding and obtain appropriate relief against a state agency.

The proclivity to relinquish authority to tribes is driven by a guilt complex that does not resolve any past injustices. It just creates new ones.

2365 - Expand the broadband grifting operation - CON - Written

The bill seeks to expand even further the immense spending initiatives to provide broadband service to everyone at an ever growing cost. Massive administrative costs and DEI burdens have made this into a money pit. Some of these actions were initiated before advances in the open market have opened internet access to almost everyone through inexpensive cellular service or in distant rural areas through satellite. The massive cost of some of these ventures when factored out to the number of people served, could pay for Starlink accounts for all of them for years to come. These “broadband initiatives” need to be reined in. Any time you see that terminology reject it.