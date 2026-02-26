Deadline – Friday 2-27-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

2508 Increase investigations of police CON Written

6184 State sponsored child kidnapping CON Written

6246 Carbon allowances for large industries CON Written

1710 Voter suppression by regulation CON Written

1903 Statewide Energy Assistance CON Written

2515 State control of data centers CON Written

1170 Regulate AI CON Written

2475 Government in all languages CON Written

.

More Information

2508 - Increase investigations of police - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the house with only our most conservative Republicans voting against it. ***

The bill increases the authority of the Office of Independent Investigations (OII) That was created as part of the defund the police movement under RCW 43.102 The The underlying RCWs which this bill proposes to revise has many objectionable aspects.

This bill itself includes some pretty vague language defining the scope of their investigations

(B) any death that occurs during or after any other use of force by an involved officer if the use of force may have caused or contributed, directly or indirectly, to the death

It also broadens the scope of who they may investigate by striking the language defining who as defined in RCW 10.39.020 and replacing it with the broad term “the agency” and “Peace officer”. The remaining language has some defining characteristics but still leaves a lot of room for interpretation.

Words have implications and another slight is to revise the scope of investigations by insert the word “involving” use of deadly force where the existing language was more precise in saying “A use of deadly force”. See the difference?

There are already numerous systems of oversight at all levels. This bill is both unnecessary and damaging.

6184 - State sponsored child kidnapping - CON - Written

I almost missed this one dealing with so called “homeless youth”. I can envision circumstances with kids with drug addict parents or similar so there would need to be some protocols and as I read on, I kept seeing text calling for parental notification. But then I noticed this short piece of text being inserted on “compelling reasons”

(a) Immediately notify the child’s parent of the child’s whereabouts, physical and emotional condition, and the circumstances surrounding his or her placement, unless a compelling reason exists as defined in RCW 13.32A.082

Looking up that RCW still talked about parental notification until I got down to the definition of “compelling reasons”

RCW 13.32A.082

If there are compelling reasons not to notify the parent, the shelter or organization must instead notify the department.

(c) “Compelling reasons” include, but are not limited to:

(i) Circumstances that indicate that notifying the parent or legal guardian will subject the minor to abuse or neglect as defined in RCW 26.44.020; or

(ii) When a minor is seeking or receiving protected health care services.

(d) “Protected health care services” means gender-affirming treatment as defined in RCW 74.09.675 and reproductive health care services as defined in RCW 74.09.875.

So if the minor is getting an abortion of gender mutilation, the state is not required to notify the parents. Also, the text offers an even broader definition by including “but not limited to”.

Oh, and look at this. They have funding inserted to pay for housing for them. All the while the parent has no idea what happened to their child who is seeking abortion or gender mutilation.

(iv) Grant funds used to provide flexible financial assistance may be provided directly to eligible youth and young adults or a third-party vendor such as a landlord in order to promote the housing stability of the program participant.

There are probably other nefarious issues associated to the other amended and stricken language but this alone makes this bill monstrous.

6246 - Carbon allowances for large industries - CON - Written

The bill works with the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) in allocating free “carbon credits” to large companies. The whole CCA is a huge scam but in considering this bill, there are problems outside of the legitimacy of the CCA itself.

It is exclusive to what they term “emissions-intensive, trade-exposed facilities” meaning things like pulp and paper mills, steel and aluminum plants, refineries, etc. These are generally very large companies so the first problem is that smaller companies would be at a disadvantage. These products are critical though. The second problem is the credits come with a bunch of strings attached. Here’s one I spotted:

additional state policies or strategies that incentivize emissions-intensive, trade-exposed facilities to use lower-carbon raw materials, recycled materials, or material substitution, to reduce the emissions attributable to the manufacture of an individual good or goods in the state.

There are reporting requirements that are too lengthy to include, but they come with penalties for non-compliance.

And of course the whole thing is DEI and tribal driven

(b) In developing these recommendations, the department must consider input received from representatives of the facilities listed in subsection (1) of this section, covered entities, environmental advocates, overburdened communities, tribes, subject matter experts, and the public

We all need to wipe our butts and importing toilet paper to the evergreen state would be ridiculous. This bill is a tacit admission to this by recognizing that these targeted industries are essential. Easier to let go of the religion of climate change and stop destroying our states resources and economic engines.

1710 - Voter suppression by regulation - CON - Written

*** Note. This bill did the Short Session Slide and was voted on in the house without a hearing. Passed on party line vote with one Democrat defecting. Republicans attempted numerous amendments which were unsuccessful. ***

This bill seeks to create a “pre-clearance” rule for any changes to election laws, ranging from statewide redistricting plans and voter-ID laws to changes as small as a local government’s relocation of a polling place. The underlying premise is that election laws are and always have been racist and any revisions as well as current law needs to be pre-approved and reviewed to make sure no racist boogey men are in there.

The bill subjects any jurisdiction falling into the pre-clearance trap to the Attorney Generals review and approval.

NEW SECTION. Sec. 2. (1)(a) Prior to adopting or administering a covered practice as defined in section 1 of this act, the governing body of a covered jurisdiction shall submit such covered practice to the attorney general for issuance of a certification of no objection to the proposed covered practice.

This power is abusive and should be rejected.

More info Here

Another Here

1903 - Statewide Energy Assistance - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House with 3 Republicans defecting to vote with all Democrats: Abell (R-7), Rude (R-16), Rule (D-42) ***

Washington already has a statewide energy assistance program as do many counties and utilities themselves, but this bill seeks to expand and politicize the program. It creates a new program name “statewide low-income energy assistance program”. It sets eligibility at 80% Median Household Income which is $9,381 for a family of 4 which seems pretty high to need your neighbors to pay your utility bill for you. Then we run into some bigger problems. These are typical in a lot of Democrat programs:

· There is no real verification of income. The bill says:

(d) Low-income households may self-attest that they meet income qualifications

· It gets worse. The program is blatantly open to illegal aliens:

(f) There is no risk to eligibility based on immigration status or income self-attestation;

· And if that isn’t enough, they want to auto-enroll people:

(g) The department must explore auto-enrollment of known eligible households.

· And of course they want to enlist a bunch of non-profit grifters to let people know about the program:

(b) Partnering with community-based organizations and community action councils to provide outreach to households less likely to sign up directly or seek government services

· And don’t forget the associated advisory group. In this case made up of low-income people. Kind of seems like the fox guarding the henhouse:

The department must establish an advisory group for the statewide low-income energy assistance program, which must include, but is not limited to, members from low-income households.

What could go wrong?

2515 - State control of data centers - CON - Written

*** Note. We had 6 Democrats join in voting NAY but not enough. Still passed. ***

This bill seeks to contend with an issue that really does need attention. The proliferation of large data centers. We all rely on these more and more and the advent of AI is forcing and exponential expansion. The problem that Washington faces is we have artificially hamstrung our electrical grid with the green energy adventure.

This bill is sponsored by 17 Democrats so expect it to just add fuel to the fire and it does.

The quandary: Data centers are beneficial and really essential but they draw a lot of resources.

The response: Should be no problem. Just have them provide their own electrical generation by natural gas or other means that is economical and reliable.

The Democrat response in this bill is to create a tariff and contract requirement for utilities inevitably driving up costs and also persist with an 80% green energy demand and force them on the data centers and private utilities to require green energy. It’s also back dated to Jan. 1st.

(1) The owner of an emerging large energy use facility that commences operation after July 1, 2026, or an expanded emerging large energy use facility must:

“certify to the department that for the prior year it used electricity from renewable resources or nonemitting electric generation” as defined in RCW 18 19.405.020, where the electricity generation facility commenced operation on or after January 1, 2026, to serve the load of the emerging large energy use facility in an amount that meets or exceeds 80 percent of its annual energy and capacity requirements;

1170 - Regulate AI - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House with all Republicans voting NAY. One Democrat voted against too. ***

The genie is out of the bottle and you cant put him back in. AI is growing exponentially with both good and bad consequences. This bill seeks to thwart “misinformation” by forcing “covered providers” to also provide free detection tools to differentiate AI as well as providing a sort of digital watermark in AI a user creates.

A “covered providers” is defined as

(2)(a) “Covered provider” means a person who:

(i) Has used, or intends to use, a quantity of computing power greater than 10^26 integer or floating-point operations to train a foundation model, including the computing power used for the original training run and for any subsequent fine tuning, reinforcement learning, or other material modifications made to a preceding foundation model

Huh???

(ii) … artificial intelligence system that is publicly accessible within the geographic boundaries of the state …

(iii) Collectively, together with any affiliates, had annual gross revenues in excess of $500,000,000 in the preceding calendar year.

This seems like a game of folly that could extend globally. It empowers the Attorney General to seek charges under the Consumer Protection Act. Let me see if I have this right. An AI producer in China could be charged by our Attorney General for not providing free AI detection tools or including some sort of digital watermark. Hmmm….

2475 - Government in all languages - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House with 4 Republicans defecting.

Abbarno (R-20), Barnard (R-8), Penner (R-31), Waters (R-17).

Very disappointed with them. ***

This bill will be very costly and divisive. It will require all state agencies to interact in an undefined number of languages. Even what language is considered is described in subjective terms.

(2) The policy of the state of Washington is to provide language accessible public programs, activities, and services to all persons to the extent necessary to secure the rights, constitutional or otherwise, of persons whose primary language is not English, and to assure that they have fair access to benefits, programs, and activities regardless of their linguistic characteristics.

There is no limitation on the number of languages that might be demanded.

(3) “Non-English language preferred” means that an individual, whether or not they possess some degree of English proficiency, has indicated a preference to receive information, services, and communications in a language other than English.

The international language of business is English. Interactions between foreign businesses is often transacted in English even if that is not the language of either party. Commonality is an asset which this bill squanders. This is all driven by the proliferation of illegal immigration. We are already paying dearly for this with court interpreters and special education classes for non English speaking students. Assimilation is beneficial to not only society but also the alien. This is a prescription for division and prolonged estrangement from society at a heavy cost to the taxpayers.