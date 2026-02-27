Because of the last minute timing of these, most people will not be aware or will not find out in time. See if you can get these last few done today.

Deadline – Friday 2-27-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

5981 Add requirements to drug mfg. free drugs CON Written

6210 Add new Obamacare regulations CON Written

6026 State mandate of local zoning CON Written

6097 Tribes buy property rights with state $$ CON Written

6289 Dept. of Commerce plan the state economy CON Written

.

More Information

5981 - Add requirements to drug mfg. free drugs - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the Senate on a party line vote ***

Companion to HB 2145

The bill is sponsored by the who’s who of 13 liberal Democrats but do have one Republican on board.

The 340B program which this bill is about, was started by congress in 1992. This looks very sketchy. It requires drug manufacturers who participate in Medicare to offer discounted drugs to certain federally funded hospitals and other entities. These hospitals then sell the drugs at market price reaping a profit. They claim these profits help pay for low income individuals care. Seems like circular logic. Aren’t low income covered by Medicaid? If so, then these hospitals are generating profits ultimately from Medicaid. (this means you and I tax dollars) Hospitals love it as it has provided a revenue stream.

The bill prohibits any manufacturer from denying of restricting and drug they are contracting under the 340B program and also prohibits them from requiring any claim forms or placing any data requirements on the acquisition of their drugs. It also comes with an enforcement mechanism of $5,000 / day.

This can lead to increase pricing overall as well as manufacturers rescinding or limiting their participation in the 340B program. It’s turning a profit. This looks like killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

6210 - Add new Obamacare regulations - CON - Written

*** Note. Bill passed the Senate on a party line vote ***

The bill adds a new “market factor certification criteria” to the Washington Health Benefit Exchange(HBE). The exchange is a product of Obamacare. It has set eligibility criteria for insurance carriers to be listed for peoples consideration. A lot of the function of the HBE is related to Medicaid and uninsured or underinsured people.

The additional requirements will bring added costs to insurance carriers as well as the state. There is a sizable administrative burden that it comes with. In the private insurance market, this will be borne by the insured in the end. For Medicaid and subsidized people who are already the beneficiaries of public tax dollars, the added costs will fall on the taxpayers.

These extra burdens will also lead to fewer insurance offerings. This appears to be anticipated as a new section is added directing the Exchange and the Insurance commissioner to:

shall jointly work with carriers offering health plans on the exchange and hospitals operating in the impacted county and health care referral region to discuss a pathway to have at least two carriers offer health plans in the impacted county during the upcoming plan year

What does that even mean?

Obamacare has been a shipwreck from the start and has radically impacted our healthcare system for the worse. Anything other than backing out of every aspect of it should be rejected.

6026 - State mandate of local zoning - CON - Written

This bill would prohibit local jurisdictions from excluding residential development in areas zoned as commercial. This is in keeping with the stack and pack agenda of the Democrats. The bill applies to counties over 30,000 which would exclude 12 counties. The heavy hand of state government is already controlling much of local land use through the GMA. This is yet another intrusion on local control. Regardless of compatibility issues that will vary wildly from area to area, this one size fits all state mandate will continue to impact quality of life for everyone.

6097 - Tribes buy property rights with state $$ - CON - Written

The underlying Conservation Futures Program is insidious in itself. Funding comes from all of our property taxes and is granted to

Sec. 1 Any county, city, town, metropolitan park district, metropolitan municipal corporation, federally recognized Indian tribe, nonprofit historic preservation corporation

The funds are supposed to be directed to purchasing land for preservation. This in itself is a little bit neutral if the purchased land remains a public asset. It gets way thornier when not only the land becomes a tribal asset, but also another underlying evil of purchasing property rights and not the property outright. A number of Washington counties already practice this including Pierce County through a program called Transfer of Development Rights. This shell game allows someone who wishes to develop their land but are prohibited by onerous land use restrictions, to purchase the property rights from a completely disconnected property that is not under those restrictions and apply them to their property so they can then override the development restrictions. The objective is to rob future development in favored properties to achieve broad undeveloped space while concentrating growth and development into stacked and packed urban areas.

All of this is done in the name of climate change.

The land owner who sells off his property rights could well be land rich and cash poor as in an inheritance and struggling to keep up with the never increasing property tax burden the program adds to.

Back to the tribes:

Sec. 2 federally recognized Indian tribe … may specifically purchase or otherwise acquire, except by eminent domain, rights in perpetuity to future development of any open space land, farm and agricultural land, and timberland

These rights, once purchased can be held, sold and traded. There are no restrictions on who can own them so unfriendly and even adversarial interests could acquire and control vast amounts of land. There was a recent scheme to make this into an actual profit making enterprise and list is on the stock exchange. I wrote about this here:

Feb 24 Newsletter – See Jan. Club meeting review and also:

National Asset Companies – A closer look at selling property rights

This bill relinquishes, with state tax dollars, properties and property rights to tribes. No matter the proclaimed noble cause, can Washington tax payers demand compliance from tribes once property or rights are a tribal asset?

6289 - Dept. of Commerce plan the state economy - CON - Written

Note. I either skipped this one or it escaped my notice. It was voted on and passed on a party line vote.

Since I am late to the party on this one, I am going to plagiarize the Skagit ladies summary (with their permission of course):

SSB 6289 imposes a LARGE, UNFUNDED, AND LABOR‑INTENSIVE STATEWIDE PLANNING MANDATE, requiring Commerce to produce complex economic analyses, regional and tribal profiles, program evaluations, equity frameworks, metrics, and implementation plans every two years—far beyond the agency’s current capacity. It also DUPLICATES AND CONFLICTS with existing federal and state planning systems, including Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), regional economic development district plans, workforce plans, and tribal economic frameworks. These structures were never designed to align, leaving Commerce responsible for reconciling overlapping strategies with different authorities, timelines, and purposes. By centralizing statewide goal‑setting within Commerce, the bill reduces local, regional, and tribal flexibility, imposing a one‑size‑fits‑all framework that risks overriding the distinct economic priorities of rural communities, distressed counties, regional development councils, and sovereign tribal nations.

My own 2 cents:

The Department of Commerce (DOC) is often tasked with implementing the laws the legislature passes. They interpret, structure and fund. Entrusting them to create a state economic plan would be a disaster. I subscribe to the DOC web feed and I get regular emails showing a nonstop flow of our tax dollars into the most ridiculous escapades. The less involved they are in anything, the better off we will be.