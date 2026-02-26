There were only 5 bills I was going to present today, but last night they added 25 more bills at the last minute. There are some really bad ones in the mix. Don’t miss them.

I’m sending in two parts

Deadline – Friday 2-27-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

2416 Allowances for Spokane Waste burning facility PRO Written

1960 Green energy shell game CON Written

2521 Increased background check fee CON Written

2251 Climate Commitment Act spending CON Written

2238 Government is going to end hunger CON Written

2588 Ferry District Taxing CON Written

2333 Government Secrecy Expansion CON Written

1796 School bonding without a vote CON Written

.

More Information

2416 - Allowances for Spokane Waste burning facility - PRO - Written

*** Note. Vote on this in the Senate was kind of a mixed bag.

Click here for the roll call ***

Spokane has the only Waste to Energy plant in the state which burns solid waste and produces about 22 Gigawatts of electricity in the process. The plant had been granted exemption from the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) which expires in 2027

This was attempted last year under proposed SB 5703 but never got a vote. This bill would extend the exemption to 2036.

What I find humorous, but in some cases very frustrating, is the verbal gymnastics they go through to name a specific place or entity without naming it by name. Look how they worded all this instead of just saying “The Spokane Waste to Energy Plant”

(h) Emissions from a waste to energy facility utilized by a county and city solid waste management program permitted to receive solid waste before 1992 that is subject to, and in compliance with, chapter 70A.15 RCW and chapter 173-441 WAC. This exemption is available until January 1, 2036.

This is a clean system that actually produces less objectionable gases overall than if the garbage was landfilled with the added benefit of producing electricity. Seems like something that should be replicated, not suppressed.

2521 - Increased background check fee - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed on party line vote but did have one Democrat vote NAY. ***

This bill will removes the maximum fee of $18 for a firearms background check by the state patrol and replaces it with the following terms that will most likely result in higher costs which are not defined.

The fee must be set at an amount reasonably calculated to cover the direct and indirect costs to the Washington state patrol incurred in administering the firearm background check program.

The fee in the first place is kind of adding insult to injury. It assumes that every firearm purchaser is guilty of something disqualifying, and charges them to prove they are not. If this is such a state interest, then the state should bear the cost. I thought it was innocent until proven guilty.

2251 - Climate Commitment Act spending - CON - Written

*** Note. 2nd hearing in the Transportation Committee. ***

*** Note. Passed the house with 2 Democrats joining all Republicans against. We need 6 of them to prevail. ***

This bill relates to spending the Billions taken in by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) which took in $1.6 Billion in 2025 to save the planet.

The money has been going out to a whole lot of climate change grifting operations already but this bill really just trades a whole lot of bad for more bad which I will not burden you with.

Here is a little overview though.

The bill eliminates a couple of accounts the money has been funneling through including the “carbon emissions reduction account” and the “climate investment account” and creates two new accounts.

1. Operating account

All I can see on this account is an endless array of green spending priorities that can be interpreted so broadly the criminal element must be swimming in cash as a result. One example kind of stood out because it wasn’t really climate stuff

Expenditures from the account may be used only for the following purposes:

(d) The working families’ tax credit in RCW 82.08.0206;

This is a huge scam that paid out $147.8 Million in 2024. Its like the federal Earned Income Credit, but illegal aliens qualify for it and are taking big advantage.

And of course all this under a DEI umbrella. See below (d) Gender Identity, race and (f) Justice-affected individuals (the politically correct term for felons)

(4) Projects or activities funded from the account must meet high labor standards, including:

(a) Employer-paid sick leave programs and other health care benefits;

(b) employer-contributed retirement plans;

(c) pay practices in relation to living wage indicators, such as the federal poverty level;

(d) efforts to evaluate pay equity based on gender identity, race, and other protected status under Washington law;

(e) career development opportunities, such as apprenticeship programs, internships, job-shadowing, and on-the-job training; and

(f) employment assistance and employment barriers for justice-affected individuals.

Capital account

Same save the planet spending priorities in this account too but did notice one entry dedicated to spending $50 Million per biennium on tribes to save them from climate change

(k) Activities to support efforts to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change affecting Indian tribes, including capital investments in support of the relocation of Indian tribes located in areas at heightened risk due to anticipated sea level rise, flooding, or other disturbances caused by climate change. The legislature intends to dedicate at least $50,000,000 per biennium

And by the way, if man is really capable of controlling the climate, no one asked me if I had a preference for preferred climate. Maybe I want it warmer.

1960 - Green energy shell game - CON - Written

*** Note. Republicans joined on to this at an alarming rate. There were only 7 Republicans who voted against. They were joined by 8 Democrats who voted against (probably because it wasn’t green enough) Our 25th Dist. Reps voted for it. Click here to see how your reps voted. ***

This bill creates a shell game shuffling property taxes into green energy only accounts.

The bill starts by removing both state and local property taxes on wind and solar facilities. This will initially represent a loss to counties of regular property taxes currently being paid by solar and wind powered facilities.

The shell works by recreating both the state and county taxes as excise taxes at various stated rates. Then “the renewable energy development local investment commitment matching grant program” is created and then is distributed back out as grants. These grants are stipulated for only green energy.

The end result is that general fund property taxes are shuffled into a green energy only fund. Another added insult is that Tribes will qualify for the grants so the taxpayers of Washington will be underwriting green energy for tribes.

2238 - Government is going to end hunger - CON - Written

*** Note. Like “its for the children” bills, this one garnered some Republican support. The bill was sponsored by a mob of 26 Democrats and they voted for it unanimously, so I guess they have a good idea here? NOT!

Our 25th Dist Reps voted against it. Click here to see how yours voted. ***

The bill claims “end hunger, reduce diet-related health disparities” Like “ending poverty”, “ending homelessness” and other failed initiatives, this one is another losing battle. When government steps in with solutions, it always ends up with them becoming the provider of everyone’s needs. The results are always the same. The problem increases and dependency widens.

In this bill the Department of Agriculture is tasked with solving the problem of hunger and granted broad and vague authority in creating a plan.

(2) The director of agriculture shall exercise all the powers and perform all duties necessary to monitor food system performance and coordinate statewide food security,

The first step is to lay out a system of nonprofits and grant recipients who will then become dependent on administrative funding. From the bill:

“The department must also consult with nonprofit, research, public sector, and private sector experts”

This is of course assembled from DEI activists

The department must also consult with nonprofit, research, public sector, and private sector experts on agricultural resilience, food access, and poverty reduction individuals who have direct lived experience in a food insecure household with at least one member from the BIPOC community, and small farmers in Washington who are members of the BIPOC community

Remember the powers granted at the beginning. The bill also proposes to control agriculture. Just how the Department would achieve this? I’m sure they will come up with a good plan. You trust them don’t you?

“Build agricultural viability and supply chain resilience”

We lose farmers all the time to government regulation. I’m sure this approach will make it a lot better. Right? I’m sure the bill has supporters who see money flowing their way, but when has that ever solved anything?

The Department already has regulatory authority that could help farmers but that hasn’t worked too well. Increasing it will not make things better. Lets not add to the problem.

2588 - Ferry District Taxing - CON - Written

*** Note. Republicans were split on this. 18 voted YEA, 17 voted NAY. Democrats as always were unified with only 2 voting NAY. Click here to see how your rep. voted. Our 25th Dist. Reps voted NAY ***

This is kind of a dangerous bill. It would allow counties to create new taxing districts called Ferry Districts. There is already allowance in state law for this but it appears only King County has enacted one. Under current law, if a Ferry District is enacted, a property tax can be levied up to $.75 per $1000 value and these can only be used for passenger ferries, not car ferries.

Under this proposal the limitation on passenger only ferries is removed. It also provides for a vote of the people if the county government proposes one.

Here’s the danger. If enacted this bill would take effect on June 10th, 2026. If the County Council acted on this new authority before then, it could be put in place without a vote of the people.

This would allow for very expensive electric and other expansions. Currently Pierce County already funds it’s existing ferry service through a variety of revenues including the county road fund and state and federal grants. I have no doubt the current council would love to get their hands on these extra tax dollars and they would be in place forever.

2333 - Government Secrecy Expansion - CON - Written

I missed this one last go so I am offering this review from Julie Barrett at Conservative Ladies of Washington:

HB 2333 is a sweeping expansion of secrecy and privilege for public officials. It undermines transparency, restricts the press, chills political speech, and creates a two‑tiered system where government officials enjoy protections denied to the public.

· Massive Expansion of Government Secrecy · Restricts the Press — Possible First Amendment Violation · Creates a Two‑Tiered System — Equal Protection Concerns · Weakens the Public Records Act (PRA) · Expands Felony Harassment in Ways That Could Chill Political Speech · State‑Funded Home Security for Legislators · HB 2333 also contains an emergency clause, making it take effect immediately upon signing by the governor.

Click for her full article.

She explains the problems with this bill in detail.

1796 - School bonding without a vote - CON - Written

*** Note. The Republican caucus was split on this. All Democrats voted for it. Our 25th Dist Reps. Voted NAY. Click here to see how your Rep. voted. ***

This is a very short bill with implications resulting in allowing school districts to borrow money and issue bonds for school construction projects without a vote of the people.

There are two main qualifications.

1. That the district has had an approved levy for construction.

2. Has not fallen under state interventions in the last 3 years.

In practice, most schools qualify. There is a maximum in place that limits debt to three eighths of one percent. What an odd number.

(3) School districts are limited to an indebtedness amount not exceeding three-eighths of one percent of the value of the taxable property

I do not know where each district sits in relation to this, but it appears this bill will allow them to run up to that without a vote.