It’s a lot but all of these are important.

Deadline – Friday 2-20-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

Click on PRO or CON to vote

Click on Written to give them a piece of your mind

* scroll down to expanded information

** Bill descriptions in blue link to outside articles

Tutorial HERE

.

6035 Electronic voting CON Written

1710 Voter suppression by regulation CON Written

1750 Racial Jerrymandering CON Written

2266 Counties must allow homeless housing CON Written

5981 Add requirements to drug mfg. free drugs CON Written

5185 Reduce requirements foreign doctors CON Written

2548 Health need gov. approval for changes CON Written

2384 Add regulation to retirement homes CON Written

6210 Add new Obamacare regulations CON Written

5906 Force private companies to hide illegals CON Written

2637 Conceal immigration status CON Written

2713 Tax the ICE prison in Tacoma CON Written

2123 Foreign nationals in our elections CON Written

.

More Information

6035 - Electronic voting - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed Senate on a party line vote.

Also, See this article Bill Bruch offered which reveals some existing electronic systems in place that possibly stole the State Land Commissioner race from Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson

This bill is very similar to HB 2572. The language about ballot drop boxes on reservations and coordinating them is all the same and there is language related to military voting which they probably think will help get them votes. It is a shameful tactic to try and camouflage this as a bill to help military. The Washington VA has it listed on their website although I don’t see a position on it, it is implied.

The BIG problem is that both of them establish an electronic voting system.

HB 2572 says “The secretary of state shall establish an electronic ballot portal”

SB 6035 says “May” instead. What are the odds they “May”?

NEW SECTION. Sec. 3. (1) The secretary of state may employ an electronic ballot portal

We can NEVER allow this to happen!

1710 - Voter suppression by regulation - CON - Written

*** Note. This bill did the Short Session Slide and was voted on in the house without a hearing. Passed on party line vote with one Democrat defecting. Republicans attempted numerous amendments which were unsuccessful. ***

This bill seeks to create a “pre-clearance” rule for any changes to election laws, ranging from statewide redistricting plans and voter-ID laws to changes as small as a local government’s relocation of a polling place. The underlying premise is that election laws are and always have been racist and any revisions as well as current law needs to be pre-approved and reviewed to make sure no racist boogey men are in there.

The bill subjects any jurisdiction falling into the pre-clearance trap to the Attorney Generals review and approval.

NEW SECTION. Sec. 2. (1)(a) Prior to adopting or administering a covered practice as defined in section 1 of this act, the governing body of a covered jurisdiction shall submit such covered practice to the attorney general for issuance of a certification of no objection to the proposed covered practice.

This power is abusive and should be rejected.

More info Here

Another Here

1750 - Racial Jerrymandering - CON - Written

*** Note. Another one doing the short session slide. Passed on party line vote.

This bill is related to HB 1710 in that it is a perversion and an abuse of the Federal voting rights act of 1965 and the Washington Voting Rights Act of 2018. The bill sets up a broad undefinable course of action against literally any electoral system which can expand into a system of traps to prevent so called dilution of voting power for minorities.

(1) No method of electing the governing body of a political subdivision may be imposed or applied in a manner that impairs the ability of members of a protected class or classes to have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice as a result of the dilution of the votes of the members of a protected class or classes.

So for just about any cause, even something like a school district boundary could be challenged.

And there is really no proof necessary to bring an action.

(3) Proof of intent to discriminate against a protected class by a political subdivision responsible for election administration is not required for a cause of action to be sustained under this section.

Jerrymandering and bizarre districting will proliferate under this bill creating chaos and constant uncertainty

More information HERE

2266 - Counties must allow homeless housing - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed on party line vote with one Democrat defector voting NAY. ***

Companion to SB 6069

Pierce County is more than happy to allow and pay for homeless housing as described in this bill with our tax dollars. Some counties may not, so this bill seeks to force the housing first agenda on counties who are not playing ball.

These are the terms they use as the favored housing that counties need to allow:

(1) A county or city planning under RCW 36.70A.040 must allow transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, indoor emergency shelters, and indoor emergency housing in any zones within an urban growth area that are not zoned for industrial use.

Watch for these terms not only in this bill but throughout all the progressive housing first initiatives. Housing first contends that people are homeless because they lack housing and if we can supply them with housing, it will solve the problem. It has been an abject failure

5981 - Add requirements to drug mfg. free drugs - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the Senate on a party line vote ***

Companion to HB 2145

The bill is sponsored by the who’s who of 13 liberal Democrats but do have one Republican on board.

The 340B program which this bill is about, was started by congress in 1992. This looks very sketchy. It requires drug manufacturers who participate in Medicare to offer discounted drugs to certain federally funded hospitals and other entities. These hospitals then sell the drugs at market price reaping a profit. They claim these profits help pay for low income individuals care. Seems like circular logic. Aren’t low income covered by Medicaid? If so, then these hospitals are generating profits ultimately from Medicaid. (this means you and I tax dollars) Hospitals love it as it has provided a revenue stream.

The bill prohibits any manufacturer from denying of restricting and drug they are contracting under the 340B program and also prohibits them from requiring any claim forms or placing any data requirements on the acquisition of their drugs. It also comes with an enforcement mechanism of $5,000 / day.

This can lead to increase pricing overall as well as manufacturers rescinding or limiting their participation in the 340B program. It’s turning a profit. This looks like killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

5185 - Reduce requirements foreign doctors - CON - Written

This bill ran last year and passed the senate unanimously. But did not get a vote in the house. Similar bill SB 5118 did pass also unanimously. I understand the desire to produce more doctors but this is NOT the way. Obamacare destroyed our medical system. Many doctors, including mine and maybe yours too, retired early when it was enacted. The doctor shortage started then and the void has been filled with foreign doctors. This bill just pours gas on the fire.

My summary from last year:

This one as well as SB 5226 really hit home with me. I am the victim of the incompetence of a foreign doctor. I received radiation treatments from a foreign doctor. I was over radiated and suffered radiation poisoning resulting in radio necrosis for which I am still 8 years later dealing with. The damage is permanent, and I am to this day still trying to resolve many of the issues at great personal cost. The thought of loosening requirements for foreign medical graduates which this bill does poses a great danger to the public and should never be considered. In fact they need to be increased. US medical standards and practices, while not perfect are far superior to many foreign equivalents. Relieving foreign degree holders from fully assimilating and proving competence in US standards poses a grave risk as I can personally testify to.

2548 - Health need gov. approval for changes - CON - Written

Big concern in this is when a hospital changes hands, they will be forced to provide abortions. Overall just more government intrusion into healthcare. How has that worked out so far. Government is not the solution, it is the problem.

2384 - Add regulation to retirement homes - CON - Written

The bill proposes to increase regulation of continuing care retirement communities. These have become very prolific, driven by the aging baby boomers.

One of the main considerations is to require owners to provide an actuarial analysis. These are typically professionally produced and are a measure of the future stability of an organization, product or effort. What they are proposing to prevent is retirement communities going broke and leaving the residents up in the air.

The current RCW’s contain regulations for “Continuing care retirement community” and do require an actuarial analysis with the initial application. This bill would require them at every other registration period.

There are a number of concerns with this. One, what is done with this information? In practice, nothing. On the initial application, under current law, a registration could be denied if the applicant did not meet standards. What would be the remedy if a subsequent analysis was not favorable? The bill doesn’t say. This leaves the possible scenario of the business being shut down by the state for non-compliance and then what? The residents will find themselves in the very situation the bill seeks to avert.

Additionally, the insurance commissioner is to review them, but there is some vague language in how he is to measure them:

The standards shall consider whether the applicant’s actuarial balance is satisfactory and reflects liabilities that are sufficient to cover obligations under moderately adverse conditions during the testing period.

This seems very subjective but is the pivotal measure that could lead to actual adverse conditions for both the owner and the residents.

This also does not consider the added costs to comply and how that will be paid by the residents as that is how all business costs end up.

6210 - Add new Obamacare regulations - CON - Written

*** Note. Bill passed the Senate on a party line vote ***

The bill adds a new “market factor certification criteria” to the Washington Health Benefit Exchange(HBE). The exchange is a product of Obamacare. It has set eligibility criteria for insurance carriers to be listed for peoples consideration. A lot of the function of the HBE is related to Medicaid and uninsured or underinsured people.

The additional requirements will bring added costs to insurance carriers as well as the state. There is a sizable administrative burden that it comes with. In the private insurance market, this will be borne by the insured in the end. For Medicaid and subsidized people who are already the beneficiaries of public tax dollars, the added costs will fall on the taxpayers.

These extra burdens will also lead to fewer insurance offerings. This appears to be anticipated as a new section is added directing the Exchange and the Insurance commissioner to:

shall jointly work with carriers offering health plans on the exchange and hospitals operating in the impacted county and health care referral region to discuss a pathway to have at least two carriers offer health plans in the impacted county during the upcoming plan year

What does that even mean?

Obamacare has been a shipwreck from the start and has radically impacted our healthcare system for the worse. Anything other than backing out of every aspect of it should be rejected.

5906 - Force private companies to hide illegals - CON - Written

This bill presumes to preempt Federal immigration law by demanding that both public and private organizations participate in concealing illegal aliens. The bill language is pointed mainly at Hospitals, Daycares, and Schools. They threw in election offices at the end too. This will be very confusing to them. Obey Federal law, or State law? It is a federal crime to aid, abet or conceal an illegal alien. This bill would place these organizations in the crossfire.

First, they are forbidden from working with ICE:

Hospitals

(1) Except as expressly authorized pursuant to this chapter, or as required by state or federal law, health care providers and carriers and health care service contractors as defined in RCW 23 48.44.010, may not disclose medical information for immigration enforcement.

Day care

early learning providers may not do either of the following:

(a) Collect information or documents regarding immigration or citizenship status of students or their family members; or

(b) Allow an officer or employee of an agency conducting immigration enforcement to enter a nonpublic area of an early learning or child care site

Schools

school district employees may not do either of the following:

(a) Collect information or documents regarding immigration or citizenship status of students or their family members; or

(b) Allow an officer or employee of an agency conducting immigration enforcement to enter a nonpublic area of a school site for any purpose

All would be required to report any inquiry by ICE or others although I don’t see any enforcement mechanism for noncompliance like fines, etc.

(2) The early learning provider shall, in a timely manner, report to the department any request for information or access to an early learning or child care site by any officer or employee of a law enforcement agency for the purpose of enforcing immigration laws.

Same thing for Healthcare and Schools. However schools have even more restrictions. Schools will be required to draft or update policies to keep ICE out

And they will be watching them to make sure they obey:

(9) School districts may be subject to monitoring and auditing by the office of the superintendent of public instruction to ensure compliance with the requirements of subsection (8) of this section.

2637 - Conceal immigration status - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed with 6 Democrats defecting. All Republican voted NAY. ***

This bill seeks to conceal any mention of immigration status that might be contained in public documents from disclosure. This would be an intentional act as the immigration status they are attempting to conceal is within state documents and therefore known to the state. This would put the state in jeopardy of violating:

8 U.S. Code § 1324 - Bringing in and harboring certain aliens

(iii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation;

There are unintended consequences beyond immigration issues. The bill would also endanger open meetings laws that require those who are adjudicating law or petitioning for law to be known and identifiable. This could also styme legitimate inquiry by citizens and journalists alike, shielding criminal behavior. The thing that stands out to me in all these efforts to conceal and protect illegal aliens, the state is conferring privileges to them that do not apply to Washington or US citizens. This makes these actions even more egregious.

2713 - Tax the ICE prison in Tacoma - CON - Written

This bill would levy a 1% tax on private detention facilities in Washington, The catch is, there is only one. The Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) in Tacoma utilized by ICE and operated by a private company.

(2) The rate of the surcharge is one percent of taxable income attributable to the operation of a private detention facility

This is just one more attack on the prison. They have tried a number of tactics. This year they are trying to tax it out with this one. Other proposals this year are to try and fine them out and expose them to added liabilities.

2123 - Foreign nationals in our elections - CON - Written

*** Note: I reached out to Representative Cory to get his rationale on this and he didn’t bother to respond. Passed the House with a very divided Republican caucus. 12 voted in favor. Democrats had 2 vote against.

The bill has been amended since it was introduced inserting language that only contributions above $6,000 need to be reported. This leaves a lot of room for abuse and the remaining language offers very little safeguards. ***

I am absolutely shocked by this bill. Even more so that Republican representative Chris Corry of the 15th District is a sponsor. This bill strikes provisions to prohibit foreign influence in our elections for example striking this from RCW 29B.30.020:

“(A) The electioneering communication is not financed in any part by a foreign national; and (B) Foreign nationals are not involved in making decisions regarding the electioneering communication in any way;”

Or similarly striking the reporting requirements in RCW 29B.25.130

“(g) ((A statement from the sponsor that: (i) The political advertising is not financed in any part by a foreign national; and (ii) Foreign nationals are not involved in making decisions regarding the political advertising in any way;

The bill also completely repeals RCW 29B.40.060, RCW 29B.40.050 and RCW 29B.10.250 addressing foreign nationals participating in our elections. I am told this streamlines reporting requirements and that provisions already exist to prevent foreign interference but why strike such important language?