House of Origin cutoff is coming next Wednesday.

There are a ton of bills being heard before then.

Hope you can keep up. It has kept me up late myself.

Deadline – Friday 2-20-26 – 7:00 AM

Vote / Testimony must be in by this time.

Please take a moment to vote or comment on these bills.

We do have a couple GOOD ones

2235 - Protect personal gun info - PRO - Written

Because the state has enacted numerous requirements for gun transfers, and concealed weapon permits that introduce personal information into state registries, this bill would exempt that information from public disclosure. Radical elements could use that information in very damaging ways. Much needed legislation.

2416 - Allowances for Spokane Waste burning facility - PRO - Written

*** Note. Vote on this in the Senate was kind of a mixed bag.

Click here for the roll call ***

Spokane has the only Waste to Energy plant in the state which burns solid waste and produces about 22 Gigawatts of electricity in the process. The plant had been granted exemption from the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) which expires in 2027

This was attempted last year under proposed SB 5703 but never got a vote. This bill would extend the exemption to 2036.

What I find humorous, but in some cases very frustrating, is the verbal gymnastics they go through to name a specific place or entity without naming it by name. Look how they worded all this instead of just saying “The Spokane Waste to Energy Plant”

(h) Emissions from a waste to energy facility utilized by a county and city solid waste management program permitted to receive solid waste before 1992 that is subject to, and in compliance with, chapter 70A.15 RCW and chapter 173-441 WAC. This exemption is available until January 1, 2036.

This is a clean system that actually produces less objectionable gases overall than if the garbage was landfilled with the added benefit of producing electricity. Seems like something that should be replicated, not suppressed.

2632 - Can’t use the term “Alien” - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed on party line vote Noted that Family Policy Institute of Washington testified PRO on this bill***

This bill seeks to scrub every mention of the term “Illegal alien” from state law and replace it with the politically correct term “noncitizen”

They start with a definition inserted into RCW 1.20.130 which states:

(2) Except where required by federal law or necessary to comply with federal requirements that are a prescribed condition to the allocation of federal funds to the state, all state and local government statutes, codes, rules, regulations, and other official documents enacted after July 1, 2026, shall use the term “noncitizen” or other context-appropriate term, instead of the term “alien,” when referring to an individual who is not a citizen or national of the United States. The legislature urges all state and local entities to review their statutes, codes, rules, regulations, and other official documents and revise them to omit the use of the term “alien” when referring to an individual who is not a citizen or national of the Unites States

They go on to strike and replace the term everywhere they can find it in state law.

The first sentence recognizes that the official federal term in all legal terms has been, and continues to be, “illegal alien” and they could risk loosing federal funding if they inject outside language into federal funding applications.

They also “urge” but stop short of demanding that all local governments scrub the term from all their documents as well.

In their haste, they may have overlooked rewriting the term “Nonimmigrant ((alien)) noncitizen” in RCW 9.41.010, may illegally confer firearm rights to an alien.

The whole thing is just plain silly.

2320 - Ban 3D print and code for guns - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House on a party line vote. ***

The Bill That Would Ban 3D Printers in Washington State

Washington Gun Law did a good review 2321 which is similar above. This bill is a little different, but has some of the same potential.

This bill goes well beyond the existing law that bans home made guns which was passed as HB 1705 in 2022 along party lines. This bill first prohibits the manufacture of guns with specific devices such as a CNC mill or 3D printer, but also uses the broad “or other means” definition.

Except as otherwise provided in this section, it is unlawful for any person to:

(a) Manufacture, including by use of a three-dimensional printer, computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine, or other means,

It goes on to also ban the actual devices:

(1) No person shall sell, offer to sell, or transfer to any person in Washington a three-dimensional printer or computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine that has the primary or intended function of manufacturing or assembling firearms. A three-dimensional printer or computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine has the primary or intended function of manufacturing or assembling firearms if the printer or machine is advertised, marketed, or promoted to manufacture or assemble firearms, regardless of whether the printer or machine is otherwise described or classified as having other functions or as a general-purpose printer or machine

This can be a big can of worms. CNC and 3D printers are all capable of this. I know of none that aren’t. They offer some vague caveats but I’m sure attorneys would have a field day with them. So it appears this bill could encompass just about every 3D printer and Mill in the state. I am also having difficulty finding anything on possessing these forbidden machines but the implication is there that possession would also be prohibited. There is no grandfather clause either.

One thing that is forbidden to possess is computer “code for a firearm”. That’s another vague term which is included in conjunction with the term that is defined “Digital firearm manufacturing code”. The definition on that includes “or firearm component” Does this include any part of a firearm? Many parts are completely benign. A sling attachment, who knows.

(6) No person may possess digital firearm manufacturing code for a firearm with an intent to distribute the code to a person who is not licensed to manufacture firearms under 18 U.S.C. Sec. 923,

And even if you don’t intend to sell it as this states, it goes on to say it is assumed that you are!

Possession of digital firearm manufacturing code for a firearm creates a rebuttable presumption of an intent to unlawfully distribute the code or manufacture a firearm in violation of this subsection

And all this is wrapped up as an attempt to protect gun dealers from unfair competition! I know they have great compassion for the gun manufacturers and dealers in Washington.

(3) The legislature finds that the practices covered by this section are matters vitally affecting the public interest for the purpose of applying the consumer protection act, chapter 19.86 RCW. A violation of this section is not reasonable in relation to the development and preservation of business and is an unfair or deceptive act in trade or commerce and an unfair method of competition for the purpose of applying the consumer protection act, 1 chapter 19.86 RCW

And they do have penalties:

2156 - Grant Attorney General police power - CON - Written

*** Note. 4 Democrats sided with all Republican in the House vote on this. ***

Grants Attorney General investigators “limited authority Washington peace officer” authority. This grants these investigators life and death authority as they are granted power to “to detect or apprehend violators of the laws” per RCW 10.93.020. Apprehension often requires force which currently would be exercised by a credentialed law enforcement officer. We do not need AG agents added to the list of people who can take your rights and your life.

6081 - Hide birth sex designation of trans - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed Senate on party line vote ***

This bill exempts the records of someone’s sex designation at birth. It covers a few different data sources most notably birth certificates. I don’t think this needs a lot of explanation. Bad bill.

1574 - Overdose cannot be charged for crimes - CON - Written

*** Note. This bill did the short session slide from last year. It was voted on in the house without a hearing. All Republicans were joined by 3 Democrats in voting against this bill. ***

My review from 2025

*** Note *** All Republicans voted against this bill joined by 2 Democrats. Republican Amendments helped some but the bill still stinks.

This bill would shield addicts who overdose or seek medical attention from prosecution for crimes associated or revealed in the process. There are many dangerous and damaging criminal circumstances that would be shielded from prosecution endangering the public, medical staff and the addict themselves.

2515 - State control of data centers - CON - Written

*** Note. We had 6 Democrats join in voting NAY but not enough. Still passed.

This bill seeks to contend with an issue that really does need attention. The proliferation of large data centers. We all rely on these more and more and the advent of AI is forcing and exponential expansion. The problem that Washington faces is we have artificially hamstrung our electrical grid with the green energy adventure.

This bill is sponsored by 17 Democrats so expect it to just add fuel to the fire and it does.

The quandary: Data centers are beneficial and really essential but they draw a lot of resources.

The response: Should be no problem. Just have them provide their own electrical generation by natural gas or other means that is economical and reliable.

The Democrat response in this bill is to create a tariff and contract requirement for utilities inevitably driving up costs and also persist with an 80% green energy demand and force them on the data centers and private utilities to require green energy. It’s also back dated to Jan. 1st.

(1) The owner of an emerging large energy use facility that commences operation after July 1, 2026, or an expanded emerging large energy use facility must:

“certify to the department that for the prior year it used electricity from renewable resources or nonemitting electric generation” as defined in RCW 18 19.405.020, where the electricity generation facility commenced operation on or after January 1, 2026, to serve the load of the emerging large energy use facility in an amount that meets or exceeds 80 percent of its annual energy and capacity requirements;

1128 - Unionize daycare - CON - Written

*** Note. 7 Republican voted with Democrats on this.

Low (R-39), Manjarrez (R-14), Penner (R-31), Schmidt (R-4), Steele (R-12), Stuebe (R-17), Ybarra (R-13) ***

43 Democrat sponsors! I don’t know if that’s a record, but just that alone should be enough to reject this one out of hand. It is a carryover from last year where it passed committee on a party line vote but ended there.

Now that the state is fully entrenched in daycare (Often passed off as “early learning”), it would follow they will attempt to unionize the industry.

We start out with a new board of course “The Washington state childcare workforce standards board” to consist of 11 paid board members. This board will create all kinds of standards that will apply statewide including pay scales and working conditions. I smell SEIU (Service Employees International Union) The board is to consider this when establishing wages:

Signed collective bargaining agreements applicable to child care workers in the relevant geographic area and child care occupations;

Childcare employers will all have to comply with the pay scales, working conditions and myriad other requirements established by the board and any employee who raises a complaint is considered credible before judgment and likewise the employer is considered guilty. What happened to innocent until proven guilty?

(3)(a) If a child care employer takes adverse action against an employee or a former employee within 90 days of the employee engaging or attempting to engage in activities protected by this chapter, there is a rebuttable presumption that the adverse action is a retaliatory action in violation of this section

This should do wonders for the affordability and availability of daycare in Washington.

1170 - Regulate AI - CON - Written

The genie is out of the bottle and you cant put him back in. AI is growing exponentially with both good and bad consequences. This bill seeks thwart “misinformation” by forcing “covered providers” to also provide free detection tools to differentiate AI as well as providing a sort of digital watermark in AI a user creates.

A “covered providers” is defined as

(2)(a) “Covered provider” means a person who:

(i) Has used, or intends to use, a quantity of computing power greater than 10^26 integer or floating-point operations to train a foundation model, including the computing power used for the original training run and for any subsequent fine tuning, reinforcement learning, or other material modifications made to a preceding foundation model

Huh???

(ii) … artificial intelligence system that is publicly accessible within the geographic boundaries of the state …

(iii) Collectively, together with any affiliates, had annual gross revenues in excess of $500,000,000 in the preceding calendar year.

This seems like a game of folly that could extend globally. It empowers the Attorney General to seek charges under the Consumer Protection Act. Let me see if I have this right. An AI producer in China could be charged by our Attorney General for not providing free AI detection tools or including some sort of digital watermark. Hmmm….

5984 - Digital ID - CON - Written

*** Note: Republican were shattered on this bill. All Democrats voted in favor while 8 Republicans joined them and only 11 left in opposition. I NEVER see Democrats divide like this.

One example is being set to move in the opposite direction. Idaho has just passed legislation prohibiting government from demanding digital ID.

Read Here ***

This bill contends to protect minors from AI chatbots. All of these efforts revolve around creating or mandating some form of Digital ID. I am going to refer to another Julie Barett article that explains the movement toward digital ID’s that this bill and other like it are driving for. Good intentions do not guarantee a good outcome. These protection bills have a lot of unintended consequences. Read her article here:

Digital ID - Conservative Ladies of America

2475 - Government in all languages - CON - Written

*** Note. Passed the House with 4 Republicans defecting.

Abbarno (R-20), Barnard (R-8), Penner (R-31), Waters (R-17).

Very disappointed with them. ***

This bill will be very costly and divisive. It will require all state agencies to interact in an undefined number of languages. Even what language is considered is described in subjective terms.

(2) The policy of the state of Washington is to provide language accessible public programs, activities, and services to all persons to the extent necessary to secure the rights, constitutional or otherwise, of persons whose primary language is not English, and to assure that they have fair access to benefits, programs, and activities regardless of their linguistic characteristics.

There is no limitation on the number of languages that might be demanded.

(3) “Non-English language preferred” means that an individual, whether or not they possess some degree of English proficiency, has indicated a preference to receive information, services, and communications in a language other than English.

The international language of business is English. Interactions between foreign businesses is often transacted in English even if that is not the language of either party. Commonality is an asset which this bill squanders. This is all driven by the proliferation of illegal immigration. We are already paying dearly for this with court interpreters and special education classes for non English speaking students. Assimilation is beneficial to not only society but also the alien. This is a prescription for division and prolonged estrangement from society at a heavy cost to the taxpayers.