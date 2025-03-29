Your Pierce County Council thinks so

and is about to proclaim it!

*** State legislation has drawn all our attention for a while, but your Pierce County council needs some attention too. This is part of a pattern of conflating real issues with an underlying agenda that I will be revealing more about to come, but for now, this one totally set my hair on fire!

A proclamation by the Pierce County Council

Janni Hitchen Pierce County Councilwoman District 6, has introduced a proclamation designating April as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month”. Well, good for her! Rape is one of the most egregious crimes that can be committed. It creates wounds that too often never heal causing a lifetime of suffering. These walking wounded should be fiercely defended and perpetrators held to the highest level of justice imaginable.

With that preface, in a shameful act, Janni Hitchen has highjacked this most serious and personal issue to advance her cause of racism. By conflating racism with rape, Janni makes the case that white men are by nature rapists with a history of rape rooted in racism. See the proclamation HERE

http://www.25-256.com/Files/Sexual Assualt Awareness Month.pdf

In the very first paragraph she sets out to make this case.

And then of course she has to drag in the growing alphabetical acronym for deviant sexuality as victims.

These attempts to camouflage and conflate real issues that no right thinking person would disagree with is very dishonest at best, but in this case I would describe it as nothing less than destructive. It relegates those who we should be supporting and defending to no more than political pawns in their game of DEI politics.

In case you are wondering if there is any basis in her claim of white men being the prime perpetrators of rape. Here are some statistics you might find interesting.

Source: Criminal Victimization in the United States -- Statistical Tables | Bureau of Justice Statistics

A summary also that looks closer at the asterisk * at:

https://emilkirkegaard.dk/en/2023/02/white-on-black-vs-black-on-white-rape-statistics/

Conclusion / Take action

I would encourage everyone to write to their Council and express your thoughts on this proclamation. Here are their contacts:

1 - Dave Morell - 253-798-3635 - dave.morell@piercecountywa.gov - R

2 - Paul Herrera - 253-798-2222 - paul.herrera@piercecountywa.gov - R

3 - Amy Cruver - 253-798-6626 - amy.cruver@piercecountywa.gov - R

4 - Rosie Ayala - 253-798-7590 - rosie.ayala@piercecountywa.gov - D

5 - Bryan Yambe - 253-798-6653 - bryan.yambe@piercecountywa.gov - D

6 - Jani Hitchen - 253-798-3308 - jani.hitchen@piercecountywa.gov - D

7 - Robyn Denson - 253-798-7776 - robyn.denson@piercecountywa.gov - D