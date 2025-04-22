Look who we have coming!

Mark your calendar! This looks to be a banner event for the 25th District Club this summer.

TRANSPORTATION

How we get around is becoming increasingly challenging. This summer will probably reveal many problems as activities increase and we all typically move around more.

I have been predicting that transportation will be the coming issue overtaking crime and other considerations as the fruits of our misguided transportation policies come home to roost.

I am very excited to announce that our coming May club meeting will feature not one, but two county officials.

ROADS

One will be from the roads department which oversees maintenance and repair of our county roads. We should gain some insights into road closures and other projects that might impact our local roads.

ENGINEERING

The second representative will be from the Engineering department which is tasked with new roads, road capacity and how county resources are put to use.

IMPORTANT

It is important to note that these are county employees and NOT politicians. They are tasked with implementing the policies set out by politicians, but they do not create them. They will need to be welcomed as such and treated with respect.

DON’T MISS THIS ONE

You do not have to be a club member or even live in the district to attend. These special guests will be bringing information that will effect EVERYONE in the county. Invite a friend or neighbor. This is going to be good!

WHAT: May Club Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, May 3rd @ 6:00 PM

WHERE: Canyon Terrace 9314 Canyon Rd E - Puyallup 98371

Directions - HERE

EVENTS

**** Personal request ****

I will most likely be unable to attend either of these events. Can someone record them for me? Drop me a note if you can.

Tomorrow

Our County Sheriff has been outspoken in his defense of YOU. This will be a great opportunity to not only hear from him directly and gain some insights into current conditions but also to show your support! Don’t miss it.

WHAT: Q&A with the Sheriff

WHEN: Wednesday, April 23rd @ 6:00 – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Edlynn Farm

25921 – 158th Ave. Ct. E. Graham 98338

Directions - HERE

DOGE Washington

In person training by Glen Morgan in Tacoma!

Tacoma DOGE training:

Monday – April 28th – sign up starts at 6pm – program starts at 6:30pm

Cost $15 at the door (Max 75 attendance)

Location: University of Puget Sound Lowry Wyatt Hall, Rm 101 1500 N. Warner Street Tacoma, WA 98416

More info: https://www.wethegoverned.com/doge-washington-training-now/