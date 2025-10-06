Our candidate forum was a great success. Couldn’t make it? No worries. Below are the video’s of all the great candidates that appeared.

As I have been emphasizing, the off year races do not get the attention they deserve. The outcomes will affect all of us greatly. Please familiarize yourself with them and share with everyone you know.

Some helpful links

The Pierce County Republican website has an amazing upgrade. If you know your precinct number, enter it and it will return the races you will find on your ballot and the recommendations for them. If you don’t know your precinct, there is an input box for your address which will return your precinct number. Very cool!

https://piercegop.org/endorsements/

PCRP Endorsements - HERE

State Voters Guide - HERE

County Voters Guide - HERE

PDC reports (follow the money) HERE

The video’s

Some candidates had last minute scheduling conflicts and were not able to attend, but still need your support.

Website: https://voteterrywise.com/

Website: https://payne4port.com/

Website: https://www.votersforjimkastama.com/

Website: https://www.denniskingwa.com/

Website: https://www.vote4milewski.com/

Website: https://www.friendsofhollierogge.com/

Website: https://www.friendsfortyron.com/

Website: https://citizensformarkreid.com/

Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575874116354

Website: https://www.caitie4kids.com/

Website: https://www.willrowland.com/

Website: https://markherr.org/

Website: https://judsonwillis.com/