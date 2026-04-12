A big THANK YOU to everyone who followed and singed in on state legislation this year. No sooner did the session end than my attention was drawn to the Charter Review so I have been lagging behind on getting a final review of the session for you.

Here it is...

*** This is just an image with no active links.

*** Make sure and read added info at the bottom.

*** Yellow means Republicans voted for (or against PRO)

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There is a lot more info!

This platform does not offer the formatting that I have used to bring you all the tables with links to more info.

To access all the links you will need to view either as a PDF or Excell.

View PDF HERE

View Excell HERE

I highly recommend Excell because the full breadth of all my work is available there. Not only the roll calls, but also all the hearings with PRO / CON results and also my full commentaries on each bill.

Reach out to me if you have any difficulty. I will be glad to help.

I also want to give high praises to the Skagit Ladies for their parallel efforts to bring you the opportunity to vote on legislation.

You can view their final summary with lots of good info HERE:

http://www.25-256.com/Files/2026leg/C&S-Final2026.pdf