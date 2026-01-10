The Truth Page

The Truth Page

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
4d

Thank you so much for all you do. We have a major battle ahead and your information is invaluable.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Leslie
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Leslie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture