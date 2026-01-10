This is a copy of the message sent to my direct subscribers. I will do my best to keep copies posted here on substack as well. Feel free to follow the link to subscribe to my regular email list if you would like.

A Legislative Primer

The Washington State Legislature will begin their 2026 session on Monday, January 12th. This will be a 60 day session ending on March 12th.

This is an overview of the upcoming session and how YOU can be involved.

Through these messages, it will be my objective to:

1. Keep you informed of bills that have been introduced.

2. Provide a simple one click path for you to offer your position or comment on pending legislation.

Some links to bookmark

The Week Ahead

Here is some background information and some basics to help you navigate these messages and the legislative session

What to expect

As Republicans, we have always been in the minority. The last time Republicans held the majority in the House and Senate was 1998 but we did not have the Governors office. This year is no exception.

There will undoubtedly be legislation proposed that is highly objectionable. Anyone who followed last session will recall some of the damage done. This is NOT cause to start in defeat! Everyone can participate in a very simple effort that will require very little time and effort, but combined, we can be a force to recon with. I hope you will commit to not only following this session, but participate as well.

What can I do?

The first conclusion is that just voting once a year is not adequate. While I am committed to devoting a fair amount time and effort, you do not have to. I will do much of that for you. If everyone just takes a small step, it adds up to a big one. You can make a huge difference with as little as just a couple clicks a day.

The strategy

The Washington Legislature is made up of 98 House Representatives and 49 Senators.

Influencing 147 legislators is a tall task, but we don’t need to do that.

There are a couple approaches to influencing legislation but one that has the most impact:

Contact your legislator

One is to contact your own legislators and let them know your opinion. In our case in the 25th, our legislators are working hard to advance conservative legislation but it would be good to let them know about your support for good legislation. Especially ones they have written. I will have contact links at the end of this message.

Committees

The best approach we have is to submit your position to committees. The committee approach is where a coordinated effort can have the most effect.

*** Committees ***

All legislation will go through committees before being put out to vote by the full House or Senate. These committees are very small in comparison. When a bill is scheduled for a public hearing in a committee, a large coordinated public response can end a bad bill, promote a good one or lead to amendments. I will be providing you with simple one click links to enter either:

PRO / CON

Submit written comments

Numbers matter

By committing to at least entering a PRO / CON position we can make a difference and influence legislation but beware, the left is well aware of this and will be marshalling their troops to do the same thing. Both Conservative and Liberal groups and organizations have arrived at this same strategic conclusion and will be working to mobilize their followings to comment at committee level too. These are typically focused on their interest category. I will be offering you a broad summary of legislation and categorize it so you can focus on legislation that you are most concerned about.

The Details

I will be sending relevant bills scheduled for hearings to you in Alerts. They will contain a lot of information and one click links to submit your position or testimony. Here is an excerpt from last year for example:

Do not wait

Typically there is a short window of time to comment from the time the bill is scheduled for a hearing until the actual hearing date. You will need to register your position right away or the window to do so will close. Some times the schedules are changed at the last minute. In some instances this is done intentionally to limit public response so watch closely. I will be.

PRO/CON positions must be submitted no later than 1 hour before the committee hearing time.

Written testimony can be accepted up to 24 hours after the hearing time.

Auto-fill

The quick way to submit your position

When you click on the links I will be providing you to either register Pro / Con or submit written testimony, you will be taken to the “Committee sign in” page where you will be asked to submit your information.

There are a couple ways to do this but I have found that Auto-Fill is the most efficient. You can also create a legislative account which can fill this in too, but I have found it to be very cumbersome.

Autofill is a process of your computer or phones web browser and can vary, but most are similar. I think many of you have this active or are familiar with it.

If not, this site has instruction for auto-fill for most of the popular browsers.

With Auto-fill you will be able to submit your position in literally seconds.

Washington Legislature Web Page

The state legislature page has been improving over time. It contains a lot of good information. I highly suggest you explore it and make yourself at least somewhat familiar with it. Here are some general links that you might find helpful in the mean time if you want to explore a bit more:

